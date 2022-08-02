Newsom declares state of emergency in response to monkeypox

www.thecentersquare.com
KCRA.com
Democratic lawmakers representing Delta-area urge Gov. Newsom to cancel Delta tunnel plan
California lawmakers representing the state’s Delta area are calling for Gov. Gavin Newsom to cancel his plan for an underground tunnel that would reroute water from Northern to Southern California. Representatives John Garamendi, Josh Harder, Jerry McNerney and Mike Thompson, all Democrats, released a joint statement in response to...
kusi.com
Over 1 million signatures submitted for California Taxpayer Protection Act
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure to limit tax hikes is one step closer to becoming reality. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has led a group of taxpayer advocates in a huge signature collection drive over the last few weeks. On Tuesday, the group submitted over 1,000,000 signatures to get the California Taxpayer Protection Act on the November ballot.
Newsom backs bill expanding California film and TV tax credit
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom is throwing his support behind a bill moving through the state legislature that would spend $1.65 billion to expand California’s film and TV tax credit through 2030. If passed, Senate Bill 485 would expand the film and TV tax credit for...
Bill authorizing safe injection sites heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California could soon allow sanctioned drug consumption sites in certain cities under a proposal headed for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. The bill, Senate Bill 57, would allow Oakland and the cities and counties of both San Francisco and Los Angeles to operate overdose prevention programs, which would include a “hygienic space supervised by trained staff” where people can use drugs and obtain “sterile consumption supplies.” City and county officials must hold a public meeting before approving an overdose prevention program.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Op-Ed: Why California Should Ban Parking Minimums
In most California cities, whenever developers construct a new building, local governments force them to provide a certain amount of parking as well. These rules – minimum parking requirements – are bad for the state, and they get in the way of meeting housing, transportation, and climate goals by making it harder and more expensive to build housing. They also increase driving, air pollution, and carbon emissions.
Lawmakers push back on ballot initiative challenging flavored tobacco ban
(The Center Square) – Some California lawmakers voiced resistance to the tobacco industry’s multi-million dollar referendum to upend the state’s flavored tobacco ban Tuesday, which voters will see on the ballot come November. California voters will be tasked with either upholding or repealing California’s ban on certain...
New ad launches in California mocking Newsom’s attack on Florida
(The Center Square) – A new ad campaign launched Monday in California mocking an ad California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched July 4 in which he attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and invited Floridians to move to “the free state of California.”. In Newsom’s first reelection campaign ad in...
Government Technology
States Post Yellow Alerts to Try to Nab Hit-and-Run Drivers
Debbie Geneau was on her way to the bank in Bakersfield, California, one afternoon in July 2020, when three cars headed in the opposite direction crashed. One hit the divider and went airborne, landing on top of Geneau’s Dodge Charger, killing the 65-year-old office manager. The driver responsible for...
Washington hospitals face acute financial crisis, experts agree
(The Center Square) – Hospitals in Washington are facing a perfect storm of financial challenges that threaten their ability to provide service, according to health care experts. Labor shortages, rising salaries, low reimbursement, and an insufficient number of post-acute care facilities exert enormous pressure on hospitals already struggling in the wake of providing pandemic care.
Officials say Louisiana, Texas offshore wind leases won't hinder fisheries, oil and gas industry
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries' Shrimp Task Force meeting Wednesday featured an update on federal proposals to develop wind energy leases in the Gulf of Mexico. Officials with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management discussed the status of two areas identified for...
pasadenanow.com
Council Expected to Send Letter of Support for Bill to Expand California ID Eligibility For All Californians, Regardless of Immigration Status
On Monday the Pasadena City Council is expected to approve issuing an official letter of support for a new state Assembly Bill expanding the eligibility to obtain a California identity card to approximately 1.6 million undocumented people living here. Interim City Manager Cynthia Kurtz made the recommendation to authorize Mayor...
walls102.com
Illinois and three other states settle with Postal Service over cigarettes
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City and four states that sued the U.S. Postal Service have announced a settlement in which the agency agreed it will destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries. The city and California had initially filed the lawsuit in 2019. They were joined in 2020 by Connecticut, Illinois and Pennsylvania. The plaintiffs said the Postal Service wasn’t doing enough to enforce the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking law of 2010, which prohibits the mailing of cigarettes in most cases. An email was sent to the Postal Service seeking comment.
Lompoc Record
Facts don't matter to Sacramento's densifying Democrats | Thomas Elias
There appears to be no end to the new laws that Sacramento’s dominant Democratic legislators want to pass in their effort to make California at least as dense as New York state. Their latest effort seems likely to be as onerous – and unsuccessful – at this task as...
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
South Dakota CDFI wins $5 million in Good Jobs Challenge
(The Center Square) - A South Dakota non-profit community development financial institution won $5 million in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Good Jobs Challenge. Lakota Funds will use the money to work with tribal governments to “create jobs and strengthen the residential construction industry serving Native communities in South Dakota,” the organization said in its application. Plans are to create a construction internship program, a certification program for residential inspectors and appraisers and help employers in the construction industry hire and retain more workers.
Virginia joining nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
Attorney General Jason Miyares says Virginia is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force.
New Hampshire governor signs police accreditation plans into law
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's law enforcement agencies can seek national certification under a new state program aimed at improving accountability among police officers. An executive order signed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu last week creates the Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, which he says will "provide a systematic...
Proposed labor amendment to Illinois Constitution could have an impact locally
(The Center Square) – A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution on the November ballot would codify labor rights in Illinois. Some worry that the amendment could have a significant impact on local communities. Amendment 1 on the November ballot aims to give workers an even playing field when...
13newsnow.com
Most Virginia state employees not satisfied with how Youngkin's telework policy rolled out, survey finds
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about inflation's impact on personal spending. It aired on Aug. 1. Over three-fourths of Virginia state employees aren't satisfied with how Gov. Glenn Youngkin's new telework policy was implemented, according to a Virginia Government Employees Association (VGEA) survey. The policy...
With election in three months, Pritzker announces millions for southern Illinois projects
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two infrastructure projects totaling nearly $40 million for downstate Illinois as a part of tax increases for the "Rebuild Illinois" plan. Some question the timing with an election three months away. The Rebuild Illinois plan passed with bipartisan support in 2019...
