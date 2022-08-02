August 1, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
August 1, 2022

 2 days ago
Fox News

Dan Bongino: Biden is an accomplice to the drug murder of thousands of Americans

Fox News host Dan Bongino called out President Biden for the nation's fentanyl epidemic and crisis at the southern border Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." DAN BONGINO: Listen, I had a bad week, and I've had it with the Biden administration. I'm done. My goose is cooked here. Joe Biden is a disgrace to humankind. He is — he's completely turned his back on the disastrous crisis on our southern border. And because of that, he is a direct accomplice to the mass murder of thousands of American citizens. Listen, I use my words carefully and very deliberately, and I mean every single word of that. Before you say, "Hey, slow down," let's take a look at the definition of the word accomplice.
