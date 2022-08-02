Sports betting in Pennsylvania: Promo codes, state promotions, legal apps, how to bet online in PA

www.cbssports.com
Related
Massachusetts sports betting bill awaiting governor's signature
There are 30 states now that offer online sports betting legally, and Massachusetts is in line to be the 31st. State legislatures came to an agreement early Monday morning on a bill that will legalize betting on professional and amateur sports in the commonwealth, although there will be some restrictions.
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Arizona To Take On Cincinnati in First Game at Maui Invitational
The official bracket of the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday and Arizona will play Cincinnati on the first day. The game will be the final of game of the day and is scheduled to tip-off around 9:30 p.m. MST/6:30 p.m. Hawaiian time on ESPN2 from the Lahaina Civic Center. All games during the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and on the ESPN app.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
March Madness must remain untouched amid all NCAA changes
When the calendar turned to March earlier this year, the majority of sports fans likely would have heard Saint Peter's and thought of the basilica in Rome. If you then clarified that you were referring to the school, I would venture to guess that the majority of folks would not have been able to point out its location on a U.S. map or would have known that you were talking about a university.
OU streaming platform SoonerVision on ESPN+ to launch August 1
The much-publicized “SoonerVision on ESPN+” will finally launch on Aug. 1. No longer will Sooners fans need PPV to view nonconference matchups. From now on, Oklahoma Sooners content will be easily accessible on ESPN+. The new home for SoonerVision was announced in May. This deal will affect not...
2022 Maui Invitational Bracket, TV Times Released
The loaded field features Arizona, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Louisville and more.
Circle these Group of 5 vs Power 5 college football games in Week 1
We pick the best Group of 5 vs Power 5 games to circle on your Week 1 college football calendar. We are less than one month away from actual college football games being played and to celebrate, we’re taking a look at some Group of 5 teams that are squaring off against Power 5 teams in the very first week of the college football season.
Comments / 0