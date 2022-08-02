Commentary: Haslams have to take blame for all this mess, uncertainty

The Browns on Monday learned that quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the first six games of the 2022 season, unless an appeal is filed by either Watson or the NFL. The decision by an independent arbitrator, former federal Judge Sue Robinson, ended months of speculation on how many games the former Pro Bowl quarterback would miss after he was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct. Earlier this year, two grand juries in Texas decided not to press charges.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO