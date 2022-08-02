Filling holes in the lineup key as Lady Lions volleyball begins

www.brownwoodnews.com
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com
Brownwood Lions eyeing first district championship in ten years
After finishing 4th in the district last year, the Brownwood Lions are in a completely new district this year. And new face quarterback, Ike Hall, that goal is looking more and more like a reality. Isaac Gray said, “We’re very excited for that. We’re excited to go against new teams...
brownwoodnews.com
Burnett: ‘Passion’ highlights first day of Lions football practice
The Brownwood Lions kicked off their fifth season under head coach Sammy Burnett Monday morning, and a season filled with high expectations was met with the expected level of enthusiasm by the players. The Lions, who are 23-21 under Burnett, were picked last week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football website...
brownwoodnews.com
Fadin’ Flames Cornhole Tournament set for Aug. 7
VFW Post 3278 is hosting the Fadin’ Flames Cornhole Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7 at its location at 2300 Stephen F. Austin. All proceeds will go toward Brown County volunteer fire departments. Boards open at 10:30 a.m. and bags fly at 11 a.m., bring your own partner. There will...
brownwoodnews.com
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill, 75, was born on May 18, 1947, to Carl and Louise (Grillette) Hill in Abilene, Texas. After a long illness, Janie went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday July 30, 2022. She was 1965 graduate of Jim Ned High School. Janie went on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownwoodnews.com
Jimmie Wayne Smith
Jimmie Wayne Smith, 90, of Brownwood, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his residence. The family will host a time of reflection and visitation Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral service honoring Jimmie’s life 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Shaw officiating. Interment will follow in the Santa Anna Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
brownwoodnews.com
Lynn Parker
Karl Lynn Parker, 62, of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 with his family by his side. Visitation with family will be held at the Western Heritage Cowboy Church 88 US-183 Hwy, Goldthwaite, TX 76844 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in the Western Heritage Cowboy Church, 88 US-183 Hwy, Goldthwaite, TX 76844 with interment to follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Russ Bristol officiating.
brownwoodnews.com
David Thomas Jones
David Thomas Jones, age 70, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. Services for David are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Howard Payne University works to serve needs of rural Texas schools
Howard Payne University’s School of Education and School of Music and Fine Arts are taking steps to help fulfill needs of rural schools in Texas. The School of Education’s focus is to provide highly qualified teachers, while the School of Music and Fine Arts provides a wide range of academic resources to school music programs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Game Warden to speak at BCRW luncheon on Aug. 12
The Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold its August meeting on Friday, Aug. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Brownwood Country Club. The guest speaker will be Brad Reeves, Brown County Game Warden, who will be discussing “The Life of a Game Warden”. You do not...
brownwoodnews.com
Bennie A. Flynn
Bennie A. Flynn, age 75, died Friday, July 29, 2022 in Coleman, Texas. He was born on November 24, 1946 in Breckenridge, Texas, a son of Ben Flynn and Olive Stanger Flynn. In 1961 he moved with his family to Coleman where he graduated from Coleman High School in 1965. He graduated from the University of Texas in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. In 1974 he received a Master of Science degree in Hospital Administration from Trinity University. Bennie spent many years in hospital administration and later as a consultant in the health care industry. He retired to Coleman County in 1997 where he lived, worked, hunted and fished on his beloved Flynn Farm. He was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Coleman.
brownwoodnews.com
Tommy Lee Perkins
Tommy Lee Perkins, age 76 of Bangs, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2022. Visitation for Tommy will be held at Heartland Funeral Home of Early on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2 PM at the Heartland Funeral Home chapel.
brownwoodnews.com
Douglas Earl Emison
Doug was born November 9, 1957 to Oscar and Reva Emison in Lovington, New Mexico, and passed away suddenly on July 28, 2022 in Phoenix Arizona. He is survived by sons Andrew Emison and wife Nicole, and granddaughter Lily of Eau Claire Wisconsin, and Luke Emison and wife Kursty and sons Caleb and Jeremiah of Greenwood, Texas. He is also survived by his brother Ross Emison of Brownwood Texas, and many nieces and nephews, family members and friends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brownwoodnews.com
Mary Ann Tindol
Mary Ann Tindol, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away June 14, 2022. A celebration of life for Mary Ann will be held at 11AM on Saturday, August 6th in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.
brownwoodnews.com
Joe Moore
Funeral services for Joe Moore, 92, of Brownwood, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Heartland Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at the funeral home.
brownwoodnews.com
Lois Lowrimore Martin
Lois Lowrimore Martin, age 96, of Coleman, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
brownwoodnews.com
40 UNDER 40: Robert Lee
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Robert Lee’s love for people and desire to help them first led to a career in the military, followed...
brownwoodnews.com
Ribbon cutting held for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Friday, July 29, 2022. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is located at 508 North Center Avenue in Brownwood. Fuzzy’s opened their doors next to Shaw’s Marketplace in May of this year and have been a...
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
ktxs.com
Fire crews battling grass fire in Clyde
CLYDE, Texas — A grass fire out in Clyde has spurred evacuations in the area. Those on site believe it started with a structure fire and then spread. It happened on County Road 5-25, and those living nearby were told to get out. The fire started around 2:30pm this...
brownwoodnews.com
Texas Juvenile Justice Department facing ‘grim’ situation
It is not looking good in the state’s juvenile department. Across the five juvenile detention centers for the state of Texas, all are facing staff wide shortages with a turnover rate of over 70%, continual cuts in funding especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now for Operation Lonestar. Currently...
Comments / 0