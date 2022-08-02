Broussard Police Arrest Elderly Man in Homicide Case

kpel965.com
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Rice Lane shooting in Opelousas
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help with solving a shooting in Opelousas. On July 30, 2022, at 7:34 pm,
Franklin man turns himself in to police on charges of attempted second degree murder
A Franklin man turned himself into police on Tuesday for multiple charges, including 5 counts of attempted second degree murder.
Louisiana duo arrested after seizure of marijuana, cocaine, cash, handgun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to some possible illegal drug activity around Nairn Dr. last month. The alert came in on July 21 and initially focused on Terrance Thibodeaux, 32, of Baton Rouge, dealing drugs from a 2019 Audi A5. Fast-forward ten days and that same vehicle was […]
brproud.com
Handprint leads to the arrest of 24-year-old man for armed robbery at ATM
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A 24-year-old man was arrested for armed robbery at a local ATM on July 18. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of O’Neal Lane regarding an armed robbery at a Chase ATM. According to...
Teenager Sentenced to Life for Fatal Shooting at Graduation Party in Eunice
In 2021, a tragic shooting took the life of a "sweet" man and a father of six children while he was attending a graduation party in Downtown Eunice on June 6, 2021. In 2022, 31-year-old Donovan Reed's accused killer - a then-14-year-old boy who had been reported as a missing/runaway - is looking at spending the rest of his life behind bars.
Rayne woman wanted for allegedly trying to run over boyfriend with car
Rayne Police and Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who allegedly struck her estranged boyfriend with her car while he was walking on the shoulder of the road.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Baton Rouge Police: Truck reported stolen in Gonzales involved in hit-and-run fatal crash
Baton Rouge Police investigators are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run fatality involving a vehicle reported stolen through the Gonzales Police Department. According to a news release, the fatality occurred Aug. 1 around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street in Baton Rouge. Investigators believe the man in surveillance...
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating Shantel Renee Dugas
Dugas is wanted for aggravated battery. She is accused of intentionally striking her estranged boyfriend with her vehicle
brproud.com
BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. Officers found that one person had been shot in the 4600 block of Sycamore St. The victim sustained “injuries to the hand,” according to the Baton Rouge...
No injuries after an Opelousas woman shoots at her child’s father
An Opelousas woman is arrested after an argument leads to her shooting at her child’s father.
theadvocate.com
6-year-old, woman injured in shooting at Baton Rouge home, police say
A woman and child were injured in a Monday night shooting at a home in Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge police said. A 6-year-old and a 44-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an unidentified man began shooting at a house in the 4000 block of Sherwood Street, police said.
Guilty: Mother’s Boyfriend Convicted in Brutal Death of Toddler
44-year-old Robert Miller of Eunice will be sentenced in two weeks after a jury of his peers found him guilty in the 2013 death of his girlfriend's 18-month-old girl. In 2015, there was a mistrial in the case, according to our news partners at KATC. During that trial, it was revealed by medical experts how horrible the toddler's death was.
Police investigating ATM robberies in Washington, Lewisburg
St. Landry Parish authorities have confirmed two ATM robberies in the area within the last 24 hours. It is unknown whether the two are connected at this time.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas woman accused of shooting at child's father during argument, police say
An Opelousas woman was arrested after police say she shot at her child’s father during an argument over the child. Krystal Portier, 35, was arrested on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property after the Monday shooting in the 600 block of Melancon Street in Opelousas, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
brproud.com
EBR Deputies: Mother arrested after two-year-old’s fatal overdose
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say the 28-year-old mother of two-year-old Mitchell Robinson has been arrested since the toddler’s fatal overdose in June. According to a Tuesday, August 2 news release from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), Whitney Adriel Ard was arrested following the release of a toxicology report pertaining to her young son’s death.
Broussard police investigating fatal shooting
BROUSSARD, La. – A 69-year-old man is in jail accused of second-degree murder following a brief stand-off Sunday night.
St. Landry Parish man found guilty of Negligent Homicide in the death of 18-month-old child
St. Landry District Attorney, Chad Pitre, announced today that Robert Miller, 44, of Eunice, was found guilty of Negligent Homicide.
theadvocate.com
Despite 2 warnings, a toddler died of an overdose. Louisiana's investigating what went wrong.
Louisiana officials opened a probe into the state's Department of Child and Family Services, the agency said, after a 2-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose despite law enforcement having twice flagged risks to the boy's safety in the months before his death. Two-year-old Mitchell Robinson was unresponsive when his mother...
FPD arrests man on 5 counts of attempted second-degree murder
The Franklin Police Department (FPD) has arrested a Franklin, La. man on five counts of attempted second-degree murder, and more.
cenlanow.com
APD arrests 2 for catalytic converter thefts
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police officers arrested two Opelousas men early this morning in connection with local catalytic converter thefts. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2700 block of North MacArthur Drive in reference to possible catalytic converter theft. Upon arrival, officers detained two individuals and found equipment involved in catalytic converter theft in the suspect’s vehicle.
