Sports betting in Georgia: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, where to find picks, unique promos

Pac-12 Football Championship Futures Betting Breakdown
USC is a slight favorite at SI Sportsbook to win the Pac-12 but Utah and Oregon will challenge the Trojans.
WATCH: Four-star C Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso to make college commitment live Monday on 247Sports
The highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the 2022 class, Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, will make his long-anticipated college commitment live Monday at 2 p.m. ET. Onyenso will choose between five finalists: Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Clemson and UConn. You can watch the announcement live on the 247Sports YouTube channel below. Kentucky is...
Louisville to Face Arkansas in Maui Invitational Opener
The Cardinals are 4-3 all-time against the Razorbacks.
Arkansas basketball gets NIL deal – Arkansas basketball, as in all 15 players
Basketball teams typically have 15 players on a roster. Sometimes a few more. Sometimes guys just dress out for practice but don’t play. At Arkansas, all 15 of its players are now owners of an NIL. Athlete Advocate Consortium hooked the Razorbacks basketball team up with a deal with Children’s Safety Center of Washington County. The CSC is an advocacy center for children who have been abused. “We are honored and excited to raise more awareness and education in our community regarding child abuse,” CSC executive director Elizabeth Shackelford said in a press release. The Athlete Advocate Consortium is the same organization that helped JD Notae as Arkansas’ first NIL receiver. Notae’s group was the Samaritan Shop. “I think there’s a lot of life lessons that these guys can carry on, not only from AAC, but all of the way for the rest of their lives,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. AAC helped pair two individual basketball Hogs, as well. Freshman Jordan Walsh is working with the Jones Center and Jalen Graham, a transfer from Arizona State, is with Samaritan Community Center.
Predicting who is under the most pressure in the Pac-12 ahead of the 2022 season
With all the noise surrounding the conference all eyes will be on the Pac-12 in 2022
Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Dealt to Atlanta
Atlanta acquired Adrianza from Washington on Monday in exchange for minor-league outfielder Trey Harris. The veteran utility man will be beginning his second stint in Atlanta, with whom he joined during the club's 2021 World Series-winning season. Just like a season ago, Atlanta presumably envisions Adrianza serving as a backup at three spots in the infield as well as the two corner-outfield spots, but his opportunities to start will be few and far between while the team is at optimal health. After missing the beginning of the season with a quadriceps injury, Adrianza debuted for Washington in early June and slashed .179/.255/.202 across 94 plate appearances prior to being traded. Atlanta designated second baseman Robinson Cano for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Adrianza.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
March Madness must remain untouched amid all NCAA changes
When the calendar turned to March earlier this year, the majority of sports fans likely would have heard Saint Peter's and thought of the basilica in Rome. If you then clarified that you were referring to the school, I would venture to guess that the majority of folks would not have been able to point out its location on a U.S. map or would have known that you were talking about a university.
Oklahoma Athletics set new records for fundraising in 2021-2022 fiscal year
There’s been a huge buy-in from the Oklahoma Sooners fan base since Brent Venables came on board as OU’s head coach in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure. Venables’ vision and enthusiasm to take the program good to great, along with his understanding of how to see OU compete alongside the SEC when they join their new conference in the next couple of seasons, has created a sense of urgency for Oklahoma to improve their facilities and resources before making the jump.
Texas Tech's Opponent for Maui Invitational Revealed
The Red Raiders will face an elite Big East foe in Hawaii this November.
