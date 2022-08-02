Community leaders question police response to mental health crises

wsbt.com
WNDU
Community leaders call for action after death of Dante Kittrell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A deadly officer-involved shooting in South Bend leaves many community members with questions. It happened outside Coquillard Elementary School on Friday, where St. Joseph County Police say 51-year-old Dante Kittrell was threatening suicide as he waved a gun. Dozens of faith and community leaders gathered...
22 WSBT
Jackie Walorski and staff visiting Warsaw before crash occurred
Jackie Walorski and two of her staff members had been in Warsaw earlier in the morning, before the crash, visiting the orthopedic capital of the world. Mayor Joe Thallemer (R-Warsaw) was one of the last few people to speak with Walorski. He says she made a visit to learn more...
WNDU
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash
Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
95.3 MNC
Calls for change in wake of officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Some community members are calling for change after the officer-involved shooting death of Dante Kittrell in South Bend. The man, said to be suffering from a mental health crisis, was shot by police after he pointed a gun at officers, Friday, on Sheridan Street. Josh Morgan with the South Bend...
WNDU
South Bend Mayor James Mueller reacts to death of Jackie Walorski
WNDU
Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski
WNDU
Police: Culver man threatened to stab female victim to death
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Marshall County have arrested a Culver man after they were notified of a domestic situation on Monday. Westin Bush-Berdine, 24, is accused of spitting on the unnamed female victim. While investigating, police say he also threatened to stab her to death. Bush-Berdine is...
in.gov
Government of Lake County, Indiana: Lake County, Indiana - 2022 Recovery Plan Performance Report
The Federal Government has provided Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“Recovery. Funds”) through the American Rescue Plan Act (“ARPA”) to provide relief to local governmental. units as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The U.S. Treasury Department (the “Treasury. Department”) awarded Lake County, Indiana (the...
Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back," noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
abc57.com
Man charged in murder of Anthony Long
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man been charged for his role in the robbery and death of 38-year-old Anthony Long in February, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. The prosecutor's office filed charges against 32-year-old Cecil Huston on June 10. On August 2, U.S. Marshals apprehended...
WNDU
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The first Tuesday of August is National Night Out, and it serves as an opportunity to build relationships between police and the community. Across the country, police departments will host events on August 2, including departments in Michiana. The South Bend Police Department will host festivities...
WNDU
Millage proposal for Edwardsburg Public Schools fails in close race
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - It is one of the biggest stories we have been following: A millage proposal for Edwardsburg Public Schools. The project would provide millions of dollars for school improvements. As of late Tuesday evening, the race was close. Superintendent Jim Knoll said all along that he was...
abc57.com
18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
22 WSBT
Cass County MI residents concerned after "Peeping Tom" incidents
Imagine being in your home and seeing someone from outside staring through the window at you. That happened to two women in Cass County within the last week. One of the women took to Facebook to share this terrifying experience. It happened Monday night and since then the post has...
abc57.com
South Bend offering water testing for lead, copper
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend Department of Public Works is offering residents free water testing for lead and copper. Residents with homes built prior to 1986 are encouraged to participate in the department's sampling pool to test drinking water. Testing kits will be dropped off and...
WTHR
GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi
In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Gary Community School Corporation hiring for variety of positions
The Gary Community School Corporation is currently hiring for the 2022-2023 school year. Specialized positions which can often be difficult to fill include signing bonuses. “We are excited to start the school year with an energized, motivated and highly skilled team,” said GCSC HR Director Melisha Jones-Henderson. “We take pride in offering competitive salaries and great benefits.”
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor Prince on changing perception of Gary
Moving the needle in a city like Gary, Indiana is no easy task. But since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found uncommon success. Around IN Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
WNDU
Volunteers begin packing backpacks for Michiana students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to an update on our 16 Pack-a-Backpack Drive. You donated and that money is now being turned into school supplies and backpacks for Michiana students. Volunteer teams at Goodwill began packing backpacks on Monday. They expect to pack and distribute over 3,000 backpacks this...
22 WSBT
Worker stabbed by man with machete at Elkhart Walmart
An employee at Walmart on County Road 6 in Elkhart was stabbed this morning by a man using a machete. Elkhart Police got a call of a stabbing in the store parking lot just after 8:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both Elkhart City...
