ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisiana QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue

LSU's top quarterback target for the 2023 class is back on the open market as Purdue commitment Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue. Collins visited LSU on Friday and posted the following message on Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

Saints safety Mathieu rejoins team after 1-week absence

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu reported for training camp and was practicing Wednesday after initially being excused to attend to what the team described as a personal matter. Mathieu returned Wednesday after he missed the first six practices of camp. The offseason addition of Mathieu to the Saints’ secondary was met with much fanfare in New Orleans, where Mathieu grew up and played in high school before starring in college at LSU. The 30-year-old, nine-year NFL veteran agreed to a three-year, $33 million free-agent contract with the Saints in early May. Mathieu was raised by his grandparents in New Orleans, then became a star football player and track athlete for St. Augustine High School. He maintained deep ties to the city, enhanced through his charitable endeavors and football camps in the area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Texas State
City
Houston, OH
State
Louisiana State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
KTBS

Battle on the Border 2022 matchups announced

SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport will again host some of the top high school football programs in the region during the 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase. Games will be held on September 2-3 at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. Battle on the Border XI features...
SHREVEPORT, LA
tigerdroppings.com

More Louisiana flavor on the horizon for LSU's 2023 recruiting class?

At this point, most who follow recruiting know of wide receiver Shelton Sampson’s Aug. 6 announcement and 2023 Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins decommitting from Purdue. When talking about the local players high on LSU’s list, there’s a group of five that really stand out above the rest.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

2022 Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown high school football schedule announced

The Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown is heading into its 25th year of bringing fans some of the top high school football matchups in Greater Cincinnati.  The schedule for this year's Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown, presented by Meijer and Mercy Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, was announced Wednesday evening at a VIP Party at Skyline Chili in downtown Cincinnati.  ...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Saints Bengals#Lsu Fan#Rbadams524 Post#Adamb2151 Lsu#Chase#Louisianans

Comments / 0

Community Policy