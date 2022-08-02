Sports betting in Pennsylvania: Promo codes, state promotions, legal apps, how to bet online in PA

When the calendar turned to March earlier this year, the majority of sports fans likely would have heard Saint Peter's and thought of the basilica in Rome. If you then clarified that you were referring to the school, I would venture to guess that the majority of folks would not have been able to point out its location on a U.S. map or would have known that you were talking about a university.

