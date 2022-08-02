Proposed Waco city budget increases police, capital improvements funding

wacotrib.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WacoTrib.com
Waco budget sets out American Rescue Plan funding uses on housing, generators, more
As Waco officials wade through the budgeting process, they are looking to federal COVID-19 aid awarded last year to help fix the city’s housing market, buy emergency generators and fund health care facility expansions. Under the city’s proposed 2022-23 budget, $11 million in American Rescue Plan funding and $2.9...
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead budget proposal prioritizes wage increases, city development
The Bellmead City Council is contemplating a budget meant to ensure support for city employees, improve public safety and fund a plan to beautify and update the town. City Manager Yost Zakhary is proposing a property tax rate of 32.32 cents per $100 valuation, a decrease of about 5 cents from last year, and half-a-cent more than the no-new-revenue rate.
Updates provided on multi-million dollar Waco riverfront development projects
The riverfront complex is set to include a new basketball pavilion, restaurants and a riverwalk. The city estimates a total of $700 million in investment will be brought to the area.
WacoTrib.com
Watch now — New Waco riverwalk design presentation at Aug. 2, 2022 council meeting
New designs for the riverwalk in downtown Waco would connect the Riverfront development, Baylor University’s future basketball arena and the Texas Ranger Museum. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk presented designs to the Waco City Council during its meeting Tuesday, along with Eric Johnston, a senior associate with the AECOM engineering firm serving as a consultant on the riverwalk and Riverfront projects. Johnston’s team worked with Walker Partners and OJB, a landscape architecture firm. The proposed three-phase project to rebuild from Franklin Avenue almost to the Baylor Law School building would cost more than $35 million, with construction on the first phase beginning in March 2024. It is the most recent in a series of development plans that will reshape portions of downtown Waco near the river into a “mixed use entertainment district,” with new restaurants, hotels, shopping and apartments anchored by Baylor University’s $213 million Foster Pavilion. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/new-waco-riverwalk-design-seeks-to-link-riverfront-development-foster-pavilion-ranger-museum/article_20d56c88-1386-11ed-a383-f7953cb7f6c9.html.
KWTX
Killeen makes moves on new plan for city development
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The suggestions are in and now the plan is to move forward in Killeen, where officials have started the task of re-organizing the way the city is developed. Called its “comprehensive plan,” it outlines how Killeen can better manage its growth. And there is lots of...
WacoTrib.com
Hewitt city officials anticipate stagnant tax rate amid rising property values
Hewitt property owners can expect to pay higher property taxes in the coming year, with property values increasing and a stagnant tax rate. The Hewitt City Council on Monday set a proposed property tax rate of 54.01 cents per $100 valuation for its 2022-23 proposed budget, which would include more substantial raises than the city has given in the past few years. The budget proposal would keep the city’s tax rate the same, despite a 15% increase in Hewitt property values compared to last year.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Waco Transit offering free rides Saturday for tax-free weekend
Waco Transit System’s free fare day is Saturday, coinciding with the annual sales tax holiday on back-to-school items. Passengers can enjoy unlimited free rides on all fixed-route buses, including those serving Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, downtown Waco and other shopping locations. For more information, call 254-750-1613 or 254-750-1900.
WacoTrib.com
New Waco riverwalk design seeks to link Riverfront development, Foster Pavilion, Ranger museum
New designs for the riverwalk in downtown Waco would connect the Riverfront development, Baylor University’s future basketball arena and the Texas Ranger Museum. The proposed three-phase project to rebuild from Franklin Avenue almost to the Baylor Law School building would cost more than $35 million, with construction on the first phase beginning in March 2024. It is the most recent in a series of development plans that will reshape portions of downtown Waco near the river into a “mixed use entertainment district,” with new restaurants, hotels, shopping and apartments anchored by Baylor University’s $213 million Foster Pavilion.
City of Killeen reopens spray pad at discounted rate for residents
The city of Killeen has reopened the Junior Service League Killeen Spray Pad for the summer at a discounted rate after closing it on Friday and again on Monday.
City of Killeen asks residents to water their lawns on these days
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking residents to cut back on watering their lawns because of severe drought in Central Texas. The city initiated Tuesday Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, which outlined "mild water shortage conditions," following the hottest, driest month on record for Central Texas in July, according to the National Weather Service.
WacoTrib.com
Three businesses move into remodeled building across 11th from Balcones Distilling
Zach Gerik sells crop insurance to farmers and ranchers, so he knows about risk taking. His gamble at 218 S. 11th St. has turned up aces, creating lease space where a roof collapsed and the facade badly needed a facelift. Gerik grew up farming near Aquilla, population 110, but later...
fox44news.com
Bull Dog Fire in Falls County 100 percent contained
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Bull Dog Fire is now 100 percent contained, and all firefighting operations have ceased. Texas Forest Service resources have packed up and moved back to their respective staging areas. The Falls County fire was reported to be at 75 acres.
KWTX
City does away with contract after residents voice disapproval, many show up to air grievances anyway
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - What started off as a rally to air our grievances turned into more of a revival. A citizens coalition in Temple, angry about a contract the city never approved, was out in front of city hall Tuesday night. “We appreciate the leadership of the Temple city...
KWTX
Aug. 1: City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Aug. 1, the City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan. Stage two of Waco’s water conservation plan went into effect on July 13; At that time the lake sat at 70.5% capacity. Now, 19 days in, Lake Waco sits at 67.3%...
2 buildings destroyed in Falls County Bulldog Fire
MARLIN, Texas — About 10 to 15 homes were evacuated earlier Tuesday because of a nearly 100-acre fire that was burning in Falls County, according to Emory Johnson, the spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire, which is being called the Bulldog Fire, sparked near Highway 6 and...
KWTX
Waco Judge: Waco attorney can live at his residence as long as he is not left alone with son
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco attorney Adam Hoffman, free on bond after his arrest on allegations he abused his son’s 10-year-old male friend, can live at home as long as he is not left alone with his son, a judge ruled Wednesday. The judge’s order came in response to...
coveleaderpress.com
Concrete and Curb Work to temporarily close MLK Jr Drive intersection at Business 190
Drivers in Copperas Cove will need to pay a little closer attention to their travel along East Business 190 and the intersection of MLK Jr. Drive. Starting Monday, Aug. 1, MLK Jr. Drive will be closed near the intersection at Business 190, the Texas Department of Transportation announced on Friday.
WacoTrib.com
McLennan County poised to set property taxes at no-new-revenue rate
McLennan County has proposed cutting its tax rate nearly 5 cents, hoping to give a break to residents battling inflation and higher property values. But do not plan a celebration yet. The cash that remains in taxpayers’ pockets could amount to chump change or a windfall, depending on those property values. Residential property countywide jumped almost 30% in appraised value year-over-year, representing the market value of homes, Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt said. On the other hand, the average taxable value of residential property countywide, considering homestead exemptions and limits on annual increases, jumped just shy of 8% compared to last year, according to appraisal district documents.
WacoTrib.com
Waco workers handle the heat
With 33 consecutive 100-degree days rolling through Waco by Wednesday, it is hard for many to imagine spending longer than a couple minutes fully exposed to this summer’s heat. The reality is that an estimated 32 million workers in the United States work in the heat daily, usually without...
News Channel 25
Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It’s no secret that Central Texas has been experiencing extreme departures and drought this summer and that has fire departments busy battling multiple wildfires. Right now, fast-spreading wildfires just keep coming and it’s taking everything firefighters have just to keep them at bay.
