Thousands send letters to NCDHHS officials about hospital expansion in WNC

avlwatchdog.org
Novant Offer for Mission Matched HCA Bid, Former Top Exec Says
The Mission Health system could have been purchased by another nonprofit hospital chain in a deal that would have been at least as good if not better than the $1.5 billion sale that the hospital system’s board ultimately approved to HCA Healthcare in 2018, a former top Mission executive now says.
my40.tv
Healthcare nonprofit urges NC department to reject HCA's expansion plan
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit organization recently sent a letter to North Carolina's state health department urging officials to reject HCA Healthcare's expansion plan in the mountains. Western North Carolina's Health Equity Coalition (HEC), a nonprofit advocating for quality rural healthcare, is urging officials with the North...
my40.tv
'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
WLOS.com
Major roofing project underway for former Days Inn, which will house homeless
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect some corrected information from a previous version. Supporters of helping Asheville's homeless population by first getting them a safe apartment are celebrating a milestone. Nonprofit Homeward Bound officially started the $700,000 roof re-do at the former...
WLOS.com
Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Hendersonville High School
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheers and applause erupted in Hendersonville Wednesday morning as leaders celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Hendersonville High School. The ribbon cutting signaled the end of a four-year construction project that started back in February of 2018. The project finished 11 months earlier...
WLOS.com
Explore Asheville signs on as tourism partner of US Open
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Explore Asheville has been chosen as the official tourism partner for the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City. This comes after Asheville hosted Billie Jean King Cup matches earlier this year for the third time in five years. The new partnership means...
kiss951.com
More Than 20 Cases of Monkey Pox Reported in South Carolina
As the world continues to monitor Money Pox, more and more cases are popping up across the country. More than 20 cases have been reported in South Carolina according to data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. WCBD News 2’s Tim Renaud, reports that the state’s first known infections were reported back in July. The cases were in the Lowcountry area and the Midlands of South Carolina.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Employees recognized for ‘Star Quality Care’ at Rutherford Regional
Rutherford Regional Health System honored its teams with a special Employee Appreciation event on Wednesday, July 27. “We thank each of our team members for the commitment they have shown to our patients and our community throughout the first half of 2022,” said Rebecca Segal, CEO of RRHS. “We look forward to continuing our mission of Making Communities Healthier alongside all of these great healthcare workers throughout the rest of this year.”
Gov. Cooper is urging all North Carolinians to be prepared for severe weather emergencies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging everyone to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year-round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family will fare...
WLOS.com
'Overflowing' Asheville Humane Society desperate for foster homes, waives adoption fees
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Humane Society said Monday, Aug. 1 it is "overflowing" with animals and is waiving all adoption fees currently, as well as putting out an urgent request to the community for those who are able to help, to become foster homes for animals up for adoption.
WLOS.com
Madison, Polk, Transylvania to share in $30.8 million in high-speed internet grants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday. Madison, Polk and Transylvania counties will all benefit. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s...
WLOS.com
Another vote cast to restore Kuwahi name to Clingmans Dome
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to restore the Kuwahi name to the mountain known as Clingmans Dome. The resolution shows support for the efforts of the Cherokee Tribal Council to restore the name. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names, a federal body established...
WBTV
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
WLOS.com
National Night Out: Events connect mountain communities, law enforcement agencies
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Several mountain communities participated in National Night Out events Tuesday night. First responders showed off their emergency equipment, and K-9 units displayed their skills. National Night Out is a community-building campaign promoting law enforcement and other first responders and how they work together to make...
WLOS.com
'Anticipating a delay': School systems ask parents for patience amid bus driver shortage
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — With the start of the new school year just a few weeks away, local school systems are preparing parents for delays with school bus schedules. “Right now we’re roughly 20 bus positions short for our staffing needs,” said Jeremy Stowe, director of transportation for Buncombe County Schools.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County neighbors file complaint with EPA over Duke Energy chemical concerns
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Several residents in one Buncombe County neighborhood have filed complaints with the Environmental Protection Agency after they said Duke Energy sprayed harmful chemicals near their homes. According to one neighbor, the EPA’s report has not been finalized. D.C. Whitenack said about five weeks ago...
WCNC
VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
WLOS.com
Mosaic Café hosts thank you meal for first responders, meet and greet for community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local business said thank you Wednesday to the men and women in charge of keeping us safe. Mosaic Café & Coffee House treated police, fire and EMS personnel to free lunches to show them how much they're appreciated. Those protecting and serving believe...
WLOS.com
450 crew members working to get huge Pratt & Whitney plant finished by November
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The winding road hundreds of construction crews and dump truck drivers take to get to the Pratt and Whitney job site starts with a turn off Brevard Road. For nearly a year, the 1.2-million-square-foot plant has been going up -- and 450 crew members are...
