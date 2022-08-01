Scammers target Illinois National Guard members

Read on foxillinois.com
Related
foxillinois.com
Studies show certain drivers are getting pulled over more
CHICAGO (WICS) — Motorists of color on Illinois streets and highways continue to be stopped at rates higher than that of white drivers according to data collected and reported by police across the state. In 2021, Black drivers were approximately 1.7 times more likely to be stopped by police...
foxillinois.com
2 days of discounted carnival rides at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, August 16 all carnival rides at the Illinois State Fair will be $2. Tuesday is not the only day for $2 ride tickets. On August 11, the opening day of the fair, the tradition of $2 rides will continue. “We are always looking...
foxillinois.com
Disaster proclamation for two Southwestern Illinois counties
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, issued a disaster proclamation on Wednesday for two Southwestern Illinois counties after severe weather. The severe weather hit the counties on July 25 and July 27. St. Clair and Washington counties will now have access to state resources and emergency personnel to...
foxillinois.com
Illinois' school supplies tax break begins Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The state sales tax on school supplies will drop 5%, from 6.25% to 1.25% for the tax holiday. Though how much are you actually saving?. "I mean, you've always got school clothes, you know, required shoes for gym class. We got registration fees, sports," said local parent Isaiah Rodriguez when discussing how many costs he faces when his children return to school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Illinois receives $75 million to clean up pollution
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois will be receiving more than $75 million to clean up pollution in the state. The funding comes from money set aside for reclaiming abandoned mine lands. The goal is to help communities reclaim those lands and address dangerous environmental conditions and pollution caused by past...
foxillinois.com
Uncalimed property auction coming to Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Someone's unclaimed items could be your treasures. On Tuesday, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs shared an auction preview for the upcoming Illinois State Fair. Among the items up for auction are a silver Faberge picture frame, a $500 bill from 1934, as well as rare...
foxillinois.com
Illinois school supply tax holiday starts Friday
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois is having a 10-day sales tax holiday on school supplies. Starting on August 5, the state sales tax on school supplies will drop from 6.25% to 1.25%. The holiday goes through August 14. Items included are clothing and footwear such as school uniforms, coats, sneakers,...
foxillinois.com
$1.33B Mega Millions prize still unclaimed
CHICAGO (WICS) — It has almost been a week since the third highest Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Illinois and the ticket is still unclaimed. "For a prize of this magnitude, it's not unusual for the winner to take a while to claim," said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays. "I'm sure they're going through a range of emotions. We will work closely with the winner to respect any wishes for privacy, and support them in any way we can to provide a positive winning experience."
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Gov. Pritzker speaks out about abortion
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, officially announced the new Illinois Department of Public Health Director on Thursday. During the announcement, Gov. Pritzker spoke about health care and abortion access in Illinois. "I've said it before and I'll say it again abortion is health care," Governor Pritzker said....
foxillinois.com
What's new at the Illinois State fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Fair is a week away, and there will be some new things to see this year. In fact, it might be impossible to miss one of the new exhibits--dinosaurs!. The dinos will be as big as 60 feet long and 35 feet...
foxillinois.com
Funnel clouds seen Thursday across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We had numerous reports of cold air funnel clouds on Thursday across Central Illinois. Below is an example of one of the funnel clouds on Thursday. Cold air funnel clouds are formed from weak thunderstorms or showers where there is very cold air aloft. While...
foxillinois.com
Rains, storms target central Illinois
The stage is set for more wet and stormy weather for central Illinois. Warm and very muggy air is streaming across central Illinois on the heels of southwesterly winds. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values hovering around 105.
Comments / 0