ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

After another series of legal twists and turns, where do abortion rights stand in Michigan?

By WKAR Public Media
wkar.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wkar.org

Comments / 0

Related
wkar.org

Michigan Republicans strive for unity in wake of divisive August primary

Michigan Republicans proclaimed they were unified following Tuesday’s primary. But one candidate refused to accept the results in the governor’s race. Former Governor John Engler drew applause as he introduced Tudor Dixon, who won Tuesday's GOP gubernatorial primary, as “the next governor of the state of Michigan” at an event billed as a "Republican Unity Luncheon" in Lansing on Wednesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Lansing area state legislative races: See who advanced to the general election

There were several contested primary races Aug. 2 for seats representing Greater Lansing in Michigan's House of Representatives and state Senate. Below, see which candidates from either party are advancing to the Nov. 8 general election, according to figures posted by the Department of State as of 12:41 p.m. Wednesday. All results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers.
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Michigan Secretary of State updates voters on election integrity efforts ahead of primary

Michigan’s secretary of state is working to counter misinformation ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. At a press conference Tuesday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told voters to look out for false election claims, and keep in mind that results may come late due to the time it takes to count absentee ballots. The state has issued more than 1.2 million absentee ballots as of last Tuesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

August 2022 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, Aug. 6–27 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan. Aug. 6. Cellist Anthony Ross and the Flint Symphony play the Dvorak Cello Concerto; Cello selections by Saint-Saens...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy