Scott and Lisa Pageler Celebrate Win in “Open 4 Business” Contest

klem1410.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Le Mars business wins 1st, $20,000 grant in statewide business pitch contest
A Siouxland business took first place in a statewide business pitch contest on Monday.
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
Iowa’s Most Prestigious Culinary Attraction Doesn’t Actually Serve Food
If you aren't familiar with the World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, allow me to bring you up to speed on this important Iowa attraction. The World Food Prize Hall of Laureates is a museum located in our capital, Des Moines, that is designed to recognize some of the amazing achievements in agriculture and fighting hunger. Very fitting it be in Iowa, right? The building is the former Des Moines Library.
KLEM
Wednesday News, August 3
The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors gave tentative approval to a Tax Abatement Resolution Tuesday. This will end a long-standing legal dispute over unpaid property taxes, penalties, and interest due from Country Grain, LLC, and from Plymouth Energy. The Board voted to sign a settlement release, and approve nearly 100-thousand dollars in tax abatements. Over 25-thousand dollars of that amount represents property taxes owed, and the rest is interest and penalties. The Board also passed a resolution authorizing the document be signed only when the two firms pay the amounts stipulated in the legal agreement between the businesses and the county – 70-thousand dollars from Country Grain LLC and 20-thousand from Plymouth Energy. As of today, the Plymouth County Auditor says she’s received checks from the parties form Country Grain, and awaits payment from Plymouth Energy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLEM
Tuesday News, August 2
Much of Iowa is expected to roast in this week’s heat wave — which may end up lasting much longer — and it follows a very steamy July. State climatologist Justin Glisan says the just-ended month was one-degree warmer than normal statewide and we had one-inch less of rainfall than the average. Glisan says Iowa’s farmers are especially concerned about forecast models that show more of the same during August. The Climate Prediction Center is releasing its maps for expected temperatures and precipitation during August — and both show the hot, dry trend will continue for Iowa during the month ahead. While we’re in the third year of a La Nina pattern, Glisan says it’s still too early to say if the warmer, drier weather will last into the fall months.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Farmers Coop unveils facility
SIOUX CENTER—Farmers Coop Society in Sioux Center celebrated two new facilities on July 27 with tours, a ribbon cutting and a catered meal. The coop’s liquid fertilizer plant began operations May 1. “It’s easier, and it’s safer, which is a big deal when we’re talking about those kinds...
Radio Iowa
Fonda, Nemaha see benefits from RAGBRAI
Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraise for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around $600 in pickle sandwich sales. Organizer Judy Hess says every little bit will help them reach their $30,000 fundraising goal.
Fairgoers share their favorite parts of the Plymouth County Fair
The Plymouth County Fair took place over the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
more1049.com
Clay County Fair Adds “Fair to Fork” Market
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair is adding a farmer’s market in 2022. CEO Jeremy Parsons says the organization is always looking for ways to teach the end consumer about food. The Fair to Fork market will occupy the current “Art Barn” South of the outdoor...
KLEM
Keith Harvey – Citizen of the Day
Keith Harvey of Remsen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, August 4, 2022. Keith and his wife, Norine are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 5. Keith may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Merle Lee Britton
Merle Lee Britton passed away on Tuesday, the 19th of July, but his spirit will continue living through his family and friends. Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Willow Creek Shelter House, 813 Park Lane Northeast in Le Mars, Iowa. There will be a time of Memory Sharing at 5:00 p.m. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa.
KLEM
Plymouth County Fair Grill Winner Bonita Davison Courtesy of Arnold Motor Supply
Bonita Davison is the winner of this years Plymouth County Fair drawing for a Traeger Tailgator Grill from Arnold Motor Supply. Pictured is Adam Frederick along with Bonita Davison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center opens dog park
SIOUX CENTER—Jo-Anna Vollink of Sioux Center makes a point of visiting Sioux Center’s newest amenity at least every other evening. Standing within the community’s dog park is a dream come true, after all. The topic of having a dog park has circulated in the community for several...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022
(Dubuque, IA) -- The operators of a Dubuque entertainment venue say they have recovered funds involved in an overseas hack. The Five Flags Center says hackers attempted to initiate a wire transfer of money from the Center’s account at Mid-West-One Bank in late June to an account in Hong Kong. Five Flags Center says in a statement they worked with Mid-West-One Bank, local authorities and the F-B-I to find the source of the attack and stop the transfer before it could be completed. Published reports say the attempted hack involved 300-thousand dollars.
iheart.com
Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage
(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KLEM
Monday News, August 1
Attendance at this year’s Plymouth County Fair broke last year’s mark. The Best Five Days of Summer attracted 118,200 admissions, compared to 110,350 last year. Huge numbers flocked to the fair Friday and Saturday, over 35-thousand on Friday, and nearly 40-thousand on Saturday, for a total of nearly 75-thousand for those two days alone. That compares to a combined 58-thousand for Friday and Saturday last year. Great weather aided the turnout, with temperatures staying in the 70s and 80s four of the five days.
KCCI.com
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
KCCI.com
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
Comments / 0