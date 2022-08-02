Leeward portions of the state, including on the Big Island, remained under a red flag warning through most of Monday, Aug. 1, as fire weather conditions persisted. A lack of rain, warmer temperatures and an increase in trade wind strength fueled dry conditions and low humidity this past weekend, which resulted in the red flag warning. A wind advisory was also in effect for part of the weekend for portions of the Big Island and other parts of the state.

