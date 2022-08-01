www.tigerdroppings.com
LSU football the favorite to land star hometown QB prospect after Purdue decommitment
The LSU Tigers could be nearing successful recruitment of high school quarterback Rickie Collins, who took a u-turn after initially committing to the Purdue Boilermakers. At the moment, LSU football is considered to be the favorite landing spot of Collins, who is part of the Class of 2023. Via Sam...
Inside the rankings: 5-star OT Zalance Heard
A major target for LSU in Louisiana is 2023 Monroe (La.) Neville offensive tackle Zalance Heard, a five-star recruit for On3.
247Sports
Louisiana QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue
LSU's top quarterback target for the 2023 class is back on the open market as Purdue commitment Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue. Collins visited LSU on Friday and posted the following message on Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I...
Saints safety Mathieu rejoins team after 1-week absence
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu reported for training camp and was practicing Wednesday after initially being excused to attend to what the team described as a personal matter. Mathieu returned Wednesday after he missed the first six practices of camp. The offseason addition of Mathieu to the Saints’ secondary was met with much fanfare in New Orleans, where Mathieu grew up and played in high school before starring in college at LSU. The 30-year-old, nine-year NFL veteran agreed to a three-year, $33 million free-agent contract with the Saints in early May. Mathieu was raised by his grandparents in New Orleans, then became a star football player and track athlete for St. Augustine High School. He maintained deep ties to the city, enhanced through his charitable endeavors and football camps in the area.
Inside the rankings: 4-star RB Kaleb Jackson
When LSU landed 2023 Baton Rouge (La.) Liberty Magnet running back Kaleb Jackson, the staff got one of the best backs in the country.
2025 RB Harlem Berry reacts to LSU offer, visit to Baton Rouge
LSU offered 2025 Metairie (La.) St. Martin’s Episcopal running back Harlem Berry last week after an unofficial visit, he announced.
In Control! Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. Addresses Saints Offense, Evolution, Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. spoke with local beat reporters after Monday's training camp activities.
Gumbo, Tailgating and Football
Olivia Thomason's Tailgating Poster Celebrates Food and FootballOlivia Thomason. LSU Alum Richard Lewis Loves His GumboRichard Lewis. Gumbo is perfect for Elegant Al Fresco DiningRichard Lewis.
KTBS
Battle on the Border 2022 matchups announced
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport will again host some of the top high school football programs in the region during the 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase. Games will be held on September 2-3 at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. Battle on the Border XI features...
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers 2024 Four-Star Tight End, Quarterback
Cincinnati is well on its way to a historic 2023 class and they are already preparing for 2024.
tigerdroppings.com
More Louisiana flavor on the horizon for LSU's 2023 recruiting class?
At this point, most who follow recruiting know of wide receiver Shelton Sampson’s Aug. 6 announcement and 2023 Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins decommitting from Purdue. When talking about the local players high on LSU’s list, there’s a group of five that really stand out above the rest.
2022 Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown high school football schedule announced
The Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown is heading into its 25th year of bringing fans some of the top high school football matchups in Greater Cincinnati. The schedule for this year's Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown, presented by Meijer and Mercy Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, was announced Wednesday evening at a VIP Party at Skyline Chili in downtown Cincinnati. ...
2024 Louisiana DL Melvin Hills enjoys latest trip to LSU
2024 Lafayette Christian Academy (La.) defensive lineman Melvin Hills is coming off an LSU visit last week for the Bayou Splash.
Look: UC Unveils New Football Locker Rooms
The Bearcats have a shiny new oasis to get dressed before games.
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
