August 1, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

www.pbs.org
Related
CNN obtains unseen footage of Trump talking about efforts to overturn Georgia election results
CNN’s Jake Tapper talks with documentary filmmaker Alex Holder who had behind-the-scenes access to the Trump White House and family for his docuseries “Unprecedented.”
ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC ignore voicemail Joe Biden allegedly left for Hunter Biden on business dealings
The mainstream media has largely ignored a leaked voicemail President Joe Biden purportedly left for his son Hunter Biden about his overseas business dealings, maintaining that any materials that allegedly originated from his son’s now-infamous laptop would not be discussed. President Biden has repeatedly denied discussing Hunter's business ventures...
Trump official considered faking heart attack to disrupt Helsinki press conference: Book
Fiona Hill, onetime adviser on Russia to former President Donald Trump, considered faking a heart attack to put a stop to Trump's infamous 2018 press conference in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a new book.
Trump Says Pence Refusing to Overturn Election Led to Russia-Ukraine War
Former President Donald Trump has argued that the Russian invasion of Ukraine "never would have happened" if former Vice President Mike Pence had overturned President Joe Biden's 2020 election win. Trump said in a statement on Thursday night just before a prime-time hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dan Bongino: Biden is an accomplice to the drug murder of thousands of Americans
Fox News host Dan Bongino called out President Biden for the nation's fentanyl epidemic and crisis at the southern border Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." DAN BONGINO: Listen, I had a bad week, and I've had it with the Biden administration. I'm done. My goose is cooked here. Joe Biden is a disgrace to humankind. He is — he's completely turned his back on the disastrous crisis on our southern border. And because of that, he is a direct accomplice to the mass murder of thousands of American citizens. Listen, I use my words carefully and very deliberately, and I mean every single word of that. Before you say, "Hey, slow down," let's take a look at the definition of the word accomplice.
Greg Abbott shreds Biden over the 'catastrophic' border crisis during Maria Bartiromo's live summit
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shredded the Biden administration for making the border "catastrophic" during Maria Bartiromo’s summit on the "Broken Border Crisis" hosted on Fox Nation. "When we have open border policies like what Biden has allowed, every town and city in the United States is a border community,"...
Tucker Carlson Mocks Biden's 'Brass' for Touting Al-Zawahiri Killing
The Fox News anchor said the strike on the al-Qaeda leader highlighted Biden's "humiliating" withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
Comments / 0