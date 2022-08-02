ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

More than 800 customers are without power in Tehama County, near Red Bluff

By Mitchell Ross
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago
actionnewsnow.com

Over 600 customers without power in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Over 600 customers are without power near West Valley High School, according to the PG&E power outage map. The area affected is west of Interstate Highway 5, and is affecting 646 customers. PG&E is investigating the cause of the power outage that began at 7:09 p.m. There...
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E: Bird causes power outage in Chico Tuesday afternoon

CHICO, Calif. 2:30 P.M. UPDATE - Crews with PG&E restored power to all but 16 customers Tuesday afternoon. The outage was impacting 2,372 customers that live along Manzanita Avenue, Vallombrosa Avenue, Chico Canyon Road, Canyon Oaks Terrace, and the surrounding area. PG&E's outage site stated that the outage began at...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Over 1,000 customers went without power for several hours in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 10:58 p.m. UPDATE - At last, all 1,175 customers had their power restored near Shingletown, according to the PG&E power outage map. The power outage, which began at 5:45 p.m. left over a thousand customers without power for several hours. PG&E began restoring the power gradually just after 9:10 p.m., with the last customers having power restored at 10:58 p.m., according to PG&E.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CAL FIRE stops early morning vegetation fire near Los Molinos

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - CAL FIRE has stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Tehama County. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. near Lincoln Street and Tehama Vina Road, just southeast of Los Molinos. CAL FIRE said they stopped forward progress....
LOS MOLINOS, CA
House fire in north Redding on Wednesday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Fire engulfed a home in the Mountain Gate Proper area of North Redding on Wednesday, according to local fire officials and witnesses. Shasta County CAL FIRE and officials from the Shasta Lake Fire Protection District confirmed their crews responded to a residential structure fire off of Lynda Lynn Way, near Union School Road, at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
REDDING, CA
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Chico considers expanding the city with unincorporated islands

CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether or not to move the annexation process forward of four unincorporated islands in city limits. The four areas are off of W. East Ave., El Monte Ave., Chico Canyon Rd. and W. Sacramento Ave. The city refers to these areas as islands because they are unincorporated parts of Butte County surrounded by Chico.
CHICO, CA
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane roundabout update

REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding is making progress on its roundabout project at South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane and they hope to have the project completed by the middle of August. They updated their Facebook page with information on the timeline of their projects, and what is...
REDDING, CA
Commercial structure fire at Big Lots in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:08 p.m. UPDATE - The commercial structure fire at Big Lots off Oro Dam Boulevard in Oroville has been 100% contained, says CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The structure, located off Oro Damn Boulevard, caught fire at approximately 7:45 p.m. and burned in the alcove between Big Lots and a vacant building, as well as the façade of the store, says CAL FIRE.
OROVILLE, CA
Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital

OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
OROVILLE, CA
Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene

OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
OROVILLE, CA
Person transported to hospital after crash into Oroville business

OROVILLE, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Oroville on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oroville Police Department. The crash happened in the area of Pearl Street and Lincoln Boulevard after 4 p.m. The vehicle crashed into the Triple ‘S’ Tires...
OROVILLE, CA
Lake Shasta Caverns sees an increase in tourism due to high temperatures

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta Lake has gotten more popular this summer due to those high scorching temperatures. Matthew Doyle is the general manager for the Lake Shasta caverns. He says not only have reservations been high, but he's also seen his international travelers returning. Doyle says more people have...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
Viewer calls Kurtis after spotting confusing freeway signs during morning commute

SACRAMENTO — When a south Sacramento woman noticed some confusing freeway signs and several close calls, she reached out to California's Department of Transportation about the issue. But after weeks of not hearing anything back, she called Kurtis to investigate. "I use that freeway almost every," said Aparna Malhotra. "I have personally seen the last-minute panic where I've seen the drivers ahead of me trying to change lanes." She's talking about a stretch of the northbound Interstate 5, right before the 50 split. And Aparna sent photos showing the two signs she was talking about. The first tells drivers that the four left...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fentanyl, meth found during Tehama County home compliance check

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A person on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested after the Tehama County Probations Department located drugs during a home compliance check on Tuesday. The probation departments conducted a compliance check in the Los Molinos area and located 84 fentanyl pills, 140 ½ grams of methamphetamine,...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

