Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?

Lost kangaroo spotted in Lake Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: R.J. Bigham of Bigham Farms & Exotics has confirmed that his company and local animal control units are investigating the possibility of the lost kangaroo being spotted swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa. Original: Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa. At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BarstoolBama’s Instagram page posted a video showing the […]
WATCH: Cow running from police on I-65 in Cullman, Alabama
CULLMAN, Ala. — Here's something you don't see every day. Check out the video above to see a cow running from police on Interstate 65 in Cullman, Alabama!. Watch and share this must-see video on Facebook here. By the way, this isn't the only bizarre animal on the loose...
Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A kangaroo is on the loose in Tuscaloosa County, and authorities have a warning for the public. Watch the video above to learn more. If you spot the kangaroo, do not approach the animal. Call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 205-752-0616 or dial 911.
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
Man Dresses As Slave For Company’s Alabama Plantation Party
In 2022, things like this let me know just how far we still have to go. On one hand, I love the pettiness of the guy who pulled this off but on the other hand, HOW could a company feel like this was ok?. This is top-tier trolling and I'll...
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ROUND TWO: The strangest town names in Alabama, according to Reddit users
News 19 asked, and the users of r/Alabama on Reddit responded. Here are the strangest town names across the state of Alabama.
Alabama Pecan Growers Association goes nuts over Newberry Orchard
The APGA made a rare visit to North Alabama during their annual summer tour. Newberry Pecan Orchard hosted the group and showed them why their pecans have a little personality.
Alabama man finds class ring 35 years after losing it
A DeKalb County man now has a treasured item back that was lost for nearly 35 years – and social media helped him find it.
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
What are the most bizarre town names in North Alabama?
North Alabama isn't just home to things like beautiful nature and bustling cities – it's also home to towns with some of the most bizarre names in the state.
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama
Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
Alabama has mastered the complexities of constitutional corruption
When slavery was prevalent and permissible in the South, the lowly status of Blacks was well known. Affluent whites unleashed America’s big con after the Civil War. After pointing out the destitute conditions of Blacks who had just been released from slavery, white landowners asserted that all whites were brothers and were superior to Blacks, who were their enemies although indigent.
Don’t miss out on the World’s Longest Yard Sale, coming to Alabama August 4-7
Love shopping till you drop and finding a good bargain? This event is perfect for you. 127 Yard Sale (the world’s longest yard sale!) will be in Alabama from Thursday, August 4-Sunday, August 7. Keep reading for all the details. 690 miles of shopping. Yes, you read that right....
Frustrating tornado recovery could be hurricane harbinger for Alabama
EUTAW, Ala. — The continuing recovery from a small tornado that hit a poor Southern community shows how hard it may be to get over a big storm as the heart of hurricane season approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast. A weak twister hit a rural housing project southwest of...
Northport Mayor Collecting Items for Victims of Kentucky Deadly Floods
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his plans to assist the victims of a deadly flood resulting from days of heavy rain happening in Kentucky. Herndon was on Townsquare Media's 95.3 The Bear's Steve and DC Morning Show Monday morning where he discussed a donation drive that will be held on Monday and Tuesday to gather various items, such as school and medical supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, canned foods, pet supplies among other things being collected to assist with the efforts in Kentucky.
Campers saddened about drowning death at Lake Lurleen State Park
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators have identified the man who drowned Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 21-year-old Rocael Ramos lost his life while swimming at Lake Lurleen at 1:15 p.m. Molly Lang says her family is sad to hear about Ramos’ death. The Lang family is […]
Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′
Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
Canine influenza spreading rapidly across Alabama
Canine Influenza is rapidly spreading across the country and has significantly impacted Alabama for the first time.
