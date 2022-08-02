Barbers receive mental health support training

www.wtok.com
Related
WTOK-TV
MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi startup could soon be taking on Uber when it comes to deliveries. We first met Moonshine Mississippi’s founder after he applied for a license to deliver alcohol in the state. The Madison-based business is filling a niche that has customers toasting. If you...
WTOK-TV
Authorities identify Brandon High School football player who died
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County coroner confirmed a Brandon football player died on Monday. Coroner David Ruth said no injuries were detected, and he is taking the body to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to rule on a cause of death. The football player has been identified as 17-year-old Phillip Laster Jr.
WTOK-TV
State trooper’s police cruiser shot several times in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved a Mississippi Highway Patrolwoman’s police cruiser. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said police responded to a possible burglary on First Avenue Wednesday morning. A state trooper said she was awoken by shots fired in her...
WTOK-TV
‘Phillip was a gentle giant’: parents mourn the loss of their son who died suddenly after Brandon High School football practice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon High School community is in shock after the sudden loss of one of their football players. Few details have come out about what led to Phillip Laster Jr.’s death, but his family said he spent some of his final moments on the football field doing what he loved.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOK-TV
‘This is an egregious case’: Judge sentences Pelahatchie woman to 10 years in murder-for-hire plot
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pelahatchie woman who pleaded guilty to hiring a hitman to kill her now ex-husband will spend the next 10 years behind bars. Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves sentenced Jessica Leeann Sledge to 120 months in federal prison, followed by three years supervised probation, and fined her $1,000.
Comments / 0