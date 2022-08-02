ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Montas to Yankees, Mancini to Astros ahead of trade deadline

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago
theScore

Athletics trade Montas, Trivino to Yankees in 6-player swap

The New York Yankees acquired right-hander Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics on Monday for left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears, right-hander Luis Medina, and second baseman Cooper Bowman, according to a team announcement. Montas was one of the top starting pitchers available on the trade...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder

The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
BOSTON, MA
Houston, TX
Sports
960 The Ref

Trade deadline recap: Soto to Padres; Phillies, Twins add

CHICAGO — (AP) — Juan Soto is joining Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego. Jorge López, Michael Fulmer and Tyler Mahle are going to Minnesota. Noah Syndergaard, David Robertson and Brandon Marsh are heading to Philadelphia, and Joey Gallo is looking for a fresh start with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA

