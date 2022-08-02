Interim police chief selected in Cottage Grove as internal investigation proceeds

Sunday night just prior to 9:00pm, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to McGowan Creek Rd. after learning that someone had been shot while driving in the area. The victim of the shooting, a 29 year old male, advised that he and his vehicle were shot multiple times by birdshot from a shotgun while driving on McGowan Creek Rd. Despite numerous injuries from being shot, including to his face, the victim was able to flee and drive himself to responding paramedics. He was transported to an area hospital and he is expected to survive. Deputies searching the area where the shooting occurred located a male walking along McGowan Creek Rd. near milepost 7.5. The male had been carrying a gas can and claimed that his vehicle ran out of gas. He was identified as 31 year old Cody Michael Hays. Hays denied involvement in the shooting or having possession of a shotgun. Deputies located Hays’ vehicle a short distance away. There was a shotgun in plain sight inside the vehicle. Hays provided little further statement. Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrants for Hays’ vehicle. Upon service of the warrant, they recovered the shotgun and discovered that it was confirmed as stolen. Birdshot shells similar to those used in the shooting were also recovered. Hays was taken into custody and lodged at the Lane County Jail. As of this writing he remains in custody on charges including Assault in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. This case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lane County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 541-682-4150 opt. 1. Please reference case LCSO Case #22-4250.

