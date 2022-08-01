Landon Bradshaw ‘19 Named 2022 Barry M. Goldwater Scholar

www.postandcourier.com
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter High School alumna and recent college graduate is the first ever recipient of the Sumter High School Class of 1982 Legacy Scholarship. Her name is Tatianna Davis. "I figured that if I can get through 10 surgeries or 100+ broken bones, I can get...
HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider
FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Jenna Doyle, DMD. Dr. Doyle is a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth in Kingstree. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Health Sciences from University of Kentucky and a Doctorate of Dental Medicine from University of Kentucky College of Dentistry. With a heart for volunteering, Dr. Doyle is involved with many charities and received the National Health Service Corps Scholar award and the American Association of Public Health Dentistry-Community Dentistry and Dental Public Health award.
‘It’s just not peaceful’: South Carolina town dealing with unkept cemetery
"I used to be able to come out here and just sit and talk with my dad," Katie Cruz said.
New School Year at Butler Academy Includes Middle School Launch
Hartsville, S.C., July 29, 2022 — With the first day of the new school year on July 20, Butler Academy (BA for short) officially became a network of two schools serving families in seven counties as it launched its middle school experience. Beginning this year with fifth and sixth grade (and seventh eighth grades coming next year and the year after), BA’s deeply intentional approach to whole-child responsive-classroom education will support scholars and their families through a period that, for many, can sometimes feel quite stressful.
Myrtle Beach chef earns spot in national seafood competition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach native is bringing the Grand Strand name to a national seafood stage after earning a spot in this year’s Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Hamilton Vereen, born and raised in Myrtle Beach, is one of 14 chefs who earned a spot in...
Former Myrtle Beach Pavilion site to host fall gospel festival featuring Grammy winners
MYRTLE BEACH — The site of the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion continues to host regional and national events since its 2006 closure, and this time it is a gospel festival going into its fourth year. Slated for Sept. 2-3, the Myrtle Beach Waves of Praise Gospel Festival will feature...
Mayor: Georgetown will uphold zoning appeals board ruling on Liberty Steel
GEORGETOWN — The city of Georgetown will uphold a June decision by the city Board of Zoning Appeals that allowed Liberty Steel's mill to stay open, Mayor Carol Jayroe confirmed on Aug. 3. A 30-day period in which the city could appeal the decision to circuit court began in...
Kingstree High girls basketball coach James Price recognized for 25 years of coaching
Kingstree High’s James Price was recognized by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association for 25 years of being a coach July 26. Price is the head girls’ basketball coach for the Blazers and an assistant football coach. Price saw the recognition as more of a longevity award than...
The Origin of Moncks Corner, aka Mitton
On 15 November 1680, 1,500 acres was granted to Landgrave Joseph West. This tract lay adjoining and just to the north of Sir Peter Colleton’s Fairlawn Barony. Landgrave West, on 7 December 1686, conveyed the entire 1,500 acres to James Le Bas, a French immigrant. On his death, this...
Correction
Due to a technical issue, a headline on the front page of the Georgetown Times was incorrect in the July 27 edition. The headline should have read "Georgetown council replaces Gilliard on zoning appeals board." Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle...
SCETV documentary featuring Marlboro County will have a prescreening on Thursday
A public screening of the documentary “Our Vanishing Americana: A South Carolina Portrait,” capturing the stories of various general and grocery stores, barber shops, and more, will be held downtown at The Skye in Bennettsville at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. The documentary follows Mike Lassiter on...
PAUL GABLE’S BOMBSHELL: Who is financing SC Politics?
Reprinted entirely with permission from Paul Gable of the Grand Strand Daily. Paul Gable’s investigative excellence unlocks the questions behind REUTERS eye opening article Special Report: “A little house of secrets on the Great Plains” written by Kelly Carr and Brian Grow in 2011. Read Kelly’s article here.
Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
1,400 pound great white shark pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
(WPDE) — A great white shark weighing over 1,400 pounds recently pinged offshore near Myrtle Beach, according to OCEARCH. The shark, named Breton, is 13 feet long and pinged approximately 60 miles offshore, researchers said. Data shows the shark was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020, in Nova Scotia. He...
Clarendon County merge school districts with help from state budget
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - Over 4,000 students across Clarendon County returned to familiar classrooms under a consolidated school district on Monday, August 1. The first day of public school across Clarendon County comes approximately one month after the merge of Clarendon 2 and Clarendon 4 into one district on July 1.
Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts closing after passing of beloved owner
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts is closing its doors after the passing of the beloved owner, Clayton Matthews. The community is remembering Matthews for the positive person he was. He called everyone sweetie, was a big supporter of Coastal Carolina baseball and was friends with nearly everyone in the Market Common community.
Rural South Carolina water projects waiting for pandemic relief funds
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina is dedicating at least $900 million of its $2.4 billion in federal American Rescue Act (ARPA) Funds to water, sewer, and storm water infrastructure. On Tuesday, Sumter City Council approved spending $2.8 million in federal ARPA funds towards water plant upgrades. "Like many...
Meet Luca, a Myrtle Beach 2-year-old with leukemia
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luca is just like every other 2-year-old boy. He loves to play golf, watch videos on his iPad and play with his Buzz Lightyear toys. However, Luca’s day-to-day is a lot different than most. Luca was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia six months ago. His mom, Kate Holmes, said it started […]
Georgetown Police Department hosts Night Out event
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown Police Department hosted its Night Out event August 2 at the Parks and Recreation track and field, and dozens of residents turned out for the annual event in spite of the heat. The Night Out event was part of a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, and is held on the first Tuesday in August.
How safe is your school: Florence 1 Schools have multiple lines of defense | Latest headlines
FLORENCE – The Florence 1 School District uses multiple pieces — from metal detectors and 1,642 security cameras to school resource officers and campus security police — to keep teachers, staff, and students safe, Superintendent Richard O’Malley said. “The world is just a dangerous place –...
