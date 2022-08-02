Las Cruces Mayor, Attorney of shooting victim react to multi-million dollar settlement

kvia.com
2A here 2stay
1d ago
They should have called the police! Seriously- if THE FAMILY FEARED FOR THEIR LIVES- but the expect LEO to come in and not fear for their own lives is a JOKE!
Living Life To The Fullest
1d ago
Unfortunate for the family and woman. However, it was a life threatening situation, and the officer had every right. This is where people including criminals should not be able to sue police departments, cities, or states. You broke the law you deal with consequences. Sorry, but mental illness doesn’t mean there is no threat, it means the threat is enhanced and to be expected to be worse. These people shouldn’t have gotten anything.
Las Cruces police officer shoots suspect after beer theft investigation escalates into physical confrontation
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police say a beer theft investigation escalated into a deadly shooting that took the life of a 36-year-old man Tuesday afternoon at a Chevron gas station on S. Valley Drive. According to LCPD, two men entered the gas station store, and one of them took beer without paying. The post Las Cruces police officer shoots suspect after beer theft investigation escalates into physical confrontation appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Community Honors Wal Mart Shooting Victims Three Years Later
(WBAP/KLIF) – Wednesday marked three years to the day that a gunman killed 23 people inside an El Paso Wal Mart. 23 people were killed by a man Police said drove from DFW to El Paso to target Mexicans. He was arrested minutes after the shooting. Police said investigators found the suspect had written a manifesto about the attack.
WATCH LIVE: Recent Las Cruces shots fired incidents turn everyday locations into dangerous situations
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Residents in Las Cruces have been near shootings in well-known areas. The most recent shooting happened Tuesday night at the Chevron gas station on South Valley and University Avenue. Full details of that shooting haven't been released, but the Las Cruces Police Department confirmed one...
Family of 5 shot at while driving; El Paso man charged with aggravated assault
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he fired upon a family of five inside a car in east El Paso. Police say the incident happened July 11 at 6500 Airport Road at 6:55 p.m. According to investigators, 42-year-old Gilbert Rodelas of central El Paso was driving erratically when he drove up the family of five.
CBS Austin
Where trial in El Paso Walmart shooting currently stands 3 years later
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — On the 3rd anniversary of the August 3, 2019 Walmart shooting, the suspect, Patrick Crusius, has yet to stand trial. Crusius is facing charges in both state and federal courts. Timeline of the federal case:. February 6th, 2020: Federal grand jury hands indictment with...
Son of former cartel drug lord pleads guilty to gun smuggling charges
The son of the former head of the Gulf Cartel has pleaded guilty to weapons charges.
Officer-involved shooting near gas station in Las Cruces; one man shot and killed
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- There's been an officer-involved shooting at the Chevron gas station at South Valley and University. Las Cruces police are on scene. The ABC-7 New Mexico Mobile Newsroom is on the way. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
Border Patrol and Texas State troopers respond to incident in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Border Patrol and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers responded to an incident in west El Paso. The right lane and shoulder were closed on Interstate 10 east at Buena Vista Wednesday morning at 6:45 a.m. due to police activity, according to the Texas Transportation of Transportation.
Grief continues to grip victims of Walmart shooting on third anniversary of August 3rd
EL PASO, Texas -- Three years after the August 3rd Cielo Vista Walmart shooting, Cecilia Medina still carries the emotional wounds from that day. She was tidying up her area as a Walmart Associate, doing a job that's brought her joy for more than 25 years, when she heard popping noises.
One man dead in officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man died following an officer-involved shooting. The incident happened on the 2600 block of South Valley Dr. between University Avenue and South Main Street. A portion of south Valley Drive, between University Avenue and south Main Street will be closed for most of the evening. Las Cruces Police Department […]
El Paso Juveniles Once Again Have A Curfew
The curfew for El Paso juveniles IS in effect but some kids have an out. El Paso County Commissioners have extended a curfew set for juveniles in El Paso. The court first established a curfew for minors back in 2016. It stated that youths under 17 were barred from being in public areas between 11pm and 5am while the current order reportedly runs from 11pm - 6am.
Healing journey for El Pasoans continues on third anniversary of deadly Walmart shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- It's been three years since the deadly shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart. 23 people were killed, many more injured. The healing journey for the victims families and those who were there that morning has been difficult as wounds reopen in light of recent events, especially for Adria Gonzalez.
Juarez man facing charges in deadly Santa Teresa rollover
SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly crash in Santa Teresa, where two people believed to be migrants were killed, and nine others were injured. New Mexico state police released the suspect's arrest photo today. he's 19-year-old julio garcia-rascon, of...
Victims of massacre were ‘innocent people enjoying beautiful Saturday,’ mayor says
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Almost three years after a gunman motivated by racial hate shattered the peace of one of America’s safest cities, city leaders honored the victims and family members of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at a local Walmart. “A gunman traveled 10 hours – and I still think about […]
Remembering those we lost August 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On August, 3, 2019, an armed gunman entered the Walmart in the Cielo Vista neighborhood of East El Paso. The first gunshots rang out at 10:39 and lasted until 10:45 a.m. The white nationalist shooter, who aimed to kill ‘Mexicans,’ murdered 23 people and injured another 24. Andre & Jordan […]
Driver identified in Santa Teresa crash that killed 2, hurt 10
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (AP) — A Mexican man has been arrested for reckless driving in connection with a rollover crash that left two people dead and 10 others injured last week, New Mexico State Police said Monday. They said 19-year-old Julio Garcia Rascon was driving an SUV at a...
Rollover crash east of Las Cruces leaves one dead
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash July 30, on U.S. Highway 70, east of Las Cruces. The single vehicle rollover took the life a woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle. Police say a 2002 Chevrolet truck was going west on U.S. 70 approaching the Nasa Rd. off […]
Court Awards City of El Paso Animal Services Custody of Canine Following Animal Abuse Investigation
Last week, the El Paso Animal Services Animal Protection Officers were awarded custody of a canine, Hershey, in reference to an animal abuse and neglect case. An investigation revealed that the dog had been abandoned inside a home for a period of time without proper access to food and water to maintain the animal in a good state of health.
Statements made on third anniversary of El Paso Walmart shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the attack at the Cielo Vista Walmart in El Paso, Texas. André Pablo Anchondo, Jordan Kae Anchondo, Arturo Benavides, Jorge Calvillo Garcia, Leonardo Campos Jr., Maribel Hernandez-Loya, Adolfo Cerros Hernández, Sara Esther Regalado Monreal, Guillermo "Coach Memo" Garcia, Angelina Silva Englisbee, Maria Muñoz Flores, Raul Estrada Flores, Gerhard Alexander Hoffmann, David Alvah Johnson, Luis Alfonso Juarez, Maria Eugenia Legarreta Rothe, Ivan Manzano, Gloria Irma Marquez, Elsa L. Mendoza, Margie Reckard, Javier Amir Rodriguez, Teresa Trinidad Sanchez Guerra, and Juan De Dios Velazquez were killed.
25-year-old Las Cruces woman killed in rollover crash
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 25-year-old woman from Las Cruces died following a rollover crash on Saturday, according to New Mexico State Police. Odalis Aguilar Hernandez was a passenger in a Chevrolet truck that experienced a blowout and rolled over, according to police. The crash happened on...
