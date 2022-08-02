Lima, OH (WLIO) - A Celebration in downtown Lima helps bring home the message that they are not alone. The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties held their 2nd Celebrate You event at the Vibe Coffeehouse. The event was created to let people know it is OK if you are not feeling o-k mentally, especially if you are member of the African American or LGBTQ+ communities. There was music, poems, painting all for people to express themselves. The pandemic has put a lot of strain on people emotionally and mentally, but thanks to this celebration, they know they are not alone.

LIMA, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO