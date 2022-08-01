County prosecutors in Michigan can begin criminalizing abortion, Court of Appeals rules

Read on upnorthlive.com
Modems blamed for delayed election results in several Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Nearly four in five Michigan counties reported delayed results in Michigan's 2022 primary election. The Secretary of State's office said that's because counties officials had to drive unofficial election results to county clerks' offices. As two million Michigan voters took to the polls Tuesday, election...
Whitmer files legal brief to prevent enforcement of 1931 abortion law
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she filed an amicus brief Wednesday night with the Michigan Supreme Court in support of preserving the statewide injunction issued in May, preventing the enforcement of the state's 1931 abortion law. Prior story: Michigan abortion providers celebrate abortion ban injunction. “Last night,...
Order to pause abortion prosecutions in Michigan remains
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – Michiganders continue to have access to abortion, for now, a Michigan judge decided Wednesday afternoon. A temporary restraining order that Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed on Monday to stop enforcement of Michigan's 1931 abortion ban will continue. Earlier story: Judge grants Whitmer's restraining order against enforcement of...
Whitmer collaborates with Midwest governors to install EV chargers around Lake Michigan
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced a collaboration with the governors of Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin to build a road trip route specifically for electric vehicles. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will be a network of electric vehicle chargers spanning over 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline...
EGLE, MDHHS continue testing on Huron River, no detection of hexavalent chromium
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Thursday that test results from nine surface water samples taken Wednesday downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River system showed no detectable presence of the contaminant. The MDHHS says a “do not contact”...
Northern Michigan schools preparing to welcome back students
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- With the first day of school only weeks away, we are checking in with districts to see if there are any changes for students and staff. At Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools, district leaders are preparing for the new school year by giving the 50-year-old high school some updates.
Employers prepare for summer workforce returning to school
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – August 7 marks the midway point of the Summer, and businesses and restaurants are still seeing crowds here in northern Michigan. But as Summer enters its second half, some businesses will face a new hurdle as a chunk of their workforce will be heading back to school.
MSP to crack down on I-75 drivers with statewide traffic enforcement operation
LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State Police troopers and motor carrier officers will take part in a statewide traffic enforcement operation involving I-75 from Sunday, Aug.7 through Saturday, Aug.13. Michigan State Police says the enforcement operation titled “Stay Alive on I-75” starting Aug. 7 seeks to reduce traffic crashes involving commercial...
Two missing girls found safe, biological mom in custody
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Two young girls taken from their foster parents' front yard in St. Joseph County Thursday were found safe in Kalamazoo County Friday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Michigan State Police troopers were searching for six-year-old Alexandra Jay Prewitt and 11-year-old Jerrica...
Tennessee mom arrested, accused of using young child to scam good Samaritans out of money
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee woman has been arrested for allegedly using her young child to help scam good Samaritans out of money. The Stewart County Sheriff's Office reports 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was charged on Friday with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked or suspended license. According...
Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for northern Michigan
MICHIGAN, (WPBN) -- A sever thunderstorm warming has been issued for Skidway Lake, East Tawas and Saint Helen until 12:45 p.m., the National Weather Service announced. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Houghton Lake, Skidway Lake and Saint Helen until 11:45 a.m. A thunderstorm warning has been issued...
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
State partners with google to offer free job training
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced a new partnership with Google this morning aiming to connect 500 local job seekers with no-cost access to Google career certificates training. Whitmer said the hope is to help Michiganders land good-paying, high-demand jobs in growing fields.
Approved bond to provide local fire department with new station
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new and improved fire station is in its first stages of development, all thanks to the people who voted to approve it on their August 2 ballots. Blair Township will use the voter-approved $6.8 million bond to break ground on a new fire...
Attorney says Oxford High School security officer "walked around" as shooting happened
DETROIT, Mich. - Ven Johnson is adding another defendant to the lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools. According to Johnson, the security officer at the school casually walked around the hallway while the shooting happened on November 30, 2021. WATCH ANNOUNCEMENT:. Attorney Ven Johnson said that Security Officer Kimberly Potts was...
Harrietta Village to celebrate 15th Blueberry Festival
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As blueberries are being harvested, one Northern Michigan village is ready to celebrate. Harrietta is known for celebrating all things blueberry. In the early 2000s, the Blueberry Festival was started as a way to bring the community together. Many visitors to the village were already coming this time of year to pick their own blueberries at nearby Blueberry Hill Farm.
Sunshine and 70's on tap for Thursday
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some lingering clouds may hang around Thursday morning but the day will be full of sunshine by the afternoon hours. It will be a dry day across Northern Michigan with daytime highs from 72-75 degrees. There will be north winds from 5-15 m.p.h. For Friday highs...
