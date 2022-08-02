Read on www.hometownstations.com
Public Works Committee discusses Lima City Pool project
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Members of the Lima City Council's public works committee are ready to see the Lima City Pool project move forward. Members talked over concerns that have been expressed over the project Thursday evening, ranging from who would have final authority over scheduling and use of the aquatics center, to who would make up the planned advisory council for the facility.
Keith Cheney speaks at Republican Luncheon about importance of voting in upcoming election
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Republican Party executive chairman urges voters that this coming election is a vital one for the party. Keith Cheney spoke at the Republican Luncheon telling voters what's at stake in just under 100 days for the election, pointing to key battles against Democratic candidates in West Central Ohio, as well as the entire state of Ohio. Cheney says that voting becomes more important every year and says that Republicans need to show up and vote for the future of the party.
Lima Public Library holds "Yay for Kindergarten" to get kids excited about their first day
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a special story time at the Lima Public Library on Friday as a few of those attending are getting ready for a big day. Counting, cutting, and tying shoes. All things a kindergarten student needs to know. These youngsters are excited about their first-day of school and are practicing the skills they will need to know. The library took the opportunity to host a "Yay for Kindergarten" story time with a variety of activities to get them ready.
Putnam County Senior Expo returns to help seniors with health screenings and other services
PUTNAM COUNTY (WLIO) - An annual event returns to help Putnam County senior citizens with their health and well-being. Putnam County Senior Expo brings together senior citizen agencies, organizations, and non-profits as well as private businesses geared to helping seniors in their lives. The expo features health screenings, medication disposal, and a number of exhibitors showcasing a wide range of services. For the past two years, they took a smaller version of the expo on the road because of the pandemic, and organizers are happy to see everybody return to the one-stop shop at Ottawa Elementary.
Legacy Arts Street Party brings food, music and art to downtown Lima
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Creativity filled downtown Lima this afternoon at the 3rd annual Legacy Arts Street Party. Legacy Arts is a non-profit organization made up of local small businesses and volunteers who have a combined mission to growing culture and creativity in downtown Lima. The street party is an extension of their mission, by bringing in over 30 local and regional art vendors and musicians to showcase their talents. Plus, there were local food trucks and activities for the kids thanks to ArtSpace Lima. Organizers believe that this event helps showcase the local talent while building pride in the Lima region.
Mercy Health Lima receives grant to help identify and improve health disparities
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's the goal of a recent state grant to identify and remove barriers to improve the lives of Lima residents. Mercy Health Lima has been granted $300,000 as part of the Ohio Department of Health's "Health Improvement Zones" project. It's an initiative to improve health disparities faced by many people. Mercy Health will be working to get more information from residents by focusing on specific neighborhoods.
Daddys at Work holding school supply drive for students in need
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One program around the Lima area is helping students prepare for school this fall. Daddys at Work has organized a drop-off event for school supplies to make sure that every student has the opportunity to succeed in the classroom. Daddys at Work is a program committed to helping ease the stresses on families during these uncertain economical times.
Local schools not immune to nationwide staffing shortage
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Schools nationwide are faced with staffing shortages, and our area is not immune. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens checks in with Lima City Schools to see what that situation looks like. Schools all across the country are faced with staffing shortages right now. According to the Bureau of...
Legacy Arts Street Fair
It's a free street party in downtown Lima and it's happening tomorrow, August 6th! Marc Bowker and Omar Zehery gave us the details.
Celebrate You breaks the stigma of mental illness
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A Celebration in downtown Lima helps bring home the message that they are not alone. The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties held their 2nd Celebrate You event at the Vibe Coffeehouse. The event was created to let people know it is OK if you are not feeling o-k mentally, especially if you are member of the African American or LGBTQ+ communities. There was music, poems, painting all for people to express themselves. The pandemic has put a lot of strain on people emotionally and mentally, but thanks to this celebration, they know they are not alone.
Andrew Focht sentenced to three years community control for a stabbing on Harrison Avenue
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who was suspected to be involved in a stabbing back in April will be sentenced to community control. 32-year-old Andrew Focht was sentenced to three years of community control in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Focht faced a felonious assault charge after he was taken into custody by police in regards to a stabbing on Harrison Avenue on April 5, 2022. When police arrived, they found Paul Wietholder suffering from numerous knife wounds. Focht previously changed his plea to guilty on his felonious assault charge.
Heartbeat of Lima’s Charity Car Show helps new mothers get started
Lima, OH (WLIO) - An organization helping expecting mothers and fathers gets a little community help to continue its efforts. Around 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display at Tom Ahl's Dealership for the annual Heartbeat of Lima’s Charity Car Show. Owners of classic cars, custom cars, motorcycles,...
New lung cancer detection technology at Lima Memorial Health System
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new piece of technology will help doctors at Lima Memorial Health System in detecting lung cancer. The ion endoluminal system offers patients a more precise biopsy as well as easier ways for health professionals to obtain samples from deep within the lung, a previously challenging aspect of lung biopsy.
Allen County Sheriff's Office warns of scam
5:23 PM 8-5-2022 MEDIA RELEASE FROM THE ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: We have received multiple complaints of Allen County residents receiving phone calls from an individual claiming to be from our office. The caller claims to have a warrant for the person who answers the phone, and then asks for private information and money for fines.
Crime Stoppers is offering reward for information that leads to the capture of Ramiel Laws
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who was previously placed on house arrest is being sought after by Crime Stoppers. Ramiel Laws is being sought by the Allen/Putnam County Crime Stoppers program and is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. Laws was previously indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury in September of 2021 on aggravated robbery and rape charges that occurred in early August of 2021. The Lima man was previously placed on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor after his bond was lowered to $15,000.
Donovan Denson changes his plea to guilty for bar fight at J's American Pub
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man accused of being involved in a bar fight that left one person in serious injuries back in January has changed his plea. 21-year-old Donovan Denson entered a plea of guilty to the sole count of felonious assault in his case. In exchange for his plea, the state will not make any sentencing recommendation but will reserve the right to play a video of the bar fight at J's American Pub. Denson also had his bond lowered to twenty thousand dollars cash assurety, along with the stipulation that if he posts bond, he goes under house arrest and must wear an ankle monitor. A sentencing date has been set for September 21, 2022.
Lima man who allegedly fatally stabbed his mother now ruled competent to stand trial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who allegedly stabbed and killed his mother in 2020 has now been ruled competent to stand trial. A mental evaluation report on Joseph Cheney was presented to Allen County Common Pleas Court where it confirmed the competency restoration. Cheney was previously ruled incompetent back in 2020 after he originally entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Cheney will now be entered back into the court system to determine a date for further pretrials.
Ottoville man seriously injured in Saturday morning motorcycle crash
The Putnam County Sheriff’s office is investigating a motorcycle crash that left an Ottoville man seriously injured. The just before 3 am Saturday morning, deputies were called to road 25P just outside of Ottoville. There they found Jasper Fout alongside the roadway next to a motorcycle. Fout was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s with life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet a the time of the crash and deputies say that alcohol is a contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation.
