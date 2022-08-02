ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Winners and Losers of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline

MLB trade deadline season is almost always one of the most exciting periods on the baseball calendar, and this year’s feels like a trip to Disney World. Everyone is having a good time—but that crash from five days of walking in the heat, eating nothing but junk food, and hearing the screams of overjoyed children is coming. And it’s gonna be brutal.
Atlanta Braves designate Robinson Cano for assignment after dealing for INF Ehire Adrianza

The Atlanta Braves designated infielder Robinson Cano for assignment on Monday after acquiring infielder Ehire Adrianza in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Adrianza, 32, was hitting .179 with seven RBIs in 94 plate appearances over 31 games this season. The Nationals acquired outfielder Trey Harris in exchange for Adrianza, who played last season for the Braves and led major league baseball with 16 pinch hits.
Sports on TV

ESPN — New England Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn. ESPN — Southeast Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga. ESPN — Metro Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn. ESPN — West Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif. 7 p.m. ESPN — Great Lakes Regional: TBD, Whitestown, Ind. 9 p.m. ESPN —...
Angels play the Athletics in series rubber match

Oakland Athletics (40-66, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (44-60, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (6-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Janson Junk (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, nine strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -121, Athletics +102; over/under is 8...
Mets try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (63-42, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (66-38, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-4, 2.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (11-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -120, Braves +101; over/under is 8...
Yankees Prospects: Week 17 minor league review

The Yankees have started making moves and a number of their notable minor league prospects are heading to new cities. This comes at a time when the Yankees’ farm teams are generally playing their best baseball of the season. With a lot of movement coming in the system after the trades, there is no shortage of candidates to move up and take their recent performances to the next level. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league system faired this past week.
A look into the Braves future, championship window wide open

The Braves championship window is wide open. After a 26-year drought, the club won the World Series last year and brought the Commissioner’s Trophy back to Atlanta. In what had to be the most improbable postseason run, the club won just 88 games during the regular season, lost its best player to injury in July, and even squandered an early Game 5 lead in the World Series to finally call themselves champions.
Durham baseball team in RBI World Series

Durham's Bull City RBI Team.Courtesy of Durham Long Ball. Durham Triple Play Long Ball RBI is one of 24 baseball and softball teams to earn a spot in next week’s RBI World Series at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Florida. The teams represents the United States, Puerto Rico and Nicaragua.
