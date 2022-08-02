Guardians notes: First-round draft pick Will Benson promoted from Triple-A Columbus

chroniclet.com
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
numberfire.com
Ernie Clement riding pine for Cleveland Monday
The Cleveland Guardians did not list Ernie Clement in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Clement will take the evening off while Owen Miller (arm) returns to the lineup at first base and bats sixth. Our models project another 95 plate appearances for Clement this season, with...
Travis Jankowski, claimed by Seattle off waivers from Mets, grateful for stint in Queens
“I wish I could have done more to stay there, but to be able to go back to New York, where my career really took off in college, it was awesome to be able to play there again,” Jankowski told Newsday after arriving on Tuesday.
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Dodgers News: Reviewing LA's 40-Man Roster Post a Lackluster Trade Deadline
Really trying to not do too much.
Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers, same-game parlay Thu., 8/4: Low risk, good value
Today's SGP is pretty low-risk simply because it includes teams trending in opposite directions. Sometimes it's hard to find good value for a game that has one team playing well, and the other playing badly, but that's not the case in Thursday's series opener between the Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers. Despite Chicago having won seven of its last 10 games and Texas getting swept at home vs. Baltimore, the White Sox aren't favored that heavily on the moneyline (-130 DK).
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants prediction and odds Mon. 8/1: SF hopes to avenge sweep
The Los Angeles Dodgers will feature a different look, and the San Francisco Giants will look for a different result when the National League West rivals meet in a four-game rematch series starting Monday night in San Francisco. After a classic pennant race last season, the clubs are separated by...
Yardbarker
Watch: Tyler Freeman Gets First Major League Hit In Guardians Debut
Freeman is the twelfth Guardians prospect to make their debut this season. There is a trend growing that a prospect comes up and makes a big impact right away and Freeman continues this. In his first at-bat of the game, he worked a 3-2 count and ended up getting on...
First-Round Pick to Make Rangers, MLB Debut
The injury to Jon Gray has opened up a spot in the rotation for a pitcher that has taken a long journey just to get to Arlington.
TRADE: Chicago Cubs And San Francisco Giants Make A Deal
The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants have made a trade.
Yardbarker
White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers
The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
