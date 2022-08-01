County prosecutors in Michigan can begin criminalizing abortion, Court of Appeals rules

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- With the first day of school only weeks away, we are checking in with districts to see if there are any changes for students and staff. At Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools, district leaders are preparing for the new school year by giving the 50-year-old high school some updates.

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO