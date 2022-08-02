Paducah's Kentucky Dream Center responding to historic eastern Kentucky flooding

westkentuckystar.com
Paducah family farm collecting for flood victims
A Paducah family farm is collecting items for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Garrett Farms has some ties to the Hazard area, and feel the pull to help. Mariana Garrett and Adam Martin plan to drive a 26 foot box truck to Hazard on Saturday, delivering needed items to victims in the flood zone.
Rep. Chris Freeland's Legislative Update
It is back to school time and thousands of Kentucky parents and students are staring down college tuition bills, while others are beginning to lay the groundwork as their students enter their senior year. Over the next few weeks, I thought I might share a few updates on different scholarship and financial assistance programs that can help those who are going the traditional college route, as well as those who plan to pursue a career with a trade school education.
Recent rains fill Marion's Old City Lake reservoir
The City of Marion received some good news this week in their months-long struggle to provide water to its residents after Lake George was emptied in April. After several nearby rainstorms failed to track over the city, storms last weekend and Monday night added substantial water to Marion's fallback reservoir, Old City Lake.
Another Family, Another Home
Homes and Hope for Kentucky was able to hand over a set of keys to yet another family in need. The Doran family lost their home during the Dec. 10 tornado. “We are blessed to offer the keys to the Doran family with another home built through the Homes and Hope for Kentucky organization. Thankful for Landon Arnett and his recognizing the need for this family to have a home,” said Steven Elder. “Such a wonderful celebration in Mayfield, Kentucky today. We can’t thank Joe Orr enough and the Amish, MDS folks and contractors who make dreams possible through the eyes of the Lord. Such a blessing.”
Intersection of Lakeview Drive in Lone Oak closed until Friday
PADUCAH — A section of Lakeview Drive at U.S. 45 will be closed until Friday to allow for utility prep-work, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is at the U.S. 45 intersection in Lone Oak, between KFC and U.S. Bank. According to the release,...
McCracken County Sheriff seeking items for flood victims
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is looking for supplies to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. Sheriff Ryan Norman said that after so many helped western Kentucky after the tornado, his office wants to return the favor. Deputies and staff will be collecting items in the McCracken County Courthouse parking lot on Wednesday, August 3rd from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Carlisle County Sheriff's Office collecting supplies for flood victims
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Ballard County Sheriff's Office to collect items for those affected by the eastern Kentucky flood. Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert said Ballard County contacted him, asking if they wanted to help collect supplies to fill a van that the Ballard County Sheriff's Office is donating. He said Ballard plans on sending the van full of supplies to a Sheriff's Department that was affected by the historic flood,
Paducah Power warns of scam callers
Paducah Power System is warning its customers about recent scam phone calls. Several of the utility's customers have said they received calls from someone claiming that the customer is in danger of an immediate disconnect if they don't make a payment in the next thirty minutes. Paducah Power assures its...
Fatal Vehicle Accident in Fulton County on Monday
A two vehicle accident in Fulton County on Monday evening resulted in one fatality. Thunderbolt News has learned that 47 year old Brad Ellingburg was killed in the accident, that occurred at the intersection of Highway 1129 and 2140, commonly known as Turney Davie Road. The accident site is outside...
Four Charged During Methamphetamine Investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. The investigation began when detectives obtained a search warrant for a Paducah apartment located at 624 N 34th Street in Paducah. On Friday evening detectives executed the search warrant. During the search warrant service detectives located Brittany Villa inside the apartment. During a search of the apartment detectives located and seized over 400 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
Authorities searching for parolee wanted in Caldwell County
Authorities have asked for the public's help with finding a parolee wanted out of Caldwell County. Lyon County deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force responded to a home on KY 93 South last week to assist Kentucky Probation and Parole officers with a search for 33-year-old Daren R. Starnes of Eddyville.
West Paducah women face charges after meth, marijuana found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two West Paducah women faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say they were selling crystal methamphetamine. Anita F. Cathey, 59, faces charges of firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Chelsea L. Vargas, 29, faces charges of trafficking...
Boil order issued for some Massac County water customers
Fort Massac Water District in Massac County reported Wednesday they repaired a water leak on Highway 145 and issued a boil order as a precaution for some customers. They said those who live along Highway 145 between Powers Church and the Old Veach’s building, including all of Waldo Church Road, Deer Run Road, Adam’s Way, Wesley Drive, Country Acres Lane and Old Orchard Road, should boil all drinking water.
Mayfield Man Arrested for Theft of 1965 Mustang
A Mayfield man has been arrested following the theft of a 1965 Mustang. Kentucky State Police contacted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, following the recovery of a vehicle on Highway 307 near the Carlisle County-Graves County line. Reports said deputies followed up on information that revealed a storage building...
Madisonville man accused of giving alcohol to child at Hopkins County Fair
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after being accused of giving alcohol to a child at the Hopkins County Fair. The investigation started when an officer with the Madisonville Police Department was at the fair on Friday, where they say they saw a female juvenile stumbling, and falling over to the ground.
August outlook still hotter, drier than usual
Anyone hoping for a break in the hot, humid conditions outside will be disappointed by the long-term outlook from the National Weather Service. Paducah is coming off of its 7th-warmest July on record. As we move into August, the first ten days of the month is still picked to be more likely above-normal temperatures for the Ohio Valley. Meteorologists give us up to 80 per cent odds that we'll spend more time above our normal high of 90 than below it.
Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to 2020 death of Saline County man whose remains were found in Gallatin County
SALINE COUNTY, IL — An Eldorado, Illinois, woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the 2020 death of a man whose body was found in Gallatin County. The victim, 32-year-old Chase Mitchell of Eldorado, which is in Saline County, was reported missing by his family in May of 2020. His body was found in early June of that year in rural Gallatin County. Illinois State Police arrested Toria Emerson that same month, as well as Troy Gwaltney and Richard Emerson, alleging that the three Eldorado residents moved Mitchell's body to Gallatin County to intentionally conceal his death.
Paducah police officer, another driver injured in crash
A crash at 28th and 24th Streets on Friday night injured two people, including a Paducah police officer. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Johnathan C. Holder of Cairo, allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a police cruiser. Holder reportedly told investigators that he was chasing another vehicle when he ran the stop sign.
