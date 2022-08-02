Marc Elrich Back In The Lead in Latest Democratic Primary Update

mocoshow.com
mocoshow.com
Wednesday Night Democratic Primary Update Has David Blair Slightly Cutting Into Marc Elrich’s Lead
As mail-in and provisional ballots continue to be counted in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive, the latest update by the Maryland State Board of Elections (9:51pm, 8/3) shows that incumbent Marc Elrich (51,883, 39.28%) has maintained his lead over David Blair (51,729, 39.16%), going from a lead of 173 votes to 154 votes in Wednesday night’s update.
wypr.org
Baltimore County’s top official loses another executive staffer
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Wednesday the second departure from his executive staff in recent weeks. His chief of staff, Patrick Murray, is leaving in September. Murray has been chief of staff throughout Olszewski’s term. Olszewski has been in office more than three and a half years and is running for re-election in November.
WBAL Radio
Dan Cox says he will follow through and he won't concede in governor's race
More than two weeks after the primary, Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Governor is making a promise to his party. Cox at a National Night Out Event in West Baltimore, the same event where Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared and others spoke, told C4 and Dan Joseph that he's not ceding the city or any Democratic area to Wes Moore.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott defends position on squeegee Kids
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When it comes to squeegee kids, Mayor Brandon Scott is resisting any suggestion that he, and state's attorney nominee Ivan Bates, are not on the same page. The mayor has long resisted attempts to allow police to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections. However, Ivan...
rockvillenights.com
David Blair still ahead of Marc Elrich as vote-counting continues in Montgomery County Executive race
Businessman David Blair is still ahead of incumbent Marc Elrich by a nose in the Democratic primary contest for Montgomery County Executive. Montgomery County Board of Elections results reported after another day of counting Friday at 8:11 PM now show Blair remaining in first place with 46,824 votes (39.32%), and Elrich right behind with 46,693 votes (39.21%). After a day off Thursday, counting is scheduled to continue for three consecutive days through Monday, resuming at 10:00 AM this morning at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College, but election officials have warned that a final tally may come as late as August 12. Mail-in ballots were actually still being accepted as late as yesterday if they were postmarked by July 19, which means as of today, there will be no additional ballots being added to the pile of still-to-be-counted votes.
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
mymcmedia.org
Elrich, Delegates Invite 10 Companies to Relocate From States Banning Abortion
Leaders in Montgomery County sent letters inviting 10 companies, including Tesla and AT&T, to relocate to the county from states banning abortion following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. County Executive Elrich has previously said the county will work on advertising campaigns in states that roll back...
WTOP
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
WTOP
Maryland vote count continues with tight races still up in the air
Montgomery County’s Democratic primary results for the office of County Executive have been see-sawing between incumbent Marc Elrich and businessman David Blair. The last figures posted Wednesday night showed Blair up by 145 votes, with a total of 44,722 to Elrich’s 4,577, but the tally is far from over.
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
School districts across DMV experiencing teacher shortages
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Students soon head back to class in DC, Maryland, and Virginia, and the districts are working to make sure there's someone there to teach them. “It's just a very busy, busy time and we're working very hard and quickly so that when it comes day one all of those positions are full," Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Director of Communications, Chris Cram said.
‘Shame on you’: Fired Allentown teacher who went to D.C. on Jan. 6 confronts school board
The Allentown School District has fired a teacher who was suspended after going to Washington, D.C. for the so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, which became a deadly insurrectionist riot that took over the capitol building. Jason Moorehead, who taught at Raub Middle School, addressed the school board Thursday...
New project development proposed above Historic Ellicott City
Opponents of a project to build more than 250 apartments and townhomes above Historic Ellicott City say it would add to flood homes on Main Street.
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Looking to Fill Vacant Spots
Aug. 2 – Virtual Hiring Information Session, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., individuals can join the session by clicking the link here. Aug. 10 – In-person job fair at Gaithersburg High School, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be a daily open house at...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. primary: New faces coming to county council; 2 legislative districts headed for recounts
Elections officials in Prince George’s County have finished counting the votes from the July 19 primary, and while results won’t be certified until next month, a picture of what the new county council could look like is emerging. However, several new faces, including an activist believed to have...
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
DC Metro reports delays on all lines due to network issues
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Metro is eperiencing delays on all lines this morning. According to a tweet DC Metro is dealing with network probems causing major delays until further notice. Commuters are encouraged to find alternate travel plans if possible. If metro is your only option, be prepared to plan accordingly. DC […]
WTOP
Ivan Bates now unopposed for Baltimore state’s attorney
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Defense attorney Ivan Bates is now running unopposed for Baltimore state’s attorney. That’s after unaffiliated candidate Roya Hanna announced Friday she was withdrawing from the race, a week after Bates defeated incumbent prosecutor Marilyn Mosby in the Democratic primary. Baltimore is heavily Democratic,...
Oxon Hill convenience store clerk accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — An Oxon Hill, Maryland, convenience store clerk who doubles as a pro-Trump YouTuber under the name "Semore Views" was arrested Monday on four misdemeanor counts for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Kit made his initial appearance in court Monday and was released on...
baltimorebrew.com
Prosecutors: Mosby knew about the tax lien she claimed her husband lied and said was paid
The latest filing in the case presents the government’s legal strategy, including evidence meant to show she was not an “innocent spouse”. In a February legal filing, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby blamed her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby, for her statement on a mortgage application that failed to disclose a $45,000 IRS lien.
