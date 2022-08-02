Las Cruces Mayor, Attorney of shooting victim react to multi-million dollar settlement

The curfew for El Paso juveniles IS in effect but some kids have an out. El Paso County Commissioners have extended a curfew set for juveniles in El Paso. The court first established a curfew for minors back in 2016. It stated that youths under 17 were barred from being in public areas between 11pm and 5am while the current order reportedly runs from 11pm - 6am.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO