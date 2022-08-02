Interim police chief selected in Cottage Grove as internal investigation proceeds

www.kezi.com
Body of missing person recovered in Cottage Grove Lake
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A deceased person has been recovered from Cottage Grove Lake. An official with the Lane County Sheriff's Office confirmed on the morning of August 3 that a body was located in the water at Cottage Grove Lake. According to the official, the identity of the body has been confirmed to be that of Harry McIntire, 75, who went missing on July 24.
Suspect detained after shots fired, Lane County deputies say
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A suspect has been detained after gunshots were reported on Cottage Grove Lorane Road, officials say. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at about 12:04 p.m. on August 3 from the 2800 block of Cottage Grove Lorane Road, a few miles west of Cottage Grove. They say the caller reported that they overheard someone threatening to shoot somebody else. According to the LCSO, the caller then said they heard gunshots.
Answering the call for help; 911 dispatchers needed in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Local 911 dispatchers are putting out a call for help, looking for more people to join their team. Both the Springfield Police Department and Central Lane 911 Center have openings for this extremely important position. Shannon Seulement has been a 911 dispatcher for the Springfield Police...
What measures are being taken to make downtown Eugene safe again?
Figures from the City of Eugene show assaults and shootings in downtown are on the rise. And following Saturday's shooting at the Davis Restaurant and Bar, we’re digging into what measures are being taken to keep the area safe. Sierra Geddis, a bartender at Horsehead, says her boyfriend was...
WINSTON POLICE INVESTIGATING STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT
Staff with the Winston Police Department are investigating a stolen vehicle incident early Wednesday. Chief Brandon Sarti said just before 3:00 a.m. officers responded to a report of a truck crashing through the fence at the Winston-Dillard Water Treatment Plant on Oak Street. When officers arrived, they determined that the vehicle had been stolen from the Winston-Dillard Water District and used to drive through the fence.
POLICE JAIL MAN FOR REPORTED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a reported trespass incident Monday night. An RPD report said just before 10:15 p.m. an officer contacted the 45-year old, who was sleeping in a shed in the 1200 block of Southeast Fullerton Street. The address had been condemned by the city after burning down and was deemed unlivable. The suspect was the tenant of the residence prior to the fire and said he had permission to stay there, which was later determined to be false.
Suspect tased, arrested after stabbing, Eugene police say.
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing a man in downtown Eugene, the Eugene Police Department said. According to police, a stabbing at DS Market at 58 west Eleventh Ave. was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on August 1. A Lane Transit District security officer followed the suspected perpetrator on foot while Eugene police responded, officials said. They added that a bystander provided emergency first aid to the 35-year-old victim until Eugene Springfield Fire Emergency Medical Services arrived to take over. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman accused of assaulting disabled young man to appear in court
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Jennifer Mast, the woman accused of injuring a young disabled man on multiple occasions, has had new charges filed against her. Mast was arrested by Springfield police on June 28 on charges of second-degree assault and three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. A video had surfaced of Mast apparently shoving an object into a disabled young man’s ear. Police say their investigation at the time showed that Mast had broken some of his fingers and assaulted him in the head and groin on previous occasions.
FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5
LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...
Lane County firefighters battle Miller Road Fire
MAUPIN, Ore. — Firefighters from Lane County are now helping battle the growing Miller Road fire in Wasco County. Lane Fire Defense Board Chief Chad Minter says firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire, McKenzie Fire and Rescue, Coburg Fire, South Lane Fire and Rescue and Siuslaw Fire and Rescue left from Leaburg early Wednesday morning.
Drowning Fern Ridge, Lane Co., Aug. 3
Monday afternoon at about 3:55pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a swimmer at Fern Ridge Reservoir had gone underwater and not resurfaced. The swimmer was last seen about 30 feet off of the bank at the Richardson Park day-use swimming area. Deputies were on scene within about 15 minutes. Divers from the Lane County Sheriff volunteer dive team also responded and began searching the area in the water where the victim had last been seen. The victim was located deceased under the surface of the water just prior to 7:00pm. He was not wearing a life jacket. The identity of the victim, a 17 year old male, is being withheld at this time.
Shots Fired McGowan Ck. Rd., Lane Co., Aug. 2
Sunday night just prior to 9:00pm, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to McGowan Creek Rd. after learning that someone had been shot while driving in the area. The victim of the shooting, a 29 year old male, advised that he and his vehicle were shot multiple times by birdshot from a shotgun while driving on McGowan Creek Rd. Despite numerous injuries from being shot, including to his face, the victim was able to flee and drive himself to responding paramedics. He was transported to an area hospital and he is expected to survive. Deputies searching the area where the shooting occurred located a male walking along McGowan Creek Rd. near milepost 7.5. The male had been carrying a gas can and claimed that his vehicle ran out of gas. He was identified as 31 year old Cody Michael Hays. Hays denied involvement in the shooting or having possession of a shotgun. Deputies located Hays’ vehicle a short distance away. There was a shotgun in plain sight inside the vehicle. Hays provided little further statement. Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrants for Hays’ vehicle. Upon service of the warrant, they recovered the shotgun and discovered that it was confirmed as stolen. Birdshot shells similar to those used in the shooting were also recovered. Hays was taken into custody and lodged at the Lane County Jail. As of this writing he remains in custody on charges including Assault in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. This case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lane County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 541-682-4150 opt. 1. Please reference case LCSO Case #22-4250.
Elementary School Burglary, Creswell, Aug. 2
On July 28 just prior to 3:00am, security video captured two unknown suspects burglarizing Creslane Elementary School in Creswell. The suspects both appear to be white juvenile males. The first suspect is seen wearing a dark color hooded sweatshirt with dark color pants and dark colored tennis shoes. He is also wearing what appears to be a camo backpack. The second suspect is seen wearing a dark color hooded sweatshirt with light color pants. The second suspect is wearing black flip flops with white a white striped pattern over the toes. While in the school, the suspects stole ice cream and found paint supplies in a classroom. They poured paint all over the floor, walls, and other classroom items. Cost to repair/replace the damaged items is likely to exceed $1,500. The suspects appear to have gotten paint on their clothing and shoes while committing the vandalism. Anyone with information regarding the identities or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt 1. Please reference Case #22-4136.
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED ON FELONY ASSAULT CHARGE
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed on a felony assault charge on Tuesday. A Myrtle Creek Police report said at 2:20 p.m. the 65-year old was taken into custody in the 900 block of Northeast Christian Street following an investigation into a disturbance. He was held without bail. No further information was released in the case from MCPD.
Suspect in bowling alley stabbing arrested
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man suspected of stabbing a woman at a bowling alley Friday night is in custody after being arrested on Saturday, the Eugene Police Department said. The EPD said that on July 29 at about 10:46 p.m., a woman was stabbed at Strike City Bowling in Eugene. The woman was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital. Police were unable to find the suspect at the time, who they say had fled after the attack.
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on administrative leave
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Two officers in the uppermost echelons of the Cottage Grove Police Department are on paid administrative leave starting today, the Assistant to the City Manager of Cottage Grove said. According to Jake Boone, the Assistant to the Cottage Grove City Manager, CGPD Police Chief Scott Shepherd...
Motorcycle versus car collision leaves one dead
VENETA, Ore. -- One person is dead after a fatal crash in Veneta late Tuesday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on August 2 at the intersection of Territorial Highway and Demming Road. Officials say a motorcyclist was headed south on Territorial Highway, passed a vehicle at high speeds, and collided with a Honda CR-V that was turning onto Demming Road. Deputies say the motorcycle did not appear to have a functional headlight prior to the crash.
MYRTLE CREEK MAN CHARGED WITH STRANGULATION
A Myrtle Creek man was charged with strangulation by Oregon State Police Monday afternoon. An OSP report just after 1:20 p.m. a female reported that she had been involved in a domestic violence incident near the Riddle overpass on Interstate 5. A concerned citizen provided a ride for her to the Myrtle Creek Police Department where she was contacted and interviewed by OSP.
UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old found
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department is asking for help in finding a five-year-old boy who likely went missing Monday night. EPD say that Stellen River Swanson, 5, was reported missing this morning. Officials say the boy was reported missing by his mother, but it is not known exactly when he went missing.
