Wayne Grems of Waukee

theperrynews.com
theperrynews.com
Anton ‘Jack’ Schmidt of Marshalltown
Interment for Anton “Jack” Schmidt will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Littleton Cemetery in Independence, Iowa. Jack died July 15, 2022, at the Iowa Veteran’s Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be directed to...
theperrynews.com
John Schnoor of Perry
John Schnoor, 55, of Perry passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery. Everyone is encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while attending services.
theperrynews.com
Lisa Louise Mickael of Adel
On Aug. 1, 2022, Lisa Louise Mickael, 58, of Adel passed away in her home, the same home in which she grew up and would eventually raise her own children. Lisa was born June 6, 1964, and given over to the loving care of her father and mother, John and Louise Mague.
cyclonefanatic.com
CFTV: Otz gives health updates and more
T.J. Otzelberger gives an update on the health of his roster and updates everyone on how summer practices have been going in this video courtesy of Iowa State Athletics. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the Cyclone Fanatic intern in August 2013, primarily working as a videographer until starting on the women’s basketball beat prior to the 2014-15 season. Upon earning his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Iowa State in May 2016, Jared was hired as the site’s full-time staff writer, taking over as the primary day-to-day reporter on football and men’s basketball. He was elevated to the position of managing editor in January 2020. He is a regular contributor on 1460 KXNO in Des Moines and makes regular guest appearances on radio stations across the Midwest. Jared resides in Ankeny with his four-year-old puggle, Lolo.
iheart.com
Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage
(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
KLEM
Scott and Lisa Pageler Celebrate Win in “Open 4 Business” Contest
An excited Scott Pageler won first place in the “Open 4 Business” contest, held in Pella Monday afternoon. The competition pit five contestants against each other to see who had the best presentation from a main street business. Scott, who owns Hardware Hank and Flooring in Le Mars, presented his idea for a mobile flooring business, which is designed to come to the customer’s front door. The idea won over the judges, who awarded Pageler the top prize, 20-thousand dollars, to pursue his idea. The funds come from the Main Street Iowa program, of the Iowa Department of Economic Development.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball: Estrella and Sandfort Enjoy Visit
Fran McCaffery and his Iowa Hawkeyes hosted two big-time basketball recruits the weekend of July 30th. Pryce Sandfort had the short trip from Waukee, Iowa, while JP Estrella hails from Maine and now New Hampshire. Sandfort and Estrella would join Iowa’s 2023 class that already includes Owen Freeman and Brock Harding.
theperrynews.com
Stephen Edward Hurd of Lake James, N.C.
Stephen Edward Hurd, 74, passed away peacefully in his sleep July 22, 2022, at home in Lake James, N.C. Steve was born in Perry, Iowa, on July 10, 1948, as the second of nine children to Eugene Hurd and Catherine (Knaapen) Hurd. After graduating from St. Patrick High School in...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 1
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A minor driver was traveling on Grand Prairie Parkway in West Des Moines when a vehicle with a trailer, driven by Pamela Maeyaert of Eugene, Oregon, struck the minor’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Damage to the minor’s vehicle was estimated at $2,000.
theperrynews.com
Bock Family Foundation fall grant apps due September 1
The Bock Family Foundation Inc. of Perry is now accepting grant applications for its fall 2022 granting cycle. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 1. The foundation supports nonprofit organizations operated for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes. Projects funded must be located in Dallas County, with preference given to the four northwest townships: Dallas, Spring Valley, Lincoln and Washington townships.
theperrynews.com
Perry Public Library plans high-summer events for August
The August 2022 meeting of the Perry Public Library Never Too Old for YA Book Club is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, in the library Community Room. The selected title is Goodbye Days: A Novel by Jeff Zentner, and books are available for participants for a nominal price or to check out at the library. Anyone interested in reading and discussing Young Adult books is invited to join the group at any time, but registration is required. Register online at http://www.perry.lib.ia.us, by phone: 515-465-3569, or in person at the library. Please join us!
KCCI.com
One dead after crash on Hubbell Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Hubbell Avenue between East 42nd and East 44th streets. Des Moines police say the crash happened at approximately 6:37 p.m. when two vehicles crashed. A total of five people were transported to local hospitals. Police have...
Des Moines Business Record
WHAT'S BEING BUILT: 3 convenience store chains have projects underway in metro area
In the first six months of 2022, commercial building permits were issued for the construction of nine new convenience stores with fuel pumps, a review of communities’ records shows. Permits valued at over $18.3 million were issued for the construction of Hy-Vee's Fast & Fresh, Kwik Star and Kum & Go.
Des Moines Weather Channel Flashes Racial Slur During Broadcast
The Weather Channel has issued an apology after making a huge mistake on one of their Iowa stations. On July 22nd, a journalist reported about an incident involving the Weather Channel's Des Moines broadcast. During the segment "Locals on the 8s" a strange sight flashed across the screen. During the...
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
KCCI.com
Man survives helicopter crash in west central Iowa
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A pilot is lucky to be alive after a helicopter crashed in Carroll County. The wreck happened Monday morning south of Arcadia. The sheriff's office says Michael Milliron was spraying a corn field when the engine suddenly quit. He was able to walk to the...
KCCI.com
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident
A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
DMPD: Couple had kids in car during police chase that ended with PIT maneuver
DES MOINES, Iowa – A chase that started in Des Moines and ended with a PIT maneuver in Ankeny landed a Huxley couple in jail early Wednesday after police discovered their two small children had been along for the ride. The pursuit began around 1:05 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a Mazda […]
Des Moines substitute teachers and associates to receive increased daily pay rate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from January 2022. The Des Moines School Board voted unanimously to increase rates for substitute teachers and associates ahead of the 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday. The starting daily rate for a long term substitute teacher is now $165,...
