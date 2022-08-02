New ad about women’s healthcare is 'dishonest,' critics argue

www.thecentersquare.com
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Attorney General Healey urges appeals court involving transgender boy suing concerning bathroom use
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general in filing a brief in support of a 13-year-old transgender boy who is suing his school district for banning him from using the boys’ bathrooms. According to the announcement, the boy is from...
Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Texas Landlord Orders Manager To Make Tenant Miserable So They'd Move
One of the tactics was to replace the air conditioner with a broken one.
‘Baby Killer’: Abortion Vote Is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor in Kansas
WICHITA, Kansas — On the eve of the first state vote on abortion rights in the country since the fall of Roe v. Wade, the lawn signs in this quiet neighborhood of nearly identical, brick-and-beige homes hint at the strong feelings of people living inside. “Vote No” signs suggest...
Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video
CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House. The […]
Authors of Missouri's abortion 'trigger law' win competitive Senate primaries
(The Center Square) – Two members of the House of Representatives who championed the trigger law to end abortion in Missouri convincingly won competitive primary races for Senate seats on Tuesday. Nick Schroer and Mary Elizabeth Coleman soundly defeated notable opponents for Republican party nominations. Schroer sponsored House Bill...
Kansas Governor 2022 primary race election results
The Associated Press calls the Primary Races for Kansas Governor candidates.
Arkansas school safety commission recommends armed presence on every campus
(The Center Square) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will ask state lawmakers for $50 million to fund a school safety grant program recommended by the School Safety Commission. The governor presented the commission's initial report on Tuesday. Many of its recommendations require money and changes to the law, Hutchinson said. Potential legal changes will be examined in January, but the funding aspect will be looked at as early as next week during the legislative special session.
One vote cast in name of deceased Arizona voter in 2020 presidential election, review finds
(The Center Square) – Were there any votes cast in the names of deceased people in the 2020 presidential election?. Yes, but not as many as Arizona Senate president Karen Fann, R-Prescott, previously thought. Arizona’s Republican attorney general Mark Brnovich wrote the Senate president a letter on August 1...
Oklahoma lawmakers want to make adoption easier
(The Center Square) - Lawmakers say they want to examine ways to reduce barriers and make Oklahoma’s adoption and foster care system more efficient following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. An interim study was requested by Reps. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, Brad Boles, R-Marlow, and Dick Lowe, R-Amber, to...
Newsom backs bill expanding California film and TV tax credit
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom is throwing his support behind a bill moving through the state legislature that would spend $1.65 billion to expand California’s film and TV tax credit through 2030. If passed, Senate Bill 485 would expand the film and TV tax credit for...
Nonpartisan Julie Anderson may be Republicans’ best hope for Washington secretary of state
(The Center Square) – Preliminary results from Tuesday’s Washington state primary election show incumbent Democrat Steve Hobbs leading nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson by a margin of 42.1% to 12.85% in the race for secretary of state. Even though the field also includes three Republicans – Bob...
Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses
(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
Tudor Dixon declared victor in Republican primary race
(The Center Square) – Tudor Dixon has been declared victorious in the Republican primary for this fall’s gubernatorial race against Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Michigan GOP, NBC News and other media outlets reported Dixon's win. With 18 precincts reporting, Dixon garnered nearly 42% of the vote,...
Nurse, heir to brewery fortune, wins Democrat nomination for Missouri U.S. Senate seat
(The Center Square) – Two days before the filing deadline, a Democrat filed her application to run in the primary for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat. She was a nurse and mother of six. She never held or ran for elected office. But her maiden name immediately resonated throughout...
Ted Cruz to headline school choice event in Nevada
(The Center Square) – Texas Republican Ted Cruz is coming to Las Vegas. The Club for Growth announced Friday that Cruz would speak at the second annual School Freedom Forum on Aug. 10. The convention will likely be part victory lap and part call to action for school choice...
Indiana Congressman Walorski, three others killed in car crash
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana, and three others died in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County, Indiana, at about 12:32 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Walorski was 58. It happened on State Route 19, south...
Mississippi chosen for vehicle manufacturing facility
(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
New Hampshire governor signs police accreditation plans into law
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's law enforcement agencies can seek national certification under a new state program aimed at improving accountability among police officers. An executive order signed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu last week creates the Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, which he says will "provide a systematic...
