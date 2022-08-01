ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

SPD surrounds house on West Avenue

UPDATE 8:33 P.M.: Authorities made entry into the residence after obtaining a search warrant, but no occupants were found. OzarksFirst still has a crew on the scene and will provide any additional updates as they come in. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Officers with the Springfield Police Department are outside a residence on West Avenue where they […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
christiancountysheriff.net

Deputies Participate in EVOC Training

Deputies spend significant amounts of time behind the wheel while responding to a variety of calls for service. It is important for Deputies to practice driving in all situations to ensure they are able to safely serve the citizens of Christian County regardless of the situation or driving conditions. The...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Cars
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Christian County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
County
Christian County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Man pleads guilty in connection to Greene County murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The last of three people charged in connection to the death of a man in Greene County in 2020 has changed his plea to guilty. According to online court records, Riley Collier is to be sentenced on August 18 in Greene County Circuit Court. He was originally charged with murder, burglary, armed […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#National Sheriffs#Nsa
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 7:05 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 48-year-old Scott E Lord of Kansas City for alleged DWI and no valid license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. Sunday...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kchi.com

Resurfacing Highway 13 Begins Mid Month

Resurfacing of Highway 13 in Caldwell County will begin August 15th. The work will start at Route HH in Kingston and continue south to the Ray County line. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone, and flaggers will direct traffic.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Driver dead in crash near US 71 Highway and Blue Ridge

Update: Kansas City police say that the driver involved in the crash has died from their injuries. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to MoDot, northbound US 71/I-49 Highway near Blue Ridge Blvd. has been shut down. Police activity is cited as the reason for the highway closure and they have asked people to seek […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote

This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
KANSAS CITY, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield man, 18, dies after he apparently was shot early Saturday

An 18-year-old Springfield man who apparently was shot early Saturday morning died Monday, Aug. 1, according to Springfield police. Jaiden Falls, who died, was one of three men who apparently were shot. Police currently do not have a suspect. According to police, an officer heard gunfire coming from near the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Police: “We will help you get to treatment, or to prison.”

AURORA, Mo. – Authorities make several arrests seizing several grams of drugs and paraphernalia in the Aurora-Marionville community. Police officers removed more than 100 grams of illegal marijuana, several grams of methamphetamine, distribution equipment and drug paraphernalia. According to the Police Department, they did arrest suspects who are considered innocent until proven guilty in court. Police are still investigating.
AURORA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy