Bike Show Winners announced

The Lake Erie yellow perch fishing is on fire right now. How long have we been waiting to make that statement?. The big question right now is how long will the summer perch bonanza last after meager perch catches in spring and early summer. I’m hoping to give the walleye fishing a three- or four-week break while feasting on the excellent numbers of jumbo perch being hooked on perch and crappie rigs worked on or near the bottom of Lake Erie.

PORT CLINTON, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO