Norman, OK

Social media reactions to the commitment of 4-star EDGE Colton Vasek to the Oklahoma Sooners

By John Williams
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Blue chip prospect after blue chip prospect, Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are putting together quite the recruiting class. The Sooners have kept the momentum they built in July going as the calendar turned to August, with their latest commitment coming from 2023 4-star defensive end Colton Vasek.

It’s another in a line of commitments the Oklahoma Sooners have landed in a little over a month. From June 30 to August 1, the Sooners added 11 commitments, nine of which were four-star prospects.

Brent Venables and his staff are rolling right now, and OU is beginning to see the fruit of their labors. In particular, Miguel Chavis and Todd Bates are starting to close on their targets, adding elite talent to the Oklahoma Sooners’ defensive front.

With several more commitments coming in the month of August, the Sooners will be in a great spot to end the 2023 cycle with the best recruiting class in the modern era of recruiting.

With Colton Vasek on board, the Sooners are back up to No. 6 in the country according to 247Sports composite team recruiting rankings, and Sooner Nation was loving it. Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions on social media.

Coach Chavis fired up

Culture over Cash

Sack Party, everyone's invited

2023 Class is feeling it

Building something

Nowhere is safe

Making History

Monumental

The Total Package

MIguel Chavis getting what he wants

Relationship Business

Proud Mama

Can't stop, won't stop

Comments / 0

 

