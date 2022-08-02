Sports betting in Georgia: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, where to find picks, unique promos

Basketball teams typically have 15 players on a roster. Sometimes a few more. Sometimes guys just dress out for practice but don’t play. At Arkansas, all 15 of its players are now owners of an NIL. Athlete Advocate Consortium hooked the Razorbacks basketball team up with a deal with Children’s Safety Center of Washington County. The CSC is an advocacy center for children who have been abused. “We are honored and excited to raise more awareness and education in our community regarding child abuse,” CSC executive director Elizabeth Shackelford said in a press release. The Athlete Advocate Consortium is the same organization that helped JD Notae as Arkansas’ first NIL receiver. Notae’s group was the Samaritan Shop. “I think there’s a lot of life lessons that these guys can carry on, not only from AAC, but all of the way for the rest of their lives,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. AAC helped pair two individual basketball Hogs, as well. Freshman Jordan Walsh is working with the Jones Center and Jalen Graham, a transfer from Arizona State, is with Samaritan Community Center.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO