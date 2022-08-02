Nightclubs closing: One in five have shut since Covid-19 pandemic began

www.bbc.co.uk
buckinghamshirelive.com
Manchester Airport reminds passengers of guidelines as it faces busiest time since Covid
One of the UK's biggest airports has re-iterated advice to passengers to avoid a repeat of the chaotic scenes that impacted holidaymakers earlier this summer. Manchester Airport has reported that more than 3.5million passengers are set to travel through the hub before the end of summer, representing the busiest period since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
I'm an American who visited Paris for the first time. Here are the 11 things that surprised me most.
I traveled abroad for the first time in my life for work and extended my trip by a few days to enjoy Paris. I was in for a bit of a culture shock.
'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Spanish bar sparks outrage for charging tourists 20 cents each time a waiter visits their terrace table and one euro for cutlery
A Spanish bar has sparked outrage for charging customers a cover charge for every time the waiter comes to the table on its outdoor terrace – and even making them pay for cutlery. Blas Galey Hermoso, from Andalucia, Spain, was faced with the surprising bill after enjoying some holiday...
airlive.net
The travel chaos is partially because passengers travel with black suitcases, head of Frankfurt Airport says
The boss of Frankfurt Airport in Germany has blamed the chaos at airports on black suitcases, the Guardian reported on Friday, citing German media. Stefan Schulte, the head of Frankfurt Airport, advised passengers to hand carry their belongings when possible and to use suitcases that are easy to spot. Black suitcases are so common, it’s “hard to distinguish them from each other,” he said, per the Guardian.
Urgent warning over dangerous trend that causes ‘serious damage’ to your health
HEALTH and beauty trends come and go and many of us are likely to have tried one at some point. But experts have now issued an urgent warning over a dangerous practice that could cause serious damage to your health. A new trend, posted by various users on TikTok has...
BBC
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
Shock as Manager Tells Worker To Cancel Gym Membership Instead of Pay Raise
"Managers commenting on how you spend your money is ultra cringe and really really unprofessional," said another commenter on the viral post.
Americans Warned About Travel To 3 More Destinations Due To COVID Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has heightened the travel warning for Americans by adding three destinations to its "high" risk list as COVID cases in the locations rise amid the spread of the BA.5 variant. On Monday, Romania, Moldova, and St. Pierre and Miquelon were upgraded to...
British Airways could suspend sale of long-haul flights from major airport amid flight chaos
SUMMER holidays to far-flung destinations are in jeopardy as British Airways is considering suspending long-haul flights, it was reported last night. The airline may be forced to pause the sale of flights to destinations such as New York, threatening to worsen disruption to Brits’ holidays. BA announced on Tuesday...
A new start after 60: At 70 I went camping for the first time – and stopped cocooning myself from life
Erik Wilkinson’s 70th birthday hit him with great force. He celebrated, but cannot remember the occasion. However, a phrase entered his head. “Pregnancy of death,” he says. “The words sprang into me. I thought: ‘I don’t know how long I’ve got.’ And this phrase kept coming to mind.”
Newlywed couple say they had to cancel their honeymoon after travel chaos caused airport delays and missed flights
Soumaya Elliott said she was denied check-in for a new flight to her honeymoon destination, resulting in her "having a panic attack on the floor."
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
Japan is open to travel. So why aren't tourists coming back?
Only about 1,500 foreign leisure tourists have visited Japan since the country reopened in June 2022.
BBC
Hundreds of knives surrendered in Merseyside amnesty
Hundreds of knives have been surrendered as part of an amnesty after a campaign featuring a striking sculpture made out of blades. Over the past four weeks the Knife Angel has been on show in Birkenhead Park in Wirral. The sculpture is made from more than 100,000 knives surrendered as...
BBC
Dover: Teenage boy found dead at Pencester Gardens funfair
A teenage boy has been found dead at a funfair in Dover. South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the fair at Pencester Gardens just before 07:45 BST. It said a "teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene". Kent Police said "no suspicious circumstances" had been reported.
Digital Trends
Travel website scam saw 100 tourists show up at woman’s home
Throughout July, a London homeowner answered the door to around 100 travelers who insisted they’d booked her property on popular travel site Booking.com. But it turned out they’d all been caught up in a scam. Speaking to the BBC recently, the homeowner, Gillian, explained that the bizarre episode...
Iceland volcano eruption: Are flights being cancelled?
A volcano in Iceland has erupted and continues to spew lava in an area close to the tourist hotspot Reykjavik.The Fagradalsfjall volcano is located about 20 miles (about 32km) from Keflavik Airport, the country’s international hub in the southwest of the island.But, luckily for flight passengers, the volcano’s second bout of activity in the space of 6,000 years is expected to have little effect on air traffic.No flights have been disrupted and the airport has remained open. This is in stark contrast to the April 2010 eruption of Eyjafjallajökull, a volcano in the south of Iceland that emitted a...
