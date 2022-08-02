Former state senator Karen Carter Peterson pleads guilty to federal wire fraud

www.kplctv.com
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready
BATON ROUGE, La. - The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, on May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.
Changes to marijuana laws among legislation taking effect
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Beginning Monday, police in Louisiana won’t be able to use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes. A prohibition making such searches illegal without warrants is one of numerous laws that take effect Aug. 1 as a result of the 2022 regular legislative session.
Louisiana students show strong improvements on 2021-22 state test
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education released 2021-22 LEAP scores showing student growth across a wide range of grade levels and school systems. Students in grades three through eight improved three points in both math and ELA mastery rates. Eighty percent of Louisiana school systems improved their mastery rate when compared to 2020-21, the Louisiana Department of Education reported.
Unborn child with heartbeat can be claimed as dependent on Georgia taxes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - An unborn child with a detectable heartbeat is now eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption. According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the 11th Circuit’s ruling on HB 481, or the Heartbeat Law, made the amendment effective on July 20, 2022.
Louisiana to receive $134 million of additional federal funding to improve infrastructure
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Federal Highway Administration recently announced a new program aimed at defending against the effects of climate change and the costs of extreme weather events. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program will allocate approximately $134 million over the next five years to Louisiana, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.
The Louisiana Crown Act makes an impact on many in the Lake Area
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Natural hairstyles have always been a trend, but now they’re here to stay with the Louisiana Crown Act. It went into effect Monday, prohibiting employers from discriminating against workers because of their hairstyles. “I love taking something and creating it to be something else,...
COVID-19 in SWLA: August 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 60% of cases and 27% of deaths from July 14 to July 20. Vaccination...
Multiple marijuana laws go into effect in Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than 700 bills passed during this year’s legislative session and many of them go into effect today, including several involving marijuana. Some of the new marijuana measures are dealing with reform, but a handful coincide with medical use of the drug. “Everything that...
LDH releases emergency rule on abortions
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Health has released an emergency declaration detailing the list of conditions deeming an unborn child “medically futile.”. If an unborn child were found to have one of these conditions, a physician would be able to perform an abortion. Medically futile...
DCFS provides update on Summer P-EBT benefits
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has provided the following update in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Tranfser (P-EBT) benefits:. WHEN WILL I SEE MY CHILD’S BENEFITS?. Most students who are eligible for Summer P-EBT have not received benefits...
Red Cross of Louisiana organizes relief for Kentucky floods
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a devastating sight on the ground in Kentucky as the American Red Cross of Louisiana rushes to provide relief and help to those affected by the recent floods. “Last night, we provided comfort and care for about 500 people in 16 different shelters,”...
LSU AgCenter: Vegetables to plant in August
Aug. 1 - Oct. 31. For more information, check out the AgCenter’s vegetable planting guide.
Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
LWC’s ‘Tech Ready’ program offering free career courses
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced they are partnering with Coursera to provide over five thousand courses to help individuals develop new skills and increase their career readiness. Tech Ready Louisiana aims to provide all Louisianians with education and training to help them reach career goals. These...
Smart Living: Playtime impacting classtime
ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Recess, for many of us, was our favorite part of the school day. Today, the average recess is 27 minutes, if kids get a recess at all. Georgia is the latest state to sign a law that makes recess a requirement in public elementary schools. It joins five other states who already require scheduled playtime during school hours. Seven other states require some sort of physical activity at the elementary school level, including Louisiana.
