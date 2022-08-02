Summer Fest Continues at Halekiʻi Market in Kealakekua

bigislandnow.com
bigislandnow.com
Back-To-School News on Agenda For Online Waimea Community Association Town Meeting
The 2022-23 school year is underway and the Waimea Community Association will spotlight back-to-school news during an upcoming meeting. All seven of Waimea’s public, private and public charter schools have been invited to attend the association’s online town meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Representatives of Waimea Elementary, Waimea Middle, Kanu o Ka ‘Aina, Waimea Country, Parker, Hawai’i Preparatory Academy and ʻAlo Kēhau o ka ʻAina Mauna, a satellite emersion school of Ke Kula o Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu Iki, will provide an overview of the school year ahead, including COVID-19 safety protocols and academic and extracurricular programming.
bigislandnow.com
Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste Collections Events Scheduled in August
Residents of the Big Island will have two chances in August to dispose of hazardous household waste. The county Department of Environmental Management announces that household hazardous waste collection events are scheduled for:. 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in Waiākea High School parking lot B in Hilo. Enter via Po‘okela...
Hawaii Magazine
Have Aloha Will Travel EP89: What’s Up in Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island
The colorful town is known in the Islands as the birthplace of the iconic loco moco and famous around the world for being home to the Merrie Monarch Festival. It’s also a bucket-list destination for those planning to see the epic Kīlauea eruption. On episode 89 of the...
bigislandnow.com
HIHS Receives $1.5M Grant for New Animal Hospital
The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society was awarded a $1.5 million grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to support final renovations of the Anne Barasch Ryan Animal Hospital in Holualoa. The grant will also name The Bob & Renee Parsons Welcome Center as part of the organization’s extensive...
bigislandnow.com
Bay Clinic, West Hawai‘i Community Health Center Merger Complete
A new community health center, the combination of two other health care providers, is serving 40,000 patients on the Big Island. The merger between Bay Clinic Inc. and West Hawai‘i Community Health Center is complete. As of July 1, the Hawai‘i Island Community Health Center began providing medical, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health services and enabling services at locations in Hilo, Keaʻau, Pāhoa, Kaʻū, Kealakekua, Kealakehe, Waikōloa and Kailua-Kona.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Weather Forecast for August 03, 2022
Today: Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 84 near the shore to 68 to 73 at 4000 feet. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the...
bigislandnow.com
Malfunction Leads to Mountain View Water Outage
A system malfunction that caused a county water tank to run dry overnight Tuesday, Aug. 2, was the culprit behind a water outage in Mountain View. A Department of Water Supply tank in Mountain View went empty, causing a disruption in water service to the area. The department made adjustments to the system to restore normal operating levels and meet affected customers’ daily water needs.
bigislandnow.com
Motorists Advised of Traffic Congestion Near Mountain View Elementary School
Update: Hawai‘i Police Department advises that the traffic congestion on Highway 11, in the area of Mountain View Elementary School, has been alleviated. Hawai‘i Police Department advises that Highway 11, in the area of Mountain View Elementary School is experiencing heavy traffic congestion due to the early release of students.
bigislandnow.com
Repaving Work Scheduled at Hilo Transfer Station
The county is notifying the public that traffic will be redirected Friday, Aug. 5, at the Hilo Transfer Station. The Department of Environmental Management reports that users of the transfer station will be directed to take an alternate route to dispose of their trash at the solid waste chutes because the Department of Public Works will be repaving the access route.
bigislandnow.com
Geologic Forces From Iceland to Hawai‘i Inspire New Exhibit at EHCC in Hilo
An upcoming exhibit at the East Hawai‘i Cultural Center in downtown Hilo imagines Earth as a vast, diverse and dynamic living entity. “Terra Forma” showcases the work of eight artists who originate from far-flung locations: Icelandic artists Halldór Ásgeirsson, Heimir Björgúlfsson and Arngunnur Ýr; Solomon Enos, Leslie Gleim, Hamilton Kobayashi and Michelle Schwengel-Regala from Hawai‘i; and Mucyo from Rwanda. The exhibit will be on view from Aug. 6-Sept. 30, with a 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, opening.
hieshowcase.com
My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism
There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
the university of hawai'i system
Finalists chosen for associate vice president for student affairs
Two finalists have been identified to fill the University of Hawaiʻi associate vice president for student affairs (AVPSA) position that reports directly to the vice president for academic strategy and provides leadership in the design, implementation, evaluation, administration and management of policies, programs and initiatives related to student affairs and student success across the UH System.
bigislandnow.com
More Than 6,000 Gallons of Sewage Discharged Onto Hilo Roadway
More than 6,000 gallons of wastewater were released Monday afternoon, Aug. 1, in the vicinity of two Hilo schools. The county Department of Environmental Management responded to a discharge of sewage from a manhole on Waiānuenue Avenue in the vicinity of Hilo High and Hilo Intermediate schools that started at about 12:15 p.m. Monday. Wastewater Division personnel arrived on the scene and were able to stop the discharge by about 2 p.m.
KITV.com
Partially-buried body discovered on Big Island
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating after a partially-buried body was uncovered on a remote side road off Highway 11, in the Kau District on the southern part of Hawaii Island. The discovery was made on Thursday, July 28, just to the south of the Hawaii...
Police at the scene of collision in Honomu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department advised drivers to avoid Mamalahoa Highway in Honomu after a vehicle collision. Police said the accident that happened between the 11.5 mile marker and Honomu Road closed the highway for hours. By 10 p.m., police announced that roads were reopened. Initially, police said there was no detour but […]
bigislandnow.com
One-Way Traffic Pattern Returns For Part of Morning on Waiānuenue Avenue in Hilo During School Days
The 2022-23 school year begins Monday, Aug. 1, and with it comes a change in traffic flow for a portion of the mornings on a Hilo roadway while school is in session. A one-way traffic pattern for Waiānuenue Avenue, from the intersection with Komohana Street to Kamehameha Avenue, returns from 7:15-8 a.m. during school days beginning Monday. The Hawaiʻi Police Department will increase traffic enforcement efforts to ensure a safe transition back to the one-way traffic pattern. Those who do not obey the one-way traffic pattern face a $97 fine.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Teen Runaway
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Kaiea Fleming-White was last seen on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the area of Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and brown shoes. He is described as having a tan complexion,...
bigislandnow.com
Police: Body Located in Ka’u District
Hawai’i Island police are investigating the discovery of a body found Wednesday evening, July 27, in the Ka‘ū district, the police department stated Monday, Aug. 1. Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section were alerted to the location of a partially buried body on a remote side road off of Highway 11, south of the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park boundary.
bigislandvideonews.com
Waimea Woman Charged Following Malama Market Pāhoa Incident
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The robbery and terroristic threatening charges follow an alleged shoplifting incident that involved the use of a "simulated firearm". (BIVN) – A Waimea woman has been charged in connection with a reported robbery in Pāhoa that took place on Monday. Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kona man wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police are searching for a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation. Authorities said Drosstain Pua and a second unidentified man are suspected of breaking into a home in Ocean View on Sunday at 9 a.m. The 37-year-old homeowner told police the...
