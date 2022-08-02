ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

Broussard Police Arrest Elderly Man in Homicide Case

By Brandon Comeaux
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kpel965.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Broussard, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Broussard, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Edwardskirby#Google Trends
brproud.com

BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. Officers found that one person had been shot in the 4600 block of Sycamore St. The victim sustained “injuries to the hand,” according to the Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

6-year-old, woman injured in shooting at Baton Rouge home, police say

A woman and child were injured in a Monday night shooting at a home in Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge police said. A 6-year-old and a 44-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an unidentified man began shooting at a house in the 4000 block of Sherwood Street, police said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Guilty: Mother’s Boyfriend Convicted in Brutal Death of Toddler

44-year-old Robert Miller of Eunice will be sentenced in two weeks after a jury of his peers found him guilty in the 2013 death of his girlfriend's 18-month-old girl. In 2015, there was a mistrial in the case, according to our news partners at KATC. During that trial, it was revealed by medical experts how horrible the toddler's death was.
EUNICE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theadvocate.com

Opelousas woman accused of shooting at child's father during argument, police say

An Opelousas woman was arrested after police say she shot at her child’s father during an argument over the child. Krystal Portier, 35, was arrested on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property after the Monday shooting in the 600 block of Melancon Street in Opelousas, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
brproud.com

EBR Deputies: Mother arrested after two-year-old’s fatal overdose

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say the 28-year-old mother of two-year-old Mitchell Robinson has been arrested since the toddler’s fatal overdose in June. According to a Tuesday, August 2 news release from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), Whitney Adriel Ard was arrested following the release of a toxicology report pertaining to her young son’s death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

APD arrests 2 for catalytic converter thefts

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police officers arrested two Opelousas men early this morning in connection with local catalytic converter thefts. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2700 block of North MacArthur Drive in reference to possible catalytic converter theft. Upon arrival, officers detained two individuals and found equipment involved in catalytic converter theft in the suspect’s vehicle.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy