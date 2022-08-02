Newsom declares state of emergency in response to monkeypox

www.kpvi.com
Some look to streamline Illinois’ cannabis regulations with statewide commission
(The Center Square) – To simplify the state’s regulation of the legal cannabis industry while working to reduce litigation and the specter of politics, some in Illinois are looking to create a statewide cannabis commission. As it is right now, entrepreneurs in the adult-use and medical cannabis industry...
$22.9 million grant awarded to expand offshore wind workforce
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday joined federal officials at Tradepoint Atlantic to announce the awarding of a $22.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant for the Maryland Department of Labor to implement a new apprenticeship model to support the region’s growing offshore wind industry. Maryland’s...
Crop Connection
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently certified three nominees that are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended June 1. Soybean growers will have until Aug. 15 to vote on the candidates. • District 3 Nominee...
Mississippi opting out of federal rent, utility payment program
(The Center Square) – Federal rent and utility payments will be no more in Mississippi. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides up to 15 months free rent and utility payments, will come to an end Aug. 15. The governor says the...
Cox to Biden: Don't tie food security programs to Title IX
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said school nutrition programs should not be linked with adherence to the Biden administration's Title IX policies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in May that any school receiving federal nutrition assistance must also commit to investigating allegations of gender and sexual orientation discrimination or lose their funding.
Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses
(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
Illinois Manufacturers' Association touts $600 million impact on state's GDP
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is touring the state highlighting a study that shows the economic impact manufacturing has on the Land of Lincoln. The report said the sector generates around $600 million annually to the state’s Gross Domestic Product and creates 1.7 million jobs.
Rhode Island training program to support offshore wind sector
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island residents seeking employment in offshore wind will benefit from a new training program. Gov. Dan McKee, along with labor and higher education officials and officials from Orsted and Eversource, announced Wednesday a new partnership that brings together higher education, workforce development, and labor organizations that is designed to provide state residents with the education and training necessary to work in the energy sector.
Iowa-licensed doctor sanctioned years after botched breast-cancer diagnoses
The Iowa Board of Medicine has sanctioned a physician accused of repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients. (Photo courtesy Iowa Board of Medicine) Three years after New Hampshire restricted a physician’s license for repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients, the Iowa Board of Medicine has imposed similar sanctions.
North Carolina racetrack shut down by Cooper's COVID-19 order will have its challenge heard in court
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina racetrack shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic will have its day in court. A panel with the North Carolina Court of Appeals this week greenlighted a lawsuit challenging the Cooper administration's authority to close down an Alamance County racetrack during the pandemic.
With election in three months, Pritzker announces millions for southern Illinois projects
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two infrastructure projects totaling nearly $40 million for downstate Illinois as a part of tax increases for the "Rebuild Illinois" plan. Some question the timing with an election three months away. The Rebuild Illinois plan passed with bipartisan support in 2019...
Oklahoma ends fiscal year 2022 with $2.8 billion surplus
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma ended fiscal year 2022 with an extra $2.8 billion in its coffers, according to Gov. Kevin Stitt. The state collected $8.5 billion, which is $1.9 billion more than estimated and $1.5 billion more than in fiscal year 2021. “With $2.8 billion in savings, we are...
Tax credits available for Nebraska retailers that sell fuel with higher ethanol blends
Fuel retailers that sell higher ethanol blends can now apply for tax credits. The Nebraska Department of Revenue started taking applications for the credits on Monday, which are available to retailers that sell fuel with more than 10% ethanol. The credits were made possible through the passage earlier this year...
History shows modest expectations for voter turnout in Washington state primary election
(The Center Square) – It's primary election day in Washington state. Voters in the Evergreen State will pare down a large field of candidates for statewide, legislative, and national office. The top-two candidates – regardless of party – will go on to face each other in the Nov. 8 general election.
Louisiana crews install signs to warn of speeding crackdown on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
(The Center Square) — Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development workers are installing new signs on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in the first phase of a three-phase process to crack down on speeding. The work follows increased fines that took effect August 1 as part of a series of...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Nevada
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Nevada using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Curious Mind: Scattered graves
Q: How many graves are on BLM land in the Magic Valley, and where are they?. A: “While there are a few well-known marked Euro-American graves located on public land managed by the BLM, the number of marked or unmarked burials is unknown,” Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Heather Tiel-Nelson said. “There are a number of websites available to locate cemeteries on public land, one of them being Findagrave.com where those interested can conduct a search to identify cemeteries in the area. It is important to note for your readers that some burial information is sensitive and guided by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. Additional guidance regarding burials in Idaho may be found in Idaho Statutes, Title 54, Chapter 11, Section 54-1102.”
West Virginia gas prices dip below $4.27; higher than national average
(The Center Square) – As gasoline prices are trending down globally and nationally, the average cost for a gallon of gas in West Virginia is slightly less than $4.27, which is the lowest in months, but still higher than the national average. According to numbers from AAA, the average...
Teton Valley organizations receive art grants
The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced on Aug. 1 its Fiscal Year 2023 annual grants, totaling $645,592 to 81 organizations and schools spanning 27 communities throughout the state. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds. Executive Director Michael Faison expressed appreciation to Idaho’s...
Kansas abortion vote gives hope to Oklahoma reproductive rights supporters
OKLAHOMA CITY — A vote by Kansas residents that effectively allows abortion in that state left Oklahoma reproductive rights supporters hopeful. Kansas voters voted 59% to 41% on Tuesday to defeat an amendment that said there was no constitutional right to an abortion in that state. The vote came...
