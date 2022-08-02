Check Out This “Jumpin” Minnesota Bar & Grill

krforadio.com
visitroseville.com
Minnesota State Fair – Where to stay, Parking and How to Save
The Minnesota State Fair is just days away from starting and we couldn’t be more excited. Whether you go for the food, the rides, the animals, or the music, there is sure to be something for everyone. This year’s fair will be another year with record-setting attendance so now is the time to start planning your trip. Let us give you tips on where to stay, where to buy tickets, and more.
The “Official” Minnesota Cocktail – And How to Make It
While I was living in Wisconsin for 4 years, I learned that the "Old Fashioned" drink that I always knew of older people drinking was actually originated in Wisconsin. I had no idea, and basically, everyone drinks one every now and again. It doesn't matter how old you are, as long as you are over 21. Not an "older person's" drink like I thought.
Check Out This Awesome Slide in Northern Minnesota
If you are looking to take the family on a weekend trip before school starts, this might be just the thing to do, and you don't have to travel too far - a few hours to Northern Minnesota. Lutsen Mountain Resort is about four hours from St. Cloud, so the...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 3 things happening this weekend
(FOX 9) - Take a sail, grab a bite from a food truck, and more this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The sixth annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival is back at Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul this Saturday, Aug. 6. From noon-10 p.m., you can sample a wide array of food from more than 45 trucks.
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
kfgo.com
$1 million Minnesota winner in Mega Millions drawing comes forward
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – The excitement leading up to last Friday’s $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot prompted one Minnesota player to get in the game for the first time. “I thought, why not — it’s only a couple of bucks,” said the Mega Millions player who purchased two...
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
Popular Minnesota Vacation Spot Named Best ‘Unknown’ Place to Visit
Minnesota has so many great places to visit for either a day trip or a longer vacation. One of the most popular places to vacation in Minnesota, if not THE most popular, is the north shore. Every Minnesotan knows that the north shore is beautiful and an awesome place to visit. But it appears not everyone knows about the beauty of that area of our state.
visitshakopee.org
Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in Minnesota
If you're a Fleet Farm fan in Minnesota, we have great news. The popular retail chain just announced that they plan to open another new store location this fall. Fleet Farm is continuing its expansion in Minnesota with plans to open another new store this September.
Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota
You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees
The heat index in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon climbed to an unbearable 115 degrees. That's according to the National Weather Service, which released the hottest heat indices in Minnesota from Tuesday's scorcher. The extremely hot "feels like" temp reached 115 in Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. The NWS doesn't say...
redlakenationnews.com
At least 2,500 fish killed in southeastern Minnesota's Rush Creek
John Weaver walked down the shore of Rush Creek to one of his more reliable southeastern Minnesota fishing holes, hoping to land some brown trout. Instead he saw a white belly of a dead fish floating on the water. Then another, and another. "I fish 100 days a year and...
Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
Low Water Levels Impacting Southern MN Boat Ramps
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester area boaters looking to take advantage of a warm, sunny weekend may have a tough time getting their boats in and out of the water. A news release from the DNR says the southern third of Minnesota has experienced below-average rainfall in June and July which has caused lake levels to recede. The receding levels expose more of the boat launch to the surface.
