ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Jackson taking over as New York Giants top cornerback

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GT5fs_0h1BhSPi00

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Adoree Jackson has taken over as the New York Giants No. 1 cornerback since the team’s decision to release James Bradberry in May in a salary cap move.

Jackson, who will turn 27 next month, is the old man in the cornerback’s room. Entering his sixth season and second with the Giants, he’s the mentor to young DBs, such as Aaron Robinson and Cor’Dale Flott.

If there is an area Jackson needs to make progress in it’s interceptions. He has had three in five NFL seasons. He had six in three seasons playing at Southern Cal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Update: 2 sought in Bronx burning car deaths

Editor’s note: Police initially released an incorrect photo of one of the persons of interest. The story has been updated with the correct photo. NEW YORK (PIX11) — Months after the bodies of two 22-year-old New Yorkers were found in a burning car in the Bronx, police released the names of two people sought for […]
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
City
Jackson, NJ
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bradberry
Person
Aaron Robinson
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Suffered Massive Injury At Practice

Last week, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde left practice on a golf cart. This week, it was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer who went down with an injury. According to multiple reports, Poyer suffered a potentially serious arm injury during Tuesday's practice. Poyer was phenomenal in 2021, racking up 93 tackles,...
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

Mom thinks ‘more than two’ suspects in Bronx burning car deaths

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The mother of a 22-year-old college student who was shot and burned to death with his middle school friend reacted Monday to the recent naming of two suspects in the murder investigation. “I’m frustrated that it took this long and that they only have two suspects,” said Michelle Morales, […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Woman shot sitting in idling car on Long Island, police say

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Two people were sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning on Long Island when a suspect fired into the vehicle, striking a 28-year-old woman in the leg, authorities said. The victim and another passenger were in the car with the motor running in Wyandanch at around 2 a.m. when an unknown […]
WYANDANCH, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn girl, 14, disappears while babysitting

CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Aunisty Elliott was gearing up for her first year of high school when she disappeared from her family’s home in Prospect Heights last Wednesday morning. The 14-year-old was babysitting her younger brother and sister while her mother, Raquel Elliott, worked. “It’s seven days,” the anguished mom told PIX11 News on […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

7 sought for throwing glass bottles at NYPD officers in the Bronx

MT. EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police took several men into custody and launched a search for seven more after a group allegedly threw glass bottles at police in the Bronx on Sunday, officials said. Video shared by the NYPD shows a small portion of what happened near East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue, but […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx shooting: Man sought in connection to Claremont homicide

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Claremont. The victim, Travis Griffiths, had just pulled over his car on Claremont Parkway near Webster Avenue around 4:25 a.m. on July 22 when he was approached by the gunman, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Long Island man fatally shot after answering knock at door

HUNTINGTON STATION, New York (PIX11) — A Huntington Station man was fatally shot after answering a knock at his door early Tuesday, according to authorities. Byron Martinez, 23, answered the door of his residence on 5th Avenue near West 9th Street around 1:15 a.m., the Suffolk County Police Department said in a news release. But […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
ESPN

NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?

Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
NFL
PIX11

PIX11

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy