www.christiancountysheriff.net
Crews removed badly damaged mobile home dumped under bridge in KCMO
Jackson County, Mo., workers removed a mobile home wrecked by vandals and illegally dumped under a bridge.
SPD surrounds house on West Avenue
UPDATE 8:33 P.M.: Authorities made entry into the residence after obtaining a search warrant, but no occupants were found. OzarksFirst still has a crew on the scene and will provide any additional updates as they come in. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Officers with the Springfield Police Department are outside a residence on West Avenue where they […]
Man shot, killed on Grand Boulevard in Kansas City
A man died following a shooting in the 800 block of Grand Boulevard Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
christiancountysheriff.net
Deputies Participate in EVOC Training
Deputies spend significant amounts of time behind the wheel while responding to a variety of calls for service. It is important for Deputies to practice driving in all situations to ensure they are able to safely serve the citizens of Christian County regardless of the situation or driving conditions. The...
Man pleads guilty in connection to Greene County murder
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The last of three people charged in connection to the death of a man in Greene County in 2020 has changed his plea to guilty. According to online court records, Riley Collier is to be sentenced on August 18 in Greene County Circuit Court. He was originally charged with murder, burglary, armed […]
KTLO
Voters in Ozark, Howell, Douglas counties select new presiding commissioners in Missouri primary
Ozark County will have a new presiding commissioner following Tuesday’s primary election in Missouri. Terry Newton was able to beat incumbent John Turner and Joe Corbin for the Republican nomination, and he will not face an opponent in the November general election. Newton ended up with 42% of the...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man charged with endangering a child
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a fugitive accused of endangering a child. Officers are asking the public for help in finding 40-year-old Rasheed Hakeem. He’s charged with the crime in Greene County. Detectives say Hakeem has connections in Springfield and the St. Louis area. Police...
Kansas City, MO, officials allege mobile home illegally dumped near interstate
An entire mobile home was recently illegally dumped in eastern, Kansas City, Missouri, officials allege.
Angry Missouri Man Shoots Crop Dusting Plane For Flying Too Close To House
A Missouri man is accused of attempted murder after shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle. The reason? The man thought the plane was flying too low near his property and he “wanted him to stop." The 62-year-old Missouri man identified as Donald V. Bates Jr....
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 7:05 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 48-year-old Scott E Lord of Kansas City for alleged DWI and no valid license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. Sunday...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
Motorcyclist dies after 71 Highway crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries in a crash on 71 Highway near Red Bridge Road Sunday night.
kchi.com
Resurfacing Highway 13 Begins Mid Month
Resurfacing of Highway 13 in Caldwell County will begin August 15th. The work will start at Route HH in Kingston and continue south to the Ray County line. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone, and flaggers will direct traffic.
sgfcitizen.org
Pedestrian struck by dump truck in April died by suicide, medical examiner says
The pedestrian who was struck by a dump truck on April 27 died by suicide, according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department. Harrison Charlesworth, 33, of Springfield, intentionally walked in front of the dump truck, the release said. According to the initial investigation, a 1997 International 490...
Prairie Village ends e-scooter rental program
Prairie Village City Council voted to discontinue its scooter rental program with Bird.
Driver dead in crash near US 71 Highway and Blue Ridge
Update: Kansas City police say that the driver involved in the crash has died from their injuries. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to MoDot, northbound US 71/I-49 Highway near Blue Ridge Blvd. has been shut down. Police activity is cited as the reason for the highway closure and they have asked people to seek […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote
This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield man, 18, dies after he apparently was shot early Saturday
An 18-year-old Springfield man who apparently was shot early Saturday morning died Monday, Aug. 1, according to Springfield police. Jaiden Falls, who died, was one of three men who apparently were shot. Police currently do not have a suspect. According to police, an officer heard gunfire coming from near the...
KYTV
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard mother’s Facebook post is going viral after she shared her experience of being asked to go breastfeed her baby in a changing room by staff at a community center. Samantha Mahan took her three-year-old and three-month-old to the Ozark Community Center pool Friday.
Police: “We will help you get to treatment, or to prison.”
AURORA, Mo. – Authorities make several arrests seizing several grams of drugs and paraphernalia in the Aurora-Marionville community. Police officers removed more than 100 grams of illegal marijuana, several grams of methamphetamine, distribution equipment and drug paraphernalia. According to the Police Department, they did arrest suspects who are considered innocent until proven guilty in court. Police are still investigating.
