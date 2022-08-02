Will and Pellett top Cass County Fair Beef Show

www.kjan.com
Cass County Fair Schedule – Monday, Aug. 1, 2022
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Today is the last FULL day of events at the Cass County Fair. All that remains on Tuesday is the Livestock Sale, beginning at 8-a.m. On tap for today, though, is the Beef Show, beginning at 8-a.m., followed by the Best of Iowa at 9-a.m., and the Rotary’s Watermelon Feed, at 11. Today’s featured dinner is Roast Beef. The 4-H/FFA Exhibits open at 8-a.m.
Atlantic business owners donate $5,000 for bandstand improvements
Atlantic, Iowa – The owners of an Atlantic business made a generous donation towards improvements at the Sunnyside Park bandstand. Doug and Joyce Bierbaum, with Bierbaum Electric said they wanted to “give back” to the city of Atlantic for all the support they have gotten for their business. They donated $5,000 last week for the bandstand improvement project. Atlantic Parks & Recreation Department Director Bryant Rasmussen said the couple approached park staff about their idea, and they discussed different park projects.
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors accept Safety Coordinator’s resignation
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors held a brief meeting this (Tuesday) morning, during which they accepted the resignation of Beth Peterson as Safety Coordinator. Peterson, also serves the an Election Clerk for the County. A Safety Coordinator basically serves as a responsible for planning, implementing and overseeing company’s employee safety at work. Their main duty is to ensure that the company is in compliance and adheres to Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) guidelines to to reduce work-related injuries.
Burn Ban issued for Adair County, effective today (Aug. 3rd)
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a ban on open burning in Adair County, effective today (Wednesday), at 3-p.m., and until further notice. The Order is the result of a request from Adair/Guthrie County Emergency Management Director Robert Kempf, who was acting on behalf of the fire chiefs in each of the fire departments in Adair County. The Burn Ban states “No person shall engage in open burning in Adair County… except as specifically permitted by Iowa Code,” and until the EMA Director notifies the State Fire Marshal that conditions are such that they no longer constitute a danger to life or property.
Atlantic City Council denies restaurant liquor license application
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council met this (Wednesday) evening in their chambers at City Hall. During the Consent Agenda portion of the meeting, Councilman Dana Halder requested the topic of a Class C Liquor License for Weitzel’s Restaurant be pulled from that part of the agenda, so it can be discussed and acted on separately. The rest of the Consent Agenda was approved, including a Class-C Liquor License for the Atlas Atlantic Cinema. In asking for the item to be pulled from the Consent Agenda, Council Halder said he was not happy with the appearance of the property.
Shelby County Board of Supervisor’s meeting agenda for 8/2/22
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors will hold their regular, weekly meeting Tuesday morning, beginning at 9-a.m. Their session takes place at the CJ Therkildsen Center (705 Victoria), in Harlan. The agenda is as follow:. Call to order. Conflict of Interest with the Agenda. Approval of...
Brown Ave. in Adair County to close for a bridge project
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Engineer and Secondary Roads Department reports Brown Avenue, between 250th St. & 260th St. in Adair County, will be closed to replace the existing bridge with a box culvert. The project is expected to take 3-to 4-weeks. A detour is in effect (shown in the map below – click to enlarge).
Temporary closure of north- and southbound Iowa 25 at I-80 (exit 86) near Menlo begins Tuesday, Aug. 9
CRESTON, Iowa – Aug. 3, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston Construction Office reports bridge deck repair work on the Iowa 25 bridge over Interstate 80 in Adair County near Menlo will require closing north- and southbound Iowa 25 between I-80 and Guthrie County Road F-65 starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, until Thursday, Oct. 20, weather permitting.
Registration is now open for the 2022-23 Atlantic School District
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Classes in the Atlantic Community School District begin in about three weeks (August 23rd), and registration for students is now open. ACSD Communications Specialist Mallory Robinson reminds parents, that the Atlantic Community School District will continue to utilize the “rollover” online registration process with JMC. All online payments and meal applications are made directly in JMC Parent Portal. If your student(s) attended ACSD last school year (2020-21) and were still in attendance on the last day of school, you need to follow the steps below to verify registration information and pay student fees. Student fees need to be paid by Friday, October 14, 2022.
Cooling Stations Open Again in Cass County
The National Weather Service-Des Moines has announced that hot and humid conditions will present safety hazards this week. Heat indices will likely be over 100 degrees over the next 7-14 days. Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon, says with excessive heat expected to persist, facilities in Cass County have opened their doors to people who need a break from the extreme heat. In Atlantic, the Nishna Valley YMCA at 1100 Maple Street is open from 4:30am to 8:30pm Monday thru Thursday and 4:30am to 6:30pm on Friday. Libraries throughout Cass County will also be available as cooling stations during their regular operating hours.
Omaha Woman Sentenced for a Methamphetamine Offense
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – An Omaha, Nebraska woman was sentenced on a drug charge Wednesday (Aug. 3rd) in Council Bluffs District Court. A judge ordered 33-year-old Anisha Ilene Luna to serve eight-years in prison, following her plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In March...
Iowa State Patrol issues a warning about a Missouri murder suspect
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol has issued an alert for people to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder in Adair County. Jesse Rongey is #WANTED is considered Armed & Dangerous. If you have any information, please contact Adair County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-5621 or the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 877-926-8332 or usmarshals.gov/tips. (click on the image to enlarge)
Council Bluffs Traffic Alert – Road Closure
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Police in Council Bluffs have issued a “traffic alert,” with regard to a temporary road closure. Authorities say Madison Avenue will be closed today from 7:30 am through most of the day, for the removal of a tree that fell Tuesday morning on two vehicles, resulting in injuries. Police say Madison Avenue will have hard closures from Timbercrest Dr to E. Graham Ave.
Crop dusting helicopter crashes in Carroll County – No injuries
(Updated) ARCADIA, Iowa (via KTIV) – A crop dusting helicopter pilot walked away from a crash in Carroll County, Monday morning. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were paged to a helicopter crash south of Arcadia, at about 9:30 a.m., Monday. The pilot told authorities he was spraying a corn field in a Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter when the engine suddenly quit. The helicopter ended up crashing near the intersection of 210th Street Avenue and Delta Avenue. The sheriff’s office says the pilot, 78-year-old Michael Milliron, was able to get himself out of the helicopter and walk to the highway. He was checked out by Carroll Rescue and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash to determine the cause. The helicopter was totaled in the crash.
Mills County Sheriff’s report for 8/2/22
Here’s the latest report from the Mills County Sheriff’s Office:. On Monday (Aug. 1), Deputies arrested 41-year-old Louis Hardrock Younger, of Bedford, for Pre-trial revocation. He was taken into custody at the Mills County Courthouse and held on a $20,000 bond. On Sunday (July 31), 45-year-old Amanda Kay...
Creston Police report, 8/2/22
(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report the arrest at around 5:22-a.m. today (Tuesday), of a man wanted on a Council Bluffs Police Department warrant. 42-year-old Jullio Cesar Villapando Castro, of Creston, was wanted for Failure To Appear on an original Probation Violation charge. Villapando Castro was transported to the Union County Jail and held without bond while he awaits extradition to Council Bluffs.
Tree falls on occupied vehicles in Council Bluffs – minor injuries reported
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – A large tree fell on two, occupied vehicles this (Tuesday) morning, in Council Bluffs, but only minor injuries were reported. According to Council Bluffs Police, emergency personnel were dispatched at around 8:48-a.m., to the area of Stahl and Madison Avenue, for a tree that fallen on two occupied vehicles. One person was still pinned inside one of the vehicles.
Creston man arrested on a marijuana charge
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports the arrest Friday night, of 18-year-old Jamieson Reed, from Creston. Reed was taken into custody at the Creston Fareway Store, for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana – 1st offense. Reed was later released from the Union County Jail, on a $1,000 bond.
Red Oak Police report for 8/2/22
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Police in Red Oak report one arrest and one non-injury accident occurred, Monday. Officers arrested 51-year-old Sally Mae Petersen, of Red Oak, for Breach of Peace (a simple misdemeanor). Petersen was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and held on a $300 bond. And, a woman who told Police she had too much to drink, was involved in an accident Monday evening.
Pott. County man sentences to 15-months in prison on drug charges
(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) – A Pottawattamie County man who illegally sold thousands of doses of controlled substances and mis-branded prescription drugs was sentenced last week in eastern Iowa, to 15 months in federal prison, fined and ordered to forfeit over $500,000 in drug proceeds. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s...
