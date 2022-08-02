ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Marc Elrich Back In The Lead in Latest Democratic Primary Update

By MCS Staff
 2 days ago
Wednesday Night Democratic Primary Update Has David Blair Slightly Cutting Into Marc Elrich’s Lead

As mail-in and provisional ballots continue to be counted in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive, the latest update by the Maryland State Board of Elections (9:51pm, 8/3) shows that incumbent Marc Elrich (51,883, 39.28%) has maintained his lead over David Blair (51,729, 39.16%), going from a lead of 173 votes to 154 votes in Wednesday night’s update.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Baltimore County’s top official loses another executive staffer

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Wednesday the second departure from his executive staff in recent weeks. His chief of staff, Patrick Murray, is leaving in September. Murray has been chief of staff throughout Olszewski’s term. Olszewski has been in office more than three and a half years and is running for re-election in November.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Dan Cox says he will follow through and he won't concede in governor's race

More than two weeks after the primary, Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Governor is making a promise to his party. Cox at a National Night Out Event in West Baltimore, the same event where Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared and others spoke, told C4 and Dan Joseph that he's not ceding the city or any Democratic area to Wes Moore.
MARYLAND STATE
Mayor Scott defends position on squeegee Kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When it comes to squeegee kids, Mayor Brandon Scott is resisting any suggestion that he, and state's attorney nominee Ivan Bates, are not on the same page. The mayor has long resisted attempts to allow police to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections. However, Ivan...
BALTIMORE, MD
David Blair still ahead of Marc Elrich as vote-counting continues in Montgomery County Executive race

Businessman David Blair is still ahead of incumbent Marc Elrich by a nose in the Democratic primary contest for Montgomery County Executive. Montgomery County Board of Elections results reported after another day of counting Friday at 8:11 PM now show Blair remaining in first place with 46,824 votes (39.32%), and Elrich right behind with 46,693 votes (39.21%). After a day off Thursday, counting is scheduled to continue for three consecutive days through Monday, resuming at 10:00 AM this morning at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College, but election officials have warned that a final tally may come as late as August 12. Mail-in ballots were actually still being accepted as late as yesterday if they were postmarked by July 19, which means as of today, there will be no additional ballots being added to the pile of still-to-be-counted votes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar

Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
School districts across DMV experiencing teacher shortages

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Students soon head back to class in DC, Maryland, and Virginia, and the districts are working to make sure there's someone there to teach them. “It's just a very busy, busy time and we're working very hard and quickly so that when it comes day one all of those positions are full," Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Director of Communications, Chris Cram said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
MCPS Looking to Fill Vacant Spots

Aug. 2 – Virtual Hiring Information Session, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., individuals can join the session by clicking the link here. Aug. 10 – In-person job fair at Gaithersburg High School, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be a daily open house at...
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC Metro reports delays on all lines due to network issues

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Metro is eperiencing delays on all lines this morning. According to a tweet DC Metro is dealing with network probems causing major delays until further notice. Commuters are encouraged to find alternate travel plans if possible. If metro is your only option, be prepared to plan accordingly. DC […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Ivan Bates now unopposed for Baltimore state’s attorney

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Defense attorney Ivan Bates is now running unopposed for Baltimore state’s attorney. That’s after unaffiliated candidate Roya Hanna announced Friday she was withdrawing from the race, a week after Bates defeated incumbent prosecutor Marilyn Mosby in the Democratic primary. Baltimore is heavily Democratic,...
BALTIMORE, MD

