Commentary: Haslams have to take blame for all this mess, uncertainty

3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Deshaun Watson
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked for his thoughts on the Deshaun Watson suspension ruling. Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by an independent arbitrator. The Ravens head coach didn't say much about Watson, but...
Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also brought in wideout Miles Boykin on a one-year deal worth up to $2.54 million this offseason. On Monday, as practiced wrapped up for the Steelers, Pickett and Boykin stayed after hours to work on their chemistry on […] The post Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Chris Boswell ties record for highest-paid kicker ever
Monday was a historic day for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and kicker Chris Boswell. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bowsell and the Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $20 million extension — a deal that effectively ties Justin Tucker for highest-paid kicker in NFL history. Bowsell is also getting $12.5 million of […] The post Steelers’ Chris Boswell ties record for highest-paid kicker ever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Colts 'Heating Up?'
A report from Tuesday signals Indy may be looking to add OBJ to their wide receiver corps.
Deshaun Watson could make Cleveland Browns debut in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens
The Browns on Monday learned that quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the first six games of the 2022 season, unless an appeal is filed by either Watson or the NFL. The decision by an independent arbitrator, former federal Judge Sue Robinson, ended months of speculation on how many games the former Pro Bowl quarterback would miss after he was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct. Earlier this year, two grand juries in Texas decided not to press charges.
AthlonSports.com
Kevin Stefanski Reveals Browns' Quarterback Plan For Week 1
The Cleveland Browns learned this Monday morning they'll be without Deshaun Watson for the first six games of the 2022 season. That's a significant portion, especially for a team with playoff aspirations. There have been rumors suggesting the Browns could re-look at the quarterback market to find a new temporary...
Yardbarker
Colts Worked Out Potential Depth Players
Colts Worked Out Bottom of the Roster Depth Pieces. Most of these players are being tested to see if they can surpass other depth pieces in weaker or questionable position groups. Here is a little history on each potential Colt. Mainly Unproven Wideouts. The Green Bay Packers both signed and...
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
Ravens Troll Steelers After Chris Boswell Contract News
The AFC North rivalry is alive and well.
Yardbarker
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/2/22)
It is Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to practice at training camp and prepare for the 2022 season. Barring an NFL appeal, the team now knows that it will be without quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first six games of the season. Training camp happenings headline...
brownsnation.com
Browns RB Comments On The Changes Under Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns fans have to wait a bit longer before seeing quarterback Deshaun Watson in action. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended that he serve a six-game suspension due to his violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. That infraction stemmed from his sexual misconduct cases, most of which...
LIVE 9AM: OBR Reacts to the Deshaun Watson Decision
The OBR team will be reacting to today's expected Deshaun Watson decision starting around 9AM Eastern on our Twitch and Youtube Channels, as well as Barry McBride's Twitter Feed. Expect the usual analysis and reaction from the OBR team, representing Cleveland's oldest and largest fan-controlled website and community. Barry McBride,...
3 pleasant surprises standing out in 2022 Steelers training camp
Pittsburgh is entering a new era of Steelers’ football following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. This offseason, in the 2022 NFL Draft, the team selected quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first-round, and wideout George Pickens in the second. Later, in the fourth-round, Pittsburgh brought in another weapon when they selected Memphis speedster Calvin Austin III.
Yardbarker
Former Dynamic Browns Duo Trying To Make Noise In Carolina
It seems like the Cleveland Browns have found a partner in the Carolina Panthers. Earlier in the offseason, wide receiver Rashard Higgins signed a one-year contract to play for the Panthers after spending six seasons in Cleveland. Then, the Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for...
Browns Sign Former Michigan Standout Wide Receiver
Cleveland Browns are signing WR Daylen Baldwin, according to a report. Baldwin played his college ball at Michigan.
Najee Harris gets important update from Steelers coach Mike Tomlin after injury scare
Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers got some concerning news on Monday after running back Najee Harris sustained an injury during practice. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that the issue will be a long-term problem. Harris apparently had his left foot stepped on during practice, forcing him to leave the...
Watch: Colts Fan Creates Alec Pierce Action Figure
The Colts rookie is gaining plenty of supporters early in his NFL career.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/3: Continued Watson Blowback, Amari Mystery, and Rumination for Dummies
Today’s Newswire has arrived two hours late. Sorry about that. There’s really nothing I could do. This is because I’m a ruminator. Ruminate is defined as “think deeply about something.” I think of it more as an inability to get things out of your head. Bad things, typically, which you think about over and over.
