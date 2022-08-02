Trump endorses 'ERIC' for Missouri U.S. Senate seat in race with three Erics

www.thecentersquare.com
Mitt Romney says the video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol on January 6 was 'not his greatest moment'
The January 6 committee released a video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol after pumping his fist at the mob. Fellow GOP Sen. Mitt Romney told Insider that the video was not Hawley's "greatest moment." The former presidential candidate reportedly once told Hawley that he bore responsibility for the riot.
‘ERIC’ Senate non-endorsement proves Trump thinks Missouri Republicans are stupid
You didn’t really expect Donald Trump to take this seriously, did you?. The disgraced former president teased early Monday that he would make his long-awaited primary endorsement for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt that day. He already torched Rep. Vicky Hartzler last month, writing on his Truth Social platform that voters “can forget about” her chances, while egregiously claiming she’d asked for his nod multiple times. That left, among others, current Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens, who resigned as Missouri governor in humiliation amid accusations of campaign finance offenses and sexual assault.
Tables turn in Missouri Senate race after Schmitt takes GOP lead over Greitens, Hartzler
Attorney General Eric Schmitt leads the front-runners with a 12-point edge in the GOP primary race for the open Senate seat in Missouri, according to a new poll. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey showed that the tables have turned in the Republican primary. Schmitt took the lead in the race, receiving 33% of the votes. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler came in second with 21%, and Eric Greitens fell behind with only 16%, a 10% drop in his support from the previous month.
Beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine captures Missouri Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate
Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine won the Democratic nomination for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat Tuesday, defeating her closest rival, former Marine Lucas Kunce. With nearly all precincts reporting, Busch had won 43% of the vote, compared to 38% for Kunce. Throughout her campaign, Valentine has said working as...
Rep. Liz Cheney Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation in Her Home State of Wyoming
On Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney, 56, received a standing ovation at the groundbreaking ceremony for Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Powell, Wyoming. The foundation who built the facility "shares the legacy of Heart Mountain, where over 14,000 people of Japanese descent were incarcerated during World War II."...
Josh Hawley responds to video-turned-meme of him running away from a pro-Trump mob on January 6 saying he won't run from feud with 'liberals'
Sen. Josh Hawley raised his fist in solidarity with Capitol rioters on January 6, 2021. On Thursday, the January 6 committee showed footage of Hawley running away from the crowd. On Friday, Hawley said he wouldn't "run away" from a fight with "liberals" during a TPUSA speech. Republican Sen. Josh...
Josh Hawley's Home State Newspaper Chides Him As 'Laughingstock'
Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley’s ignominious dash for cover in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — after giving a closed-fist salute to insurrectionists — has made him a national “laughingstock,” The Kansas City Star said in a derisive editorial Saturday. A video of...
Gaetz introduces bill to ban IRS from acquiring ammunition
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, has introduced a bill to ban the Internal Revenue Service from acquiring ammunition. The Disarm the IRS act would ban the agency responsible for tax enforcement from purchasing ammunition after the agency already has stockpiled more than 5 million rounds.
Eric Greitens's loss is a win for Republicans
Republicans in Missouri made the right choice on Tuesday. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican U.S. Senate primary. Meanwhile, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens finished third. And another man named Eric received less than 1% of the vote in the crowded primary. So while former President Donald Trump...
Biden expected to sign $280 billion CHIPS Act; critics say it contains no accountability measures, will worsen national debt, inflation
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is expected to sign the CHIPS Act, a $280 billion spending bill meant to incentivize American manufacturers to produce semiconductor chips in the U.S. Critics say the measure contains no accountability requirements for companies that receive the taxpayer dollars, will increase the national debt and 40-year-high inflation, and won’t strengthen national security.
Open US House seats draw large field of Missouri Republicans
Dozens of aspiring Missouri Republican candidates are jumping at the chance to run in November for two rarely open U.S. congressional seats. U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are running for the Senate in Tuesday's GOP primary, leaving Hartzler's central 4th Congressional District and Long's southwestern 7th Congressional District seats open. The Republican primary for Hartzler's seat includes state Sen. Rick Brattin, cattle rancher Kalena Bruce, former Kansas City-area news anchor Mark Alford, former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks and former St. Louis Blues player Jim Campbell. Burks and Campbell were the top two fundraisers as of mid-July,...
Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri Senate primary with multiple candidates named Eric
Former President Trump has caused some confusion by endorsing "Eric" in the Missouri Republican Senate primary, which has multiple candidates named Eric running. NBC's Yamiche Alcindor reports on the race and how two candidates have claimed the endorsement.Aug. 2, 2022.
Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part four: The river
Back in September of 2021, I asked: If each U.S. Senate primary candidate held a Texas Hold ‘Em starting hand, what would they be, and why? If you’re still following the series, then I assume you have some basic familiarity with poker. This spring, I provided an update, with a column describing the flop — […] The post Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part four: The river appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Indiana House passes $80M in family support, $1B in taxpayer relief
(The Center Square) – In a nearly unanimous vote, the Indiana House of Representatives today passed HB 1001, worth about $80 million in support for mothers and children, plus $1 billion in taxpayer relief requested by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The bill, authored by Rep. Sharon Negle, R-Attica, passed 98-3.
Nonpartisan Julie Anderson may be Republicans’ best hope for Washington secretary of state
(The Center Square) – Preliminary results from Tuesday’s Washington state primary election show incumbent Democrat Steve Hobbs leading nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson by a margin of 42.1% to 12.85% in the race for secretary of state. Even though the field also includes three Republicans – Bob...
Tudor Dixon declared victor in Republican primary race
(The Center Square) – Tudor Dixon has been declared victorious in the Republican primary for this fall’s gubernatorial race against Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Michigan GOP, NBC News and other media outlets reported Dixon's win. With 18 precincts reporting, Dixon garnered nearly 42% of the vote,...
History shows modest expectations for voter turnout in Washington state primary election
(The Center Square) – It's primary election day in Washington state. Voters in the Evergreen State will pare down a large field of candidates for statewide, legislative, and national office. The top-two candidates – regardless of party – will go on to face each other in the Nov. 8 general election.
Spokane Prosecutor Haskell faces tough fight to hold onto seat
(The Center Square) - Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell faces a tough fight to retain the position he has held since 2014 based on Tuesday’s preliminary primary election results. Haskell, a Republican, is currently trailing Deb Conklin, a United Methodist pastor and social justice advocate who is running nonpartisan....
Eric Schmitt wins GOP primary for Senate in Missouri, defeating former Gov. Greitens
Eric Schmitt has won the Republican nomination for Senate in Missouri, NBC News projects, ending a comeback bid by the state’s disgraced former governor, Eric Greitens. Schmitt, the state’s attorney general, was leading Rep. Vicky Hartzler, with Greitens further behind in third place, according to early results. He will face the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary, Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and heir to the Anheuser-Busch beer fortune. NBC News projects that Valentine has beat out 10 other Democrats, including Lucas Kunce, a Marine veteran with national support among progressives, who earned a late endorsement from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
New Hampshire governor signs police accreditation plans into law
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's law enforcement agencies can seek national certification under a new state program aimed at improving accountability among police officers. An executive order signed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu last week creates the Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, which he says will "provide a systematic...
