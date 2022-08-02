Police: Body Located in Ka’u District

bigislandnow.com
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Teen Runaway
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Kaiea Fleming-White was last seen on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the area of Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and brown shoes. He is described as having a tan complexion,...
bigislandvideonews.com
Waimea Woman Charged Following Malama Market Pāhoa Incident
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The robbery and terroristic threatening charges follow an alleged shoplifting incident that involved the use of a "simulated firearm". (BIVN) – A Waimea woman has been charged in connection with a reported robbery in Pāhoa that took place on Monday. Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen...
bigislandnow.com
Missing Puna Teen Located in Good Health
Update: Police reported Tuesday, Aug. 2, that 13-year-old Zaydie-Rain Andrade-Takahashi, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located Tuesday in Pāhoa in good health. Original story: Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile female who was reported as a runaway, 13-year-old Zaydie-Rain...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kona man wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police are searching for a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation. Authorities said Drosstain Pua and a second unidentified man are suspected of breaking into a home in Ocean View on Sunday at 9 a.m. The 37-year-old homeowner told police the...
bigislandvideonews.com
Partially Buried Body Found In Kaʻū
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police are investigating the finding of a body found partially buried on a remote side road off Highway 11 in Kaʻū on Wednesday evening. On July 27, police say detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section were alerted to the discovery of the body, south of the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park boundary. The next morning, the badly decomposed body was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for official pronouncement of death.
Teen ejected from vehicle, dies in Big Island accident
Big Island police said a 15-year-old boy died after a three-vehicle collision on Monday on Mamalahoa Highway in Pepeekeo.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Big Island police: Speed a factor in head-on crash that left 15-year-old dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a 15-year-old has died and three others were injured following a head-on crash involving three vehicles. Authorities said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Hawaii Belt Road near the 12 mile marker in Pepeekeo. Investigators determined that a Honda Civic was traveling...
Police at the scene of collision in Honomu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department advised drivers to avoid Mamalahoa Highway in Honomu after a vehicle collision. Police said the accident that happened between the 11.5 mile marker and Honomu Road closed the highway for hours. By 10 p.m., police announced that roads were reopened. Initially, police said there was no detour but […]
bigislandnow.com
Waimea Woman Arrested After Brandishing Firearm Outside Pāhoa Business
Hawai‘i Island police arrested a 24-year-old woman for theft and terroristic threatening for an incident that occurred at a business in Pāhoa on Monday morning, Aug. 1, during which the female suspect brandished a firearm. At approximately 9:02 a.m., Puna Patrol officers responded to a report of an...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hilo man who allegedly used X-Acto knife in Walmart shoplifting attempt charged
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man has been charged with attempted robbery and several other offenses following an incident at Walmart last week. Kekoa Nihipali, 33, was charged with six offenses including first-degree attempted robbery, terroristic threatening, drug promotion and more. Prosecutors allege Nihipali used an X-Acto knife when he...
KITV.com
Partially-buried body discovered on Big Island
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating after a partially-buried body was uncovered on a remote side road off Highway 11, in the Kau District on the southern part of Hawaii Island. The discovery was made on Thursday, July 28, just to the south of the Hawaii...
bigislandnow.com
Repaving Work Scheduled at Hilo Transfer Station
The county is notifying the public that traffic will be redirected Friday, Aug. 5, at the Hilo Transfer Station. The Department of Environmental Management reports that users of the transfer station will be directed to take an alternate route to dispose of their trash at the solid waste chutes because the Department of Public Works will be repaving the access route.
bigislandvideonews.com
Wastewater Discharge Reported On Waiānuenue Avenue In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - An estimated 6,300 gallons of wastewater was discharged from a manhole in the vicinity of Hilo High and Hilo Intermediate schools on Monday. (BIVN) – About 6,300 gallons of sewage was discharged on Waiānuenue Avenue in Hilo on Monday. The Hawaiʻi County Department of...
bigislandvideonews.com
Kealoha Beach Park To Close For Paving
HILO, Hawaiʻi - James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha will be closed from Monday, August 8, to Friday, August 12, for repaving of the park’s roadway and parking areas. (BIVN) – Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha will be closed next week. The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks...
bigislandnow.com
Malfunction Leads to Mountain View Water Outage
A system malfunction that caused a county water tank to run dry overnight Tuesday, Aug. 2, was the culprit behind a water outage in Mountain View. A Department of Water Supply tank in Mountain View went empty, causing a disruption in water service to the area. The department made adjustments to the system to restore normal operating levels and meet affected customers’ daily water needs.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Weather Forecast for August 03, 2022
Today: Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 84 near the shore to 68 to 73 at 4000 feet. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the...
bigislandnow.com
Bay Clinic, West Hawai‘i Community Health Center Merger Complete
A new community health center, the combination of two other health care providers, is serving 40,000 patients on the Big Island. The merger between Bay Clinic Inc. and West Hawai‘i Community Health Center is complete. As of July 1, the Hawai‘i Island Community Health Center began providing medical, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health services and enabling services at locations in Hilo, Keaʻau, Pāhoa, Kaʻū, Kealakekua, Kealakehe, Waikōloa and Kailua-Kona.
bigislandnow.com
Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste Collections Events Scheduled in August
Residents of the Big Island will have two chances in August to dispose of hazardous household waste. The county Department of Environmental Management announces that household hazardous waste collection events are scheduled for:. 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in Waiākea High School parking lot B in Hilo. Enter via Po‘okela...
bigislandnow.com
HIHS Receives $1.5M Grant for New Animal Hospital
The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society was awarded a $1.5 million grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to support final renovations of the Anne Barasch Ryan Animal Hospital in Holualoa. The grant will also name The Bob & Renee Parsons Welcome Center as part of the organization’s extensive...
bigislandnow.com
Summer Fest Continues at Halekiʻi Market in Kealakekua
Summer Fest continues in August in true ʻohana style at Halekiʻi Market in Kealakekua. The monthly market and craft fair will not just feature gifts, crafts, food and keiki entrepreneurs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, it will also include:. A live concert series with Micah Deaguiar.
