Divers remove 86,000 pounds of ghost nets from a single Hawaiian reef
This open-ocean coral reef is known as Kamokuokamohoaliʻi, which translates to "island of the shark god," and harbors 37 coral species. It's located over 800 miles from Honolulu.
Flood advisory expires for parts of Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory for southwest area of east Maui has been allowed to expire after heavy rains diminished. Earlier Wednesday afternon, rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour in the Wailea-Makena area, causing minor flooding. Trade winds have become lighter, with...
Recent ‘Quakes Not Impacting Big Island Volcanic Activity
Two recent magnitude-4-plus earthquakes and a spike last month in seismic activity at a underwater seamount have not affected volcanic activity on the Big Island, according to a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist. Jefferson Chang, a geophysicist at HVO, said the largest of the recent earthquakes, a magnitude-4.6 temblor that rattled...
Red Flag Warning Over, But Dry Conditions to Persist
Leeward portions of the state, including on the Big Island, remained under a red flag warning through most of Monday, Aug. 1, as fire weather conditions persisted. A lack of rain, warmer temperatures and an increase in trade wind strength fueled dry conditions and low humidity this past weekend, which resulted in the red flag warning. A wind advisory was also in effect for part of the weekend for portions of the Big Island and other parts of the state.
Volcano Watch: Hualālai’s Wahapele eruption: cone-building, explosive phreatic activity, and lava flows
While our attention is generally drawn to the Island of Hawai‘i’s most active volcanoes, Kīlauea and Mauna Loa, it is also important to keep watch on the Island of Hawai‘i’s third-most active volcano, Hualālai, which underlies the most populated areas of Kailua-Kona and the central Kona coast.
‘We have no choice’: As inflation rises, plate lunch prices are ticking up and up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are many ways to measure the impacts of inflation on household budgets, but there’s one indicator unique to Hawaii. Alicia’s Market in Kalihi is famous for them, but these days they’re a bit pricier. “So for our Hawaiian plate, we just have had...
West Hawai‘i Landfill Scale Calibration Scheduled
The county is notifying the public about upcoming work at the West Hawai‘i landfill. The Department of Environmental Management Solid Waste Division announced that calibration of its Pu‘uanahulu scale will be conducted Thursday, Aug. 4. As a result, all facility users should expect delays or make alternate plans for disposal.
Maui airport overwhelmed with lines, handing out water
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Long lines persist as travelers continue to overwhelm Maui’s Kahului airport. Officials said the wait times seem to be worse between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Officials say it’s been an ongoing problem for about a month now. Some people were taken by surprise while others were prepared for the long […]
Motorists Advised of Traffic Congestion Near Mountain View Elementary School
Update: Hawai‘i Police Department advises that the traffic congestion on Highway 11, in the area of Mountain View Elementary School, has been alleviated. Hawai‘i Police Department advises that Highway 11, in the area of Mountain View Elementary School is experiencing heavy traffic congestion due to the early release of students.
My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism
There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
Heads up electric vehicle drivers: Central Oahu has new charging stations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Electric vehicle drivers traveling through Central Oahu have a new place to plug in. Hawaiian Electric has installed two publicly-available chargers at the Town Center of Mililani. The company says that 15 minutes of charging can give a driver an extra 40 miles of range. Lower rates...
Fake jewelry scams on the rise in Hawaii
The suspects all seem to have a sob story, according to officials.
Council Approves Renewal of Lease For HOPE Services Homeless Campus in Kona
Support and shelter for homeless in West Hawai‘i will continue at a campus in Kailua-Kona for the immediate future thanks to an action of the Hawai‘i County Council. The Council on Wednesday, Aug. 3, during its regular meeting adopted Resolution 445, which authorizes the renewal of a lease with HOPE Services Hawai‘i for county property located at 74-5593 Pawai Place at an annual cost of $10. The lease is for two years.
NWS issues flood advisory for Maui
As rainfall continues, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Maui until 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity
HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, there’s a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state’s close-knit communities. It’s an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
Teen in critical condition after incident at Maui hotel pool
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A teenager is in critical condition after being pulled from a hotel pool in Kapalua on Maui, Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a hotel near 1 Kapalua Bay Drive. First responders were called to the hotel after a 13-year-old victim was found fully submerged in the pool.
Sell Your Hawai‘i Home and You’ll Likely Make a Big Profit
One byproduct of soaring home prices is that sellers of median-priced homes on Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island have scored profit margins on average that far exceed not only Oʻahu, but also the national average, according to a new analysis. The second-quarter home sales report from ATTOM...
Beware of counterfeit jewelry scams
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recent crimes are prompting officers to remind the public to be aware of scammers selling counterfeit jewelry. According to Big Island police, they have initiated multiple theft investigations and have seen an increase in these types of scams. For instance, a 62-year-old Kailua-Kona resident reported to police that he was allegedly sold […]
Urban Honolulu has the highest average rent: Study
The median U.S. rent recently surpassed $2,000 a month. In Hawaii you are lucky to find a two-bedroom apartment for under $2,000 due to high rental costs.
