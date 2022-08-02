Newsom declares state of emergency in response to monkeypox

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City and four states that sued the U.S. Postal Service have announced a settlement in which the agency agreed it will destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries. The city and California had initially filed the lawsuit in 2019. They were joined in 2020 by Connecticut, Illinois and Pennsylvania. The plaintiffs said the Postal Service wasn’t doing enough to enforce the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking law of 2010, which prohibits the mailing of cigarettes in most cases. An email was sent to the Postal Service seeking comment.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO