FaZe Clan Launches New Sub Sandwiches Exclusively on DoorDash

KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years
The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
Arby's Menu Adds Two Seafood Items That You Really Want To Try—They're Only Available For A Limited Time!
If you’re looking to try some new fast food this summer, Arby’s is one place you can definitely check out. In case you didn’t know, the company just added two items on their menu–and it will be available for a limited time only. According to an...
Thrillist
KFC Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite for $5
In 2019, KFC turned its side dish Mac & Cheese into a main course, adding fried popcorn chicken to the noodles. Now, the southern-style fast food joint is bringing the creamy bowls back, and you can get them for just $5. While the Mac & Cheese Bowls are not officially...
Thrillist
Subway Is Giving Out 1 Million Free Subs from Its New Menu Today
Last week, Subway introduced its most extensive menu makeover in 60 years. The update includes 12 new signature sandwiches with different meat, cheese, veggie, sauce, and bread combos. To celebrate the Subway Series lineup, the sammie slinger is giving away 1 million subs off the new menu. You can snag...
Subway Is Giving Out 1 Million Free Sandwiches to Celebrate Their Biggest Menu Change in Years
Subway is giving fans several reasons to celebrate — 12 to be exact!. On Tuesday, the sandwich franchise announced the Subway Series, which is the menu revamp of 12 new sandwiches. The recently unveiled menu items all have unique names and numbers, which can make ordering faster and easier.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Domino's Worker Shares How One Pizza Cost $275 With 'Triple' Toppings
He vowed that the pizza would make the employees "regret working here" in a video that has been seen over 300,000 times.
I visited the Guy Fieri restaurant that's on every Carnival cruise, and it was a far cry from an average fast-food meal
I tried Guy's Burger Joint, a Guy Fieri-created restaurant that's on all Carnival Cruise Line ships. The menu has five different burgers and a wide array of toppings and sauces. My favorite burger had two patties — one was made of beef and the other of bacon.
Taco Bell to bring back Mexican Pizza Sept. 15
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Taco Bell on Tuesday announced that its Mexican Pizza will return to restaurants next month after the item was shelved amid overwhelming demand. In a tweet Tuesday morning, the chain announced the popular item will return to the menu Sept. 15. "The beans have been spilled....
This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.
While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
I Tried Chick-Fil-A Vs. Popeyes' Popular Menu Items & Crowned The Winner Of This Southern Debate
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Chick-fil-A and Popeyes are two of America's most popular chicken restaurant chains, but which one of them is the true king of the fast food game is cause for much debate.
I tried 12 famous red sauces, and the major brands couldn't compete with the specialty jars
I tried red sauce from 12 brands, including some restaurant and artisan selections. The best options were the formulas from Michael's of Brooklyn and Rao's Homemade. The Prego, Classico, and Ragù tomato sauces were the worst of the bunch.
Pizza Hut Goes Beyond Pizza with New Menu Items
Pizza Hut (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report, famous for its delicious pizza combinations like Pepperoni Pan Pizza and Large Edge Works Pizza (both the most ordered items), announced on July 27, 2022 that it will be releasing new menu items. Some will be sold domestically in the United States and some globally in Australia. Regardless of where these items will be released, they are undoubtedly unique from what the brand typically offers.
Mexican Pizza gave Taco Bell an enormous sales boost
Taco Bell can thank Mexican Pizza for a boost in sales last quarter.
Thrillist
Little Caesars Is Launching a Pepperoni-Decked 'Old World' Pizza
Inflation combined with big corporations making record profits has made for some very strange promotions. Little Caesars, known for slinging low-cost pizzas, is joining that fray. It says it's making "gourmet flavors more accessible to everyone" with its new menu item. You might not expect to see gourmet and Little Caesars sitting side by side, but here we are. The company is launching a new pizza called the Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni.
Thrillist
Get a Free Taco Bell Quesadilla or Little Caesars Pizza from DoorDash This Week
DoorDash previously announced that it will run five straight week of deals for DashPass members throughout late July and August. Those deals are continuing this week with offers from Taco Bell and Little Caesars headlining the week's deals. From August 4 to 10, you can grab a free quesadilla at Taco Bell or a free pizza at Little Caesars if you hit order minimums and are a DashPass member.
Food Beast
Pumpkin Spice Up Your Life With Sam Adams Seasonal Lineup of Beers
With summer festivities in full swing it's easy to forget that fall is fast approaching. In preparation for the autumn cool down Sam Adams has a special line-up of seasonal flavors. To kick things off is their Jack-O beer, a sweet and spicy blend of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg complimented...
Eater
Hip Star Chef Makes His Fitzrovia Members’ Restaurant Public
Chef John Javier will bequeath his newish Fitzrovia restaurant to the public, after initially opening it as a no-fee members’ club in February. Javier says that “we always wanted to open to the public at some point,” clearly unable to resist bestowing London with an elite sound system from Munich audio specialists Martion.
Eater
Chicago's Italian Ice Stands Melt Away the Summertime Blues
Chicagoans over the past two years have largely let go of the concept of a “normal” — that is, pre-pandemic — summer, last seen in 2019 when PPE was just for hospital staff and restaurant menus with QR codes were an oddity. But the warmest months of 2022 are bearing a marked resemblance to earlier times, with locals of all ages streaming into the streets to bask in some badly needed sunshine and savor one of the city’s favorite cooling treats: Italian ice.
