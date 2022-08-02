Sign up to Horns247 FREE Texas newsletter for the latest Longhorn news

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It should come as no surprise to most of us, that July 2022 went down in the record books as the hottest July ever here in Austin. This unrelenting heat has been the trademark of the summer. We have been tallying up the days of triple-digit heat, keeping track of the many temperature records we’ve broken, and counting down the days until the first cold front hits or even the first good rain.

