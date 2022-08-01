ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Performing Arts Fort Worth announces 2022-23 BNSF Popular Entertainment Series lineup

By Press Release
fortworthreport.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fortworthreport.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortworthreport.org

Sunday naps are the best.

Winnie and Bentley love their afternoon naps. They find the coolest spot on the floor and zzzzzzzz. As a nonprofit, we rely on your support to cover communities across Tarrant County.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Nominate a name for Fort Worth’s newest library location

The Fort Worth Public Library is expanding in the far southwest sector of the city with a new library at the corner of McCart Avenue and Risinger Road, currently in Council District 6. The Library is taking nominations for the name of this new location until Aug. 31. A panel...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Cooper loves to sleep with his Mama

Super loves to sleep with me every night! He puts his little head on my pillow and touches my face with his little paws. He is such a sweet baby!. As a nonprofit, we rely on your support to cover communities across Tarrant County.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Photo gallery: Fort Worth Public Library offers baby bags

The Fort Worth Public Library is loaning baby bags — subject-specific containers with items that help children and caregivers prepare for the upcoming school year. “We’re getting this into people’s hands just to help them get their kids ready for school,” said Javier Rodriguez, the branch manager at the Reby Cary Youth Library.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Entertainment
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
fortworthreport.org

Origin Bancorp completes acquisition of BTH Bank, with assets in Fort Worth

RUSTON, Louisiana (August 1, 2022) – Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK), the holding company for Origin Bank, Choudrant, Louisiana, today announced the completion of its acquisition of BT Holdings, Inc. (“BTH”), the holding company for BTH Bank, N.A.(“BTH Bank”), Quitman, Texas. The acquisition became effective on August 1, 2022, in accordance with the terms of the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 23, 2022 (the “Merger Agreement”).
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

James L. West Center promotes Brown to chief strategy officer

The Board of Directors of the James L. West Center recently promoted Cathy Neece Brown to the. position of Chief Strategy Officer. She advanced from serving as Vice President for Mission Support, and. she now holds both of those position. Brown joined the James L. West Center in January 2013...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyle Lovett
Person
Monte Montgomery
Person
Aretha Franklin
fortworthreport.org

Explainer: What can your school board trustee do or not do?

When Kay Douglas ran for a spot on the Hunstville ISD school board in 1989, she didn’t know what the board did. Now, she is the senior consultant for the Texas Association of School Boards. For the past 18 years, she has trained trustees both in conferences and in districts. She knows people don’t always understand the roles of elected officials in school districts.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy