ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henryville, IN

Eastern Kentucky flooding sparks memory of 1992 Kentuckiana floods for Indiana family

By Katrina Nickell
wdrb.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wdrb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

How to help eastern Kentucky residents recovering from deadly flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flood recovery efforts will continue in eastern Kentucky for many months to come. The state has appealed to the public to donate money along with bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers and personal hygiene items. At this point. clothes, household items and furniture are not requested. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Extreme heat could impact flood recovery in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Extreme heat in the forecast this week could hamper flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky. "It’s going to get really, really hot. And that is now our new weather challenge," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at his Tuesday morning briefing on the disaster. The rain...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Henryville, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WTHR

Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
GREENWOOD, IN
leoweekly.com

The World’s Longest Yard Sale Returns To Kentucky for 35th Year

The annual event stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Alabama to Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati. This weekend will be a treasure hunter’s paradise as the World’s Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
WIBC.com

Task Force 1 and Flooded Kentucky: A Necessary Mission

HAZARD, Ky.--Entire houses have been washed away in the flooding in eastern Kentucky. Since late last week Indiana’s Task Force 1 has been in the mountains, about 20 miles from Hazard, to help with search and rescue operations, needed because people have been reported missing. “That is factual. Homes...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Southern Indiana melon farmers persist despite tough season

In this week’s Tri-State Farm Life, 44News takes a look at Southern Indiana’s melon farmers, and how they’ve handled this year’s turbulent growing season. Frey Co. Produce has been supplying our Tri-State and the nation with melons for decades, and this year, they’re back at it again producing nearly 20 million pounds of watermelons right here in Southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Indiana#Eastern Kentucky#Katrina#Wdrb News
wevv.com

886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022

It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy