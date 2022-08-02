ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, CT

105.5 The Wolf

Beware Lake Swimmers In Connecticut/NY, The Algae Blooms Loom

It’s summer, people and pets are burning up. We are all looking for relief from the dog days of summer. A popular summertime cooldown activity is swimming in a pool, pond or lake. If I was going to swim, it would only be in a pool that is properly treated, but that is just me. Plenty of folks will jump in just about anything that holds water so let's focus on those "super clean" ponds and lakes.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Stranger Things Star Spotted at Lower Hudson Valley Bakery

Stranger Things took the world by storm back in 2016. The show has become engrained in our culture now. The Netflix original series is so popular that it has held on to the massive following for 6 years. According to Marketwatch, Season 4 was viewed for over a billion hours in the first 30 days of its release. Even a local restaurant in Hopewell Junction created a Stranger Things menu.
LARCHMONT, NY
Torrington, CT
Cheshire, CT
Connecticut Entertainment
Connecticut State
105.5 The Wolf

We Were Astounded By a Cheeseburger at a Diner in Torrington

I've eaten thousands of cheeseburgers in my life, at home and at Frankie's, Burger King, Wayback, Karl Jr's, In and Out, Charcoal Chef, 5 Guys, etc. It's my go-to, I'm a meat and potato kid from the 70's, and I'm still going strong full-carnivore in 2022. Every once in awhile, I find a burger that stops me in my tracks, and I found one in Torrington recently that I'm pretty sure no one has told you about.
TORRINGTON, CT
105.5 The Wolf

3 Things to Love & One Thing to Never Forget in Highland, NY

Never forgetting this could save you a ton of money in the future!. The odds say that most of us have driven through the hamlet of Highland at one time or another. Highland, located in the town of Llyod, is impossible to avoid if you ever cross the Mid Hudson Bridge so even if you think you've never been there, you probably have...LOL!
HIGHLAND, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Brookfield Eatery JJ Stacks Given High Praise for Their Wings on Popular Web Series

The crew at J.J. Stacks always seem to find their way onto my radio show (The Ethan and Lou Show), and into my articles in so many different ways. There was the fire, the ridiculously difficult golf course on the property, the drive-in movie night, and now a web series. Somehow, some way, owner Joey Attonito and the crew at J.J. Stacks in Brookfield stay relevant.
BROOKFIELD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Five Cars Stolen in Rhinebeck Area, All Have One Thing in Common

Be aware that car thieves are making their way through the Hudson Valley. If you live in the Rhinebeck or Clinton areas of Dutchess county the New York State Police are warning car owners that car thieves are targeting cars in the area. Police have confirmed that three vehicles were stolen in the town of Clinton and another two vehicles were stolen in the town of Rhinebeck this past weekend.
RHINEBECK, NY
105.5 The Wolf

New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Dutchess County Farm

An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
POUGHQUAG, NY
105.5 The Wolf

What’s Next: Popular Fishkill Restaurant Announces Closing

A new beginning for one of the area's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. Last year we told you that the folks that own and operate Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill had sold the restaurant to new owners. At the time of the sale, it was announced that the new owners would be keeping the legendary "Hudson's" name when they officially took over but it looks like that has changed.
FISHKILL, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Is Anything Being Done About Dangerous Speeds On Connecticut Highways?

When I read an article on the Patch this morning about a guy from Danbury who was busted going 160 in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 93, I gotta say I wasn’t shocked. I take the highway to and from work and see this abominable behavior nearly every day, I even wrote an article about my frustrating driving experience in haikus. I was glad to find out the dude wound up getting caught when he was forced to slow down in traffic. Thankfully he didn’t kill himself or someone else…this time. But, what about next time? What is being done about lethal speeds in Connecticut?
DANBURY, CT
105.5 The Wolf

It’s the Grasshopper’s Turn to Dominate Connecticut

Have you noticed there's an unusual amount of grasshoppers? My chihuahua is nervous when we go out on walks, he's never encountered so many flying insects buzzing his cute little face. We have it good when it comes to bugs in Connecticut, our insects have to be small and mighty to survive our harsh winters, usually the giant bugs stay south. Why are there so many grasshoppers around Connecticut right now?
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

Brookfield, CT
