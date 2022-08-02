What Do Falling Food Prices Mean for These Stocks?

www.tipranks.com
Amid Inflation and Food Shortages, These Are the Food Stocks To Bet On
It's been more than a year since the food crisis started, with shortages and soaring prices. Some investors see it as an opportunity. What are the best food stocks to buy?. The food shortages have been worsened by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The two countries are major food exporters, especially to Europe and Africa. Consumers in these countries have been worried about shortages of basic food products like wheat.
Stock Market Today - 7/29: Stocks Finish Higher On Apple, Amazon Boost; Inflation Data Sparks Fed Rate Bets
U.S. equities finished higher Friday, pushing stocks towards one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment. Futures pared earlier gains, however, after a faster-than-expected June reading...
What is the Future of Energy Stocks?
As recession fears hit the headlines, Brent crude prices have declined over 6% in one month. However, underinvestment in new supply and ongoing supply bottlenecks support a higher price environment. TipRanks’ valuable datasets shed light on how energy stocks could fare in the coming quarters. So far, energy stocks...
US News and World Report
U.S. Stocks Slip, Crude Slides as Soft Data Feed Recession Jitters
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a three-day winning streak and crude prices plunged on Monday as economic data from the U.S., Europe and China showed demand weakening under inflation pressures, while the looming possibility of recession curbed risk appetite. All three major U.S. indexes ended the choppy session...
U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling. Why?
July 14 (Reuters) - After exceeding $5 a gallon for the first time in history, U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling, giving some relief to consumers in the world's largest user of the fuel.
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Substantial Upside Potential
Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5...
Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts
Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with.
U.S. inflation hits a 40-year high in June, but Biden points to decreasing gas prices
WASHINGTON — U.S. inflation reached a 40-year high for June as prices for gas, food and rent increased, according to the latest Consumer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday. Consumer prices for all items increased 9.1% for the 12 months ending in June compared to...
US News and World Report
Canadian Dollar Rises as U.S. Data Tempers Recession Fears
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday as worries about a possible recession eased following encouraging economic data from the United States, Canada's largest trading partner, offsetting a slide in oil prices. Wall Street rallied as data showed that the U.S. services sector rebounded unexpectedly...
Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in.
These Blue-Chip Stocks Seem Attractive at Current Levels
Given the ongoing macro uncertainty, several analysts are looking at blue-chip stocks with attractive long-term growth prospects. This article will focus on three blue-chip stocks — a leading biopharma company, a well-established industrial giant, and a software behemoth. Despite the strong recovery in the U.S. stock market in July,...
Which Oil Stock is a Better Pick Following Q2 Results?
Concerns regarding a slowdown in demand due to a looming recession have been putting pressure on oil stocks over recent days. However, supply constraints amid geopolitical concerns could keep energy prices at high levels and benefit oil stocks. In this article, we’ll discuss Wall Street analysts’ opinions about a leading oilfield services company and two integrated oil and gas companies.
International Business Times
Dollar Climbs With U.S. Yields After Fed Doves Say Expect More Rate Hikes
The U.S. dollar remained elevated on Wednesday following its biggest surge in three weeks against major peers overnight, with Federal Reserve officials talking up the potential for further, aggressive interest rate hikes. The greenback continued its rise versus the safe-haven yen, extending its best gain for six weeks, as U.S....
BBC
Cost of living: Inflation continues to hit NI consumer confidence
Consumer confidence in Northern Ireland continued to fall in the second quarter of 2022, a Danske Bank survey has suggested. More than half of those surveyed expect their financial position to worsen over the next year. That is compared to 40% who had negative expectations in the first quarter and...
Inflation and wage data suggest US prices will keep climbing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation surged in June and workers’ average wages accelerated in the spring — signs that Americans won’t likely feel any relief from rising prices anytime soon and that the Federal Reserve will feel compelled to further raise borrowing costs. An inflation gauge closely...
Seeking Recession-Proof Stocks? These 3 Companies Look Attractive
With all the recent talk about a recession, it’s a good idea to seek out recession-resistant stocks. These three stocks are in a recession-resistant sector with secular and macroeconomic trends that should give them a boost. As concerns about a possible recession grow, many investors are looking for recession-proof...
International Business Times
Factories Squeezed By Higher Prices, Weak Demand
Factories across the United States, Europe and Asia struggled for momentum in July as flagging global demand and China's strict COVID-19 restrictions slowed production, surveys showed on Monday, likely adding to fears of economies sliding into recession. A series of purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) for July showed new orders falling...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Investors can use these insights to trade with precision today. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Topping the list is Hong Kong-based financial services provider AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD),...
Britain at breaking point: One in eight say they have nothing left to cut back on to help pay for energy when prices jump further
One in eight Brits have said that they have nothing left to cut back on to help pay for energy when prices jump further. And there are warnings that the cost-of-living crisis is increasing regional inequalities across different parts of the country and putting the Government's levelling up agenda at risk.
