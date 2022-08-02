ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?

By Steve Shannon
 2 days ago
wtug.com

CBS 42

Lost kangaroo spotted in Lake Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: R.J. Bigham of Bigham Farms & Exotics has confirmed that his company and local animal control units are investigating the possibility of the lost kangaroo being spotted swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa. Original: Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa. At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BarstoolBama’s Instagram page posted a video showing the […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

WATCH: Cow running from police on I-65 in Cullman, Alabama

CULLMAN, Ala. — Here's something you don't see every day. Check out the video above to see a cow running from police on Interstate 65 in Cullman, Alabama!. Watch and share this must-see video on Facebook here. By the way, this isn't the only bizarre animal on the loose...
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A kangaroo is on the loose in Tuscaloosa County, and authorities have a warning for the public. Watch the video above to learn more. If you spot the kangaroo, do not approach the animal. Call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 205-752-0616 or dial 911.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
GREEN BAY, WI
alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama

Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
baystatebanner.com

Alabama has mastered the complexities of constitutional corruption

When slavery was prevalent and permissible in the South, the lowly status of Blacks was well known. Affluent whites unleashed America’s big con after the Civil War. After pointing out the destitute conditions of Blacks who had just been released from slavery, white landowners asserted that all whites were brothers and were superior to Blacks, who were their enemies although indigent.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Northport Mayor Collecting Items for Victims of Kentucky Deadly Floods

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his plans to assist the victims of a deadly flood resulting from days of heavy rain happening in Kentucky. Herndon was on Townsquare Media's 95.3 The Bear's Steve and DC Morning Show Monday morning where he discussed a donation drive that will be held on Monday and Tuesday to gather various items, such as school and medical supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, canned foods, pet supplies among other things being collected to assist with the efforts in Kentucky.
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

Campers saddened about drowning death at Lake Lurleen State Park

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators have identified the man who drowned Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 21-year-old Rocael Ramos lost his life while swimming at Lake Lurleen at 1:15 p.m. Molly Lang says her family is sad to hear about Ramos’ death. The Lang family is […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′

Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
Community Policy