Performing Arts Fort Worth announces 2022-23 BNSF Popular Entertainment Series lineup

The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this weekAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Nominate a name for Fort Worth’s newest library location
The Fort Worth Public Library is expanding in the far southwest sector of the city with a new library at the corner of McCart Avenue and Risinger Road, currently in Council District 6. The Library is taking nominations for the name of this new location until Aug. 31. A panel...
Photo gallery: Fort Worth Public Library offers baby bags
The Fort Worth Public Library is loaning baby bags — subject-specific containers with items that help children and caregivers prepare for the upcoming school year. “We’re getting this into people’s hands just to help them get their kids ready for school,” said Javier Rodriguez, the branch manager at the Reby Cary Youth Library.
Origin Bancorp completes acquisition of BTH Bank, with assets in Fort Worth
RUSTON, Louisiana (August 1, 2022) – Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK), the holding company for Origin Bank, Choudrant, Louisiana, today announced the completion of its acquisition of BT Holdings, Inc. (“BTH”), the holding company for BTH Bank, N.A.(“BTH Bank”), Quitman, Texas. The acquisition became effective on August 1, 2022, in accordance with the terms of the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 23, 2022 (the “Merger Agreement”).
TCU summer camp teaches Fort Worth students how to be informed, active citizens
The divided team struggled to negotiate. Team members on one side were focused on their proposal winning. They wanted to find a solution to violence in their neighborhood. The other side? Just as determined to see their idea on improving mental health succeed. Janice Jackson knew her team had to...
Fort Worth plant to modernize Union Pacific locomotives for efficiency, environmental benefits
A deal, valued at more than $1 billion, will see a manufacturing plant in Fort Worth update and modernize 600 locomotives for Union Pacific Crop. The agreement is the largest investment in modernized locomotives in the history of rail, according to a news release from Omaha-based Union Pacific. The deal...
James L. West Center promotes Brown to chief strategy officer
The Board of Directors of the James L. West Center recently promoted Cathy Neece Brown to the. position of Chief Strategy Officer. She advanced from serving as Vice President for Mission Support, and. she now holds both of those position. Brown joined the James L. West Center in January 2013...
‘A game-changer for our community:’ Non-profits receive $35.5 million in federal funding
Several nonprofits across the county will soon expect six- and seven-figure checks from Tarrant County, after the commissioners court allocated a chunk of federal money to projects in Fort Worth and beyond. Tarrant County will use $35.5 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund 35...
Toys R ‘Still’ Us: Toy retail company makes return inside department stores
Retail company Toys “R” Us closed its doors in 2018. In mid-July 2022, the company announced via Twitter that it’s making a comeback inside Macy’s department stores in 2022. A Macy’s location — Fort Worth’s Hulen Mall, 4650 S. Hulen St.—will open a Toys “R” Us...
Fort Worth ISD’s handling of racial slur video widens distrust, Black community leaders say
A teacher who allowed a Paschal High School student to use the n-word multiple times during a class presentation in April no longer works for Fort Worth ISD, a district spokesperson told the Fort Worth Report. However, Black community leaders expressed frustrations at the district’s lack of communication over the...
Explainer: What can your school board trustee do or not do?
When Kay Douglas ran for a spot on the Hunstville ISD school board in 1989, she didn’t know what the board did. Now, she is the senior consultant for the Texas Association of School Boards. For the past 18 years, she has trained trustees both in conferences and in districts. She knows people don’t always understand the roles of elected officials in school districts.
