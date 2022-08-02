taylorvilledailynews.com
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Chairman Bryon Coffman Issues Legal Declaration –
The Shelby County Road and Bridge Committee met last week to discuss numerous matters. One in particular was the appointment to the position of Acting Engineer for the Shelby County Highway Department. Shelby County Board Chairman Bryon Coffman outlined the justification for appointing current Shelby County Board member Teresa Boehm...
foxillinois.com
Springfield streets impacted by treatment work, city warns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Public Works crews on Tuesday started doing treatment on select city streets called "Reclamite Rejuvenator," which is a preventative maintenance measure that extends the life of the road. The reclamite is sprayed first, then a light coating of sand or limestone screening is spread....
CWLP responding to power outages in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power said there are several power outages in Springfield as a result of thunderstorms moving through the area. CWLP said the outages were caused by tree branches falling on power lines and “pockets of individual trouble” in backyards. CWLP’s outage tracker indicates that there are about 800 […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison County picks new prosecutor | Elections
Madison County will be getting a new prosecuting attorney. In the race for Prosecuting Attorney, Michael James Ligons won with 1,395 votes. Incumbent M. Dwight Robbins received 349 votes. In the race for Madison County Presiding Commissioner, incumbent Jason Green won with 877 votes. Not far behind him, Jim Thompson...
wlds.com
City of Jacksonville Working on Recycling Program, Waste Hauler Service Contracts
The City of Jacksonville is working on two separate issues when it comes to recycling, as well as a citywide contract for a garbage service. City Clerk Skip Bradshaw says that the city is currently working on an agreement with BLH Computers for the disposal of surplus computer monitors and televisions by the city’s residents: “This contract is so that people can take their TVs [that break down] as they need to rather than storing them until June when we have the citywide clean up. That way they can take them directly to BLH, and then, on a monthly basis the city will get an invoice that will tell us the address of the people who have recycled their TV or computer monitor. It won’t give us their names, but it will give us an address and what they turned in. Then, the city pays for that on a monthly basis.”
wmay.com
Officials Want Changes To Dangerous Christian County Intersection
Elected officials are calling for changes to a Christian County intersection that was the scene of a recent accident that killed two teens and badly injured two others. Congressman Rodney Davis and state Representative Avery Bourne were among those on hand for a news conference Monday at U.S. Route 51 and Leafland Street in Assumption. There have been more than two dozen accidents at that intersection in the past 10 years, two of them involving fatalities, including the crash that claimed the lives of two high schoolers last month.
WAND TV
CWLP works to restore power for 861 customers in Springfield after storm
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield City Water, Light and Power report several power outages after the afternoon storm. According to the CWLP high winds, rain and lightning, brought branches across power lines and caused other trouble leading to power outages in Springfield. Crews are currently working to restore power to 861...
Breeze-Courier
Alaina Deal, Miss Morrisonville 2022
(MORRISONVILLE) — The Morrisonville Homecoming has a new Miss Morrisonville. Alaina Deal, seated, was crowned on Friday night as Miss Morrisonville Community Queen. Standing are members of the royal court. At left is second runner-up, Ariana McDaniel-Stewart and at right, first runner-up, Jhia Walker. Standin in the center is 2021 Miss Morrisonville, Whitney Lipe, who crowned her successor.
nprillinois.org
Springfield police found to stop black motorists more and other top stories|First Listen
Springfield police found to stop black motorists five times more than white drivers. Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is on the defensive. National Weather Service warns of intense heat today for Central Illinois and confirms tornado touched down in Logan County on Wednesday. Caterpillar reports positive earnings results for...
taylorvilledailynews.com
WRAN, Taylorville Kiwanis Raise $1350 for Local Kiwanis Projects for Children, Youth During Annual WRAN Kiwanis Radiothon
WRAN groovy 97.3 and the Taylorville Kiwanis Club, on Tuesday held its annual Radiothon to raise money for local Kiwanis projects for children and youth. Kiwanis member Martin Vota chaired the Radiothon Committee, securing $2700 in sponsorships from local businesses for the club to purchase the day of broadcasting. Kiwanis...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Food Pantry and Central Illinois Food Bank Ready To Address Hunger
Central Illinois Food Bank and Taylorville Food Pantry are readying for the start of the new school year. Public Relations Manager for the food bank Tim Kirsininkas says they’re up for the task to feed all children in central Illinois. Co-coordinator with the Taylorville Food Pantry Amy Hagen says...
nprillinois.org
Police study shows Springfield's Black motorists are stopped far more often than whites
Springfield Police stopped Black motorists last year at a rate five times higher than white drivers according to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s annual traffic stop study. “These numbers are not good. These numbers are extremely high,’’ said Ken Page, a Black driver who is president of the Springfield...
WAND TV
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
Effingham Radio
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
WAND TV
Unclaimed property auction set for Aug 20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th. Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Area Arrests And Accidents 08/02/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 08-01-22 Angela Bourke, age 57, of Rosamond was arrested on a FTA warrant for meth delivery. 08-01-22 Michael Morrissey, age 33, of Kincaid was arrested by CCSO for violating an order of protection. Crashes. 07-30-22 Charles Carron and...
wlds.com
IEPA Approves Natural-Gas Fueled Power Plant Near Pawnee
The Illinois EPA has given the green light to a new natural gas-fueled power plant to be built in Pawnee. EmberClear is developing the Lincoln Land Energy Center with a projected $1 billion investment. According to the company’s website, the natural gas-fueled power plant will produce 1,090 megawatts Siemens Energy, Siemens Financial Services, and BDC-Bechtel Power Holdings LLC are partnering with EmberClear to finance, construct, and build the plant.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bond, Calhoun, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Coles; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fayette; Greene; Jasper; Jersey; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; McLean; Menard; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Piatt; Pike; Randolph; Sangamon; Scott; Shelby; St. Clair; Vermilion; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 515 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOND CALHOUN CHAMPAIGN CHRISTIAN CLARK CLAY CLINTON COLES CUMBERLAND DE WITT DOUGLAS EDGAR EFFINGHAM FAYETTE GREENE JASPER JERSEY LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARION MCLEAN MENARD MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PIATT PIKE RANDOLPH SANGAMON SCOTT SHELBY ST. CLAIR VERMILION WASHINGTON
