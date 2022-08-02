1st West Nile virus of 2022 in WA found in Tri-Cities. What it means for you

www.yakimaherald.com
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Thousands of lightning strikes hit NW after heat wave
Following last week's intense heat wave, the Pacific Northwest on Monday saw an unusually high number of lightning strikes, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Monday night thunderstorms produced 3,577 lightning strikes, mostly in south central Oregon with a few strikes in northeastern Washington and along the west side...
Yakima Herald Republic
Communities across the Yakima Valley celebrate National Night Out with police
Hundreds of Yakima Valley residents attended law enforcement-sponsored National Night Out events from Selah to Sunnyside on Tuesday, and enjoyed free food, live performances and family-friendly entertainment in celebration of community. The Yakima Police Department had its main event at Miller Park, where dozens of vendors lined the perimeter. YPD...
Yakima Herald Republic
Evacuation notices lifted in Vantage, cabin lost in wildfire as part of Vantage Highway closed
Officials lifted evacuation notices in the community of Vantage as firefighters continue to fight a wildfire that started on Vantage Highway on Monday. One cabin and three outbuildings were lost in the blaze, which was 10,500 acres and 18% contained on Wednesday morning, according to news releases from the Southeast Washington Type 3 interagency team responding to the fire.
Yakima Herald Republic
Work beginning on downtown Rotary Marketplace in Yakima
Groundbreaking for the new Rotary Marketplace in downtown Yakima was already underway Tuesday when supporters gathered for a ceremony. That meant John Baule had to holler a bit. “They started this morning,” said Baule, the former Yakima Downtown Rotary Club president who helped bring the joint project to reality along...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
National Parks (including 3 in WA) are free to enter one day this week
In honor of the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, all National Parks that charge a fee will offer free admission Thursday. That includes Washington state's three big ones: North Cascades National Park, Olympic National Park and Mount Rainier National Park. Throughout the country, several small historic sites overseen...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County sheriff's deputies investigating homicide outside of Sunnyside
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide outside of Sunnyside. Deputies were called to the 900 block of South Lester Road, a half-mile west of Sunnyside city limits, around 4:20 a.m. for an initial report of a fire, which was updated to someone firing shots at a house, sheriff’s public information officer Casey Schilperoort said. At the house they found one injured man and one who was dead, Schilperoort said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Local construction sounds like progress
All that hammering and sawing we’ve been hearing lately? It’s music to the ears of people shopping for apartments around the Yakima Valley. The flurry of building activity is making welcome room for renters who’ve been trying to navigate one of the tightest rental markets around for the past few years.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima county courts, attorneys coordinating to break up case backlog
One of the basic rights guaranteed to Americans is a “speedy and public trial” if accused of a crime. However, circumstances can slow down the judicial process, such as obtaining evidence, interviewing witnesses before trial, or court being recessed for months due to a global pandemic. In recent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Herald Republic
Authorities arrest Lynnwood gang member in Toppenish
Yakima police detectives assisted federal authorities with arresting a gang member wanted on an attempted murder charge Tuesday. YPD gang unit detectives, along with members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lane Scott Phipps in the 10000 block of Larue Road in Toppenish, according to a YPD news release.
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect car in Sunnyside shooting
Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima Herald Republic
Autopsy scheduled for Yakima man shot to death on West King Street
An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday for a 33-year-old Yakima man who was gunned down Thursday on West King Street in Yakima. Daniel Raymond Bridges’ autopsy will be performed by the Thurston County medical examiner, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Police responding to calls of shots fired in the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Funny how little we've heard about Walmart project
To the editor — Well, I see Walmart is installing gas pumps at their Nob Hill store. Didn't see anything in the news about it, no environmental impact statement or anything. Seems like in the original design plan for Walmart the gas pumps were deemed unsafe for polluting Wide Hollow Creek. What changed? The creek hasn't moved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Herald Republic
Kyle Curtis, Dulce Gutierrez advance to general election for Yakima County commissioner
Republican business executive Kyle Curtis and former Yakima City Council member Dulce Gutierrez will square off in the November general election for Yakima County Commission District 2, according to preliminary election results. Curtis, 29, and Gutierrez, 32, were the top two candidates in the three-way primary. Curtis gathered the most...
Yakima Herald Republic
State Route 24 east of Yakima reopens after semi rollover
A semi-truck driver fell asleep and his trailer tipped over near Yakima on Monday, blocking traffic on State Route 24 for several hours. Mauricio Ramirez Martinez, 41, of Othello was driving a truck and trailer westbound 12 miles of east of Yakima at 12:22 p.m. when he fell asleep and left the road. He then overcorrected and the trailer tipped and came to rest on its side at milepost 13.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside
A 28-year-old Yakima man is wanted in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that left one wounded Monday night. Sunnyside police say Julian Miguel Juarez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault. Police called to the 1300 block of South Sixth St. for shots fired around 8:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Maybe it was just our turn to accept help
To the editor — I would like to tell you of a recent adventure in the life of a senior citizen. My husband and were driving to find the office of Spectrum. After about 45 minutes of no luck, we spotted the office of Fox 41. Since it is our favorite TV channel, we knew we would find friendly folks, and we did.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mary Rebollero-Garcia, 62
Mary Rebollero-Garcia, 62, of Wapato died Sunday, July 31. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Amelio Mendoza-Garcia, 71
Amelio Mendoza-Garcia, 71, of Yakima died Friday, July 29, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Anyone knowing a family member of Amelio Mendoza-Garcia is asked to call Brookside Funeral Home at 509-457-1232. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Judith A. Dorsett, 77
Judith A. Dorsett, 77, of Yakima died Saturday, July 30, at Fieldstone Orchard West, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Cara Lynn Young, 50
Cara Lynn Young, 50, of Yakima died Monday, Aug. 1. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Comments / 0